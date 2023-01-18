Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market will reach US$ 1831

ReportLinker

40 Million According to the research. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) is a hazardous illness in which the lungs are highly swollen. The disease is related to capillary endothelial injury and diffuse alveolar damage.

ARDS commonly spread within 24 to 48 hours of the original injury or illness but may take just as long as 4 or 5 days to occur.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is clear that more than 3 million people are affected due to acute respiratory distress syndrome. One of the main reasons for ARDS is Air pollution, which is caused due to emissions by vehicles. The harmful gases are inhaled by the people causing several physical problems. It can affect people of all ages. ARDS also affect people who have known lung disease or other serious illnesses. Every year intensive treatment of ARDS, about 40% of people died from lung failure.



Immediate Injuries Include:



? Pneumonia

? Inhaling stomach contents (aspiration)

? Breathing in harmful fumes or smoke

? Damage to the chest that causes bruising of the lungs



On the other hand, indirect injuries include severe and bacterial infection in the body (sepsis), severe damage to the body that causes bleeding, low blood pressure that requires blood transfusions and inflammation of the pancreas. According to our research, worldwide Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market was 1004.4 Million in 2022.



Worldwide Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market to Grow with 10.53% CAGR from 2022 to 2028



Expanding occurrence and frequency of acute lung injury, a broad range of risk factors for ARDS, an increasing speed in a patient pool of COVID-19 with ARDS act as drivers in the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) Industry. The other factors forecasted to propel the development of the worldwide acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) market include the rising rate of air pollution and lifestyle-related diseases and Increasing accident rates and trauma-causing ARDS market. However, the high cost of devices, lack of awareness about diseases, failure of trials for ARDS, and stringent regulation for approvals are the main factors restraining the global acute respiratory distress syndrome market.



By Type: Diagnosis Market dominated the most Significant Revenue

The Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market was divided into two types; Diagnosis and treatment. In 2022, the Diagnosis market dominated the most significant revenue due to various needs to get treatment timely and correctly for diseases, low cost, wide availability, and variety of specialization tests in the market also aids in market penetration.



Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and increasing awareness about the treatments for chronic respiratory diseases worldwide led to the rapid adoption of mechanical ventilators in established markets, boosting the overall market growth. In addition, nebulization devices dominate the acute respiratory distress syndrome market due to their low cost and wide availability. Also, increasing commercial acceptance of nebulizers is due to lower residual volumes and precise drug delivery to the lung, also aid in market penetration.



Based on the End User: Hospitals hold the Maximum Market Share

The global market was classified into four types: hospitals, specialty clinics, home healthcare, and others. Hospitals hold the maximum market share due to the high quality of advanced ICU facilities and favorable repayment policies in developed countries. In addition, a rising number of aging people worldwide regularly suffer from several acute diseases, such as viral infection and cardiovascular diseases, also demanding new hospitals worldwide.



The American Hospital Association Statistics 2022, there were 2,946 non-government not-for-profit community hospitals in 2021, and this number increased to 2,960 in 2022 in the United States. As a result, as the number of beds available increases to treat ARDS patients, thus increasing number of hospitals support the segment growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, Specialty clinics are expected to witness profitable growth due to the increasing cases of sudden respiratory attacks.



By Region: North America holds the Largest Market Share

The Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market was segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. North America will hold the largest market share due to the increasing government support for Research & Development (R&D), well-advanced high technology and the high cost of healthcare expenditure, and increasing incidence of acute lung injuries leading to acute respiratory distress syndrome is expected to dominate the market. Europe also holds the one of the largest share because developing countries like France and Germany are investing significantly in the healthcare sectors and are primarily focusing on the spread of hospital infrastructure.



Market Players:



Key Players of the Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market include Silence Therapeutics plc., GILEAD SCIENCES INC, Terumo Corporation, GETINGE AB, Medtronic, Inc., FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA, NIPRO and PFIZER INC.



In May 2021, Medtronic announced the launch of the Sonar Med airway monitoring system. The system utilizes acoustic technology to check for endotracheal tube obstruction. This has helped the company to increase its product portfolio.



In July 2020, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd announced the SARS-CoV-2 rapid antibody test launch. The test was launched in partnership with SD Biosensors, Inc. This has helped the company to increase its product portfolio.



