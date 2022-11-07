U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,789.45
    +18.90 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,632.86
    +229.64 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,510.34
    +35.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.06
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.50
    -0.11 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.90
    +5.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    20.99
    +0.20 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9999
    +0.0038 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1990
    +0.0430 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1463
    +0.0086 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3580
    -0.2960 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,709.30
    -556.95 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.75
    -3.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.61
    -36.23 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

The Global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by $1524.49 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market and it is poised to grow by $1524. 49 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060876/?utm_source=GNW
72% during the forecast period. Our report on the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising prevalence of disease, increasing adoption of NOACs, and increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles.

The acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Thrombolytics
• Anticoagulants
• Antiplatelets
• Antihypertensives

By Distribution Channel
• Hospital pharmacies
• Retail pharmacies
• Online pharmacies

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the TBI, a value-addition in AIS research as one of the prime reasons driving the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of genomic medicine and a strong pipeline will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market covers the following areas:
• Acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market sizing
• Acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market forecast
• Acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market vendors that include Athersys Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Medtronic Plc, NoNO Inc., SanBio Co Ltd., Stryker Corp., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Also, the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060876/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Fisker CEO Wants His EVs To Be Better Than Tesla's

    Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker shared his thoughts on his rival, Elon Musk buying Twitter, and why he believes his company has the best cars with TheStreet.

  • Elon Musk knows what he’s doing. Here’s the real value he sees in Twitter

    By using Twitter to speak directly to investors, Musk doesn’t have to rely on market analysts to drive his other companies' valuations, writes Bradley Tusk.

  • Elon Musk Defies Management Mantras With His Rapid Overhaul at Twitter

    In his first week at Twitter, the billionaire fired top leaders, conducted sweeping layoffs and hinted that other changes could be on the way.

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now

    Economic uncertainty sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. No one knows when the economy will improve or when the bear market will end, but both of those things will happen eventually. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading near a 52-week low, and both stocks are worth buying.

  • Carvana, Dealers Show Perils of Deflation. Ford, GM Investors Should Watch Out.

    Carvana isn't the only auto dealer that reported a disappointing quarter. Falling prices have car buyers waiting for a better deal.

  • Russia’s Crude Shipments Hit Five-Month High Before Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude shipments jumped to a five-month high last week, as time runs short for vessels leaving Baltic and Arctic ports to reach key destinations before European Union sanctions kick in.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysCOP27 Latest: Germany’s Scholz Accused of ‘Energy Colonialism’Elon Musk Walks

  • Hedge-Fund Manager Who Helped Expose Luckin Coffee’s Fraud Bets on Chinese Chain’s Comeback

    A hedge-fund manager who secretly wrote a 2020 report accusing Luckin Coffee of accounting fraud is now backing the Chinese chain, calling it “a miracle in China’s business history.”

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Performing In The Near Term

    Today is shaping up negative for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • 4 Things to Know Before Buying Oil Stock

    While pulling up to the gas station to fill an empty tank might seem routine, getting oil from the ground to your car requires work from a host of companies that each profit differently. Oil, a non-renewable resource, is responsible … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Oil Stocks appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty falls 0.2% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty nudged down 0.2% in Monday’s biweekly adjustment, according to data from BTC.com.

  • Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

    With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 14x in the United States, you could be forgiven for...

  • Making Spousal IRA Contributions

    Spousal IRA contributions allow a working spouse to put money in their nonworking spouse's retirement account, if they meet these requirements.

  • Seniors Are Using This Plan to Up Their Retirement Income

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rogers-Shaw merger heads to Canada's competition tribunal after mediation talks fail

    The fate of Rogers Communications' C$20 billion ($14.8 billion) acquisition of Shaw Communications will be decided at a Canadian Competition Tribunal hearing starting on Monday, after the companies and the antitrust bureau failed to reach a settlement despite repeated attempts. The deal launched in March 2021 is seen as a test case for the Canadian antitrust bureau's ability to foster competition in a country where customers and advocates have complained about market concentration from industries ranging from telecoms to banks. Canada's competition bureau has sought to block the deal on the grounds that it will lessen competition in a country where wireless rates are among the highest in the world.

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch Amid Worries Over 2023 Estimate Revisions

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • Retire by 40? Here’s How to Do It

    Retiring by age 40 can be possible, but it requires careful financial planning and very aggressive saving.

  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For Next Year

    Market forces rained on the parade of Rocket Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:RKT ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Unity and IronSource's $4.4B merger is now complete

    Unity's proposed merger with IronSource has formally concluded, with the two companies coming together to create an end-to-end platform for developers to build and monetize games. Unity, which is best known for its eponymous general purpose game engine, and IronSource, an adtech company that serves developers with tools for integrating ads, cross-channel marketing, and more, first announced plans to join forces in a $4.4 billion all-stock deal back in July. Both Unity and IronSource rely on developers buying advertising to garner new users, and ATT created friction on that front, so by pooling their collective resources, this goes some way toward addressing their respective declines.