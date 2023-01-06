U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

Global Adaptive Optics Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Baker Adaptive Optics, Benchmark Electronics, Boston Micromachines and Edmund Optics Among Others

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adaptive Optics Market By Component, By Industry Vertical, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the adaptive optics market was valued at $494.50 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The report incorporates the study of the global adaptive optics market that focuses on the technique that removes the atmospheric disturbance and allows a telescope to achieve diffraction-limited imaging from the ground. Optical instruments experience errors while measuring and imaging because of distortions found in light waves.

Adaptive optics assists with invalidating these mistakes, in this way, enlightening the performance of the optical instruments. The technology works by measuring the distortions in the wavefront and compensating with a device that corrects those errors, such as a deformable mirror or a liquid crystal array.

Currently, adaptive optics is quickly picking up demand as a possibility for enhancing the performance of optical systems. For instance, in January 2020, National Science Foundation (NSF), the newest Inouye Solar 4-meter Telescope, produced the first image that uses adaptive optics to compensate for the blurring created by Earth's atmosphere.

The factors such as adoption in the field of astronomy, growing prevalence of retinal degeneration diseases, and rise in demand for high-resolution microscopy in various biomedical research operations supplement the growth of the adaptive optics market.

However, high initial cost of adaptive systems and complex design & optimization of space optical solutions are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the adaptive optics market. In addition, increasing demand for photonics enabled products to enhance system efficiency to aid growth and rising R&D investments in advanced optics technology creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the adaptive optics market.

For the purpose of analysis, the global adaptive optics market is segmented on the basis of component, industry vertical, application, and region. By component, the market is divided into wavefront sensor, wavefront modulator, and control system. By industry vertical, it is fragmented into astronomy, biomedical, military & defense, industrial & manufacturing, and others (free-space optical communication, sensing, and others). By application, it is categorized into ophthalmology, microscopy, laser application, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The leading players operating in the adaptive optics market are Active Optical Systems LLC, Adaptica, Aka Optics SAS, ALPAO, Baker Adaptive Optics, Benchmark Electronics, Inc., Boston Micromachines Corporation, Edmund Optics Inc., Electro Optic Systems Pty Ltd., Flexible Optical B.V., Imagine Optic, Iris AO, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Phasics, Synopsys, Inc., Teledyne e2v, and Thorlabs, Inc.

Key Benefits

  • This study presents analytical depiction of the global adaptive optics market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

  • The overall adaptive optics market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

  • The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global adaptive optics market with a detailed impact analysis.

  • The current adaptive optics market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: ADAPTIVE OPTICS MARKET, BY COMPONENT
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Wavefront Sensor
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Wavefront Modulator
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Control System
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: ADAPTIVE OPTICS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Astronomy
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Biomedical
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Military & Defense
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
5.5 Industrial & Manufacturing
5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3 Market analysis by country
5.6 Others
5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: ADAPTIVE OPTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Ophthalmology
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Microscopy
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Laser Application
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: ADAPTIVE OPTICS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 Active optical systems
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 Adaptica
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 Aka optics SAS
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 ALPAO
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Baker Adaptive Optics
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 Benchmark Electronics Inc.
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Boston Micromachines Corporation
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Edmund Optics Inc.
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 Electro Optic Systems Pty Ltd
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 Flexible Optical B.V.
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.11 Imagine Optic
9.11.1 Company overview
9.11.2 Company snapshot
9.11.3 Operating business segments
9.11.4 Product portfolio
9.11.5 Business performance
9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.12 Iris AO, Inc.
9.12.1 Company overview
9.12.2 Company snapshot
9.12.3 Operating business segments
9.12.4 Product portfolio
9.12.5 Business performance
9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.13 Northrop Grumman Corporation
9.13.1 Company overview
9.13.2 Company snapshot
9.13.3 Operating business segments
9.13.4 Product portfolio
9.13.5 Business performance
9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.14 Phasics
9.14.1 Company overview
9.14.2 Company snapshot
9.14.3 Operating business segments
9.14.4 Product portfolio
9.14.5 Business performance
9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.15 Synopsys, Inc.
9.15.1 Company overview
9.15.2 Company snapshot
9.15.3 Operating business segments
9.15.4 Product portfolio
9.15.5 Business performance
9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.16 Teledyne e2v
9.16.1 Company overview
9.16.2 Company snapshot
9.16.3 Operating business segments
9.16.4 Product portfolio
9.16.5 Business performance
9.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.17 Thorlabs, Inc.
9.17.1 Company overview
9.17.2 Company snapshot
9.17.3 Operating business segments
9.17.4 Product portfolio
9.17.5 Business performance
9.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/saw65f

