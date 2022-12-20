U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

Global Adaptogens Market Report 2022: Growing Use as a Substitute for CBD Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Adaptogens Market

Global Adaptogens Market
Global Adaptogens Market

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Adaptogens Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Adaptogens Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% to reach US$4,828.720 million in 2027 from US$2,920.654 million in 2020. Adaptogens are non-toxic plants used as a resistor to stress in a body. It works to relieve different types of stress, such as biological, chemical, or physical. The roots and herbs have been used since ancient times, especially in countries like China and India. It is used as a healing source in Ayurvedic and Chinese traditions.

Surge in Innovation, Transparency, and Brand-Building

Companies are investing a significant sum of capital into the R&D and innovation of the adaptogens product. There is a specific need to build trust and transparency among consumers. Investments and brand building will help manufacturers gain a competitive edge. There is a surge in consumer preferences and awareness of the product that the individual is consuming. Innovation is the key to enhancing and introducing novel products in the market.

There has been a surge in the usage of adaptogens in the food and beverage industry as more consumers are using the product in their meals or as a supplement in their drinks. There is a need for creative marketing strategies to build trust and awareness among consumers. The companies regularly enhance and build more production facilities to accommodate the consumers' demands.

A considerable number of consumers are drifting away from pharmaceutical and medical products as those products are not giving the desired results. Adaptogens are used to cure renal, cardiovascular, and digestive problems. There has been a surge in the awareness of consuming novel and safer medicinal herbs used to maintain endocrine homeostasis. There are considerable advantages of using medicinal herbs related to a better and healthier body.

Adaptogens are used as a substitute for CBD.

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is used to relieve stress and pain, enhance digestion, and surge the mental focus of the brain. There has been substantial use of CBD-based products in tinctures, beverages, and yoga apparel, registering significant growth in the CBD industry.

However, there are considerable advantages of adaptogens-based products that are expected to become a substitute for CBD-based products. Adaptogens are known for their stress-relieving applications and other medical properties and this is expected to drive demand in the coming years.

Distribution Channel

The offline segments hold a major share in the market. Hypermarkets and supermarkets are registering significant growth in the market. Bigger retailers such as Walmart have connected directly with the manufacturers. They are diversifying their marketing strategies and reevaluating their supply chains.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a major share of the market. The reason is due to the rise in consumer preferences, and consumers are diversifying their options to purchase natural-based products. The Asia Pacific also holds a considerable share in the market as there has been a surge in Ayurvedic products and the presence of notable players in the region. Adaptogens have been used in the Asian region since ancient times. Europe will also hold a decent share of the market in the coming years.

Challenges in the Adaptogens Market

There is a critical challenge in the market due to regulatory considerations by governments worldwide. Manufacturers have to comply with strict regulatory standards and avoid overstepping regulations. Companies have to innovate strategies as there is a significant surge in demand for adaptogens-based products.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

138

Forecast Period

2020 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020

$2920.65 million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$4828.72 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.4%

Regions Covered

Global

Segmentation
By Nature

  • Organic

  • Synthetic

By Source

  • Ashwagandha

  • Astragalus

  • Turmeric

  • Cordyceps

  • Others

By Applications

  • Food and Beverage

  • Cosmetics

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Animal Feed

By Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Middle East and Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Asia Pacific Region

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Thailand

  • Taiwan

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Adaptogens Market Analysis, By Nature

6. Global Adaptogens Market Analysis, By Source

7. Global Adaptogens Market Analysis, By Applications

8. Global Adaptogens Market Analysis, By Distribution Channel

9. Global Adaptogens Market Analysis, By Geography

10. Competitive Analysis

11. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Xian Yuen sun Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Organic India

  • PLT Health Solutions, Inc.

  • Changsha Organic Herb Inc

  • NutraCap Labs

  • Xi'an Green Biotech Co. Ltd.

  • REBBL

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qox8f

Attachment

