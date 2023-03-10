U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

Global Acute Migraine Drugs Market Report 2023: Markey Insights and Forecasts 2018-2022 & 2023-2028 - Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions and New Product Developments

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Acute Migraine Drugs Market - Analysis By Drug Type (Ergot Alkaloids, Analgesics, Triptans, Others), Route of Administration, Availability, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global Acute Migraine Drugs market worth is estimated to be valued at $14.06 billion by 2028 from $8.40 billion in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of 7.82% between 2023 and 2028

The rising prevalence of migraine among the working population, as well as increasing healthcare expenditure, are driving up demand for acute migraine medications.

Triptans are widely used migraine medications because they are selective serotonin receptor agonists. They work by increasing serotonin levels in the brain, which reduces inflammation and constricts blood vessels, thereby ending the headache or migraine.

Triptans account for approximately 46% of the overall market share by drug type segment in 2021. For Mild pain treatment of Migraine, over-the-counter medications such as Naproxen, Ibuprofen, Aspirin, Acetaminophen, Pseudoephedrine, or phenylephrine are widely utilized. With patients' suffering from migraine and the limitations of triptan, there are significant opportunities in the treatment of acute migraine. In this scenario, there are a number of novel therapeutic options that include Ubrelvy, Reyvow and Nurtec ODT.

However, one of the treatments making huge inroads is Impel's Trudhesa, which is a self-administered drug device for the intranasal delivery of DHE. Trudhesa was approved by the FDA in September 2021. Women account for about three-quarters of all migraine cases. Women aged 20 to 45 are the most prone to suffer from migraines. Moreover, hormonal variations in women may be a migraine trigger, and menstrual migraines affect around 60% of female migraineurs.

The Americas accounted for a major share of the market in terms of value in 2021 and the region is expected to keep retaining the largest share of the overall sales of acute migraine drugs.

The companies profiled in the report include, Eli Lilly and Company, GSK plc., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Novartis, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Scope of the Report

  • The report analyses the Acute Migraine Drugs Market by Value (USD Billion).

  • The report presents the analysis of Acute Migraine Drugs market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the base year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

  • The report analyses the Acute Migraine Drugs Market by Drug Type (Ergot Alkaloids, Analgesics, Triptans, Fragrance, Other Drug Types)

  • The report analyses the Acute Migraine Drugs Market By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Oral, Nasal, Other Routes of Administration)

  • The report analyses the Acute Migraine Drugs Market By Availability (Over The Counter, Prescription)

  • The Global Acute Migraine Drugs Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Drug type and Availability.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Company Profiles

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • GSK plc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Novartis

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Acute Migraine Drugs Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

4. Global Acute Migraine Drugs Market, Regional Analysis

5. Americas Acute Migraine Drugs Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

6. Europe Acute Migraine Drugs Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

7. Asia Pacific Acute Migraine Drugs Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

8. Middle East & Africa Acute Migraine Drugs Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

9. Market Dynamics

10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

11. Competitive Positioning

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwaq5a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-acute-migraine-drugs-market-report-2023-markey-insights-and-forecasts-2018-2022--2023-2028---competitive-developments-strategies-mergers-and-acquisitions-and-new-product-developments-301768871.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

