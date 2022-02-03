U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

Global ADAS & Automated Driving Market Strategy & Outlook Report 2022-2025: Technological & Market Deployment Roadmaps for the Introduction of L2-4 by Leading Carmaker

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "30 Carmakers' roadmaps in Automated Driving by 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report examines the current status of ADAS deployment and the future driver assistance portfolio of 30 leading brands, the engineering and regulatory challenges for high levels of autonomy and the business models to overcome them.

We also provide technological roadmaps for the introduction of Level 2, Level 3 and Level 4 driving and parking features by leading OEM by 2025. Finally, you will find penetration forecasts of cars equipped with different levels of autonomy over the next decade in Europe, USA China and Japan.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary: Carmakers' Roadmaps to Automated Driving 2025

1. The Status of Automated Driving Deployment by Level in 2016-20
1.1. Democratization of Driver Assistance Systems Accelerates Fast But Techno-Economic Deployment Challenges of Level 3-Automated Driving Still Persist
1.1.1. Regulation is Delaying the Transition to "Conditional Eyes-Off the Road"
1.1.2. Germany'S Competitive Advantage Hindered by Slow Level 3 Regulatory Update
1.1.3. Availability of Partially-Automated Models Almost Doubled Between 2016-18
1.1.4. Level 2 Features Expand Across Carlines Reaching the Compact Segment
1.1.5. Adas Content is Increasing to Bridge the Technological Gap for Higher Autonomy
1.2. Commercialization Status of Sae Level 2 in Europe 2016-19: Tja, Sp and Rp Availability in Leading Oems
1.2.1. L2-D Status in Europe in 2016-19: Traffic Jam Assist (Tja) Availability
1.2.2. Comparison of L2-D Tech: Speeds, Lane Change, Hands-On Detection, Stop-In-Lane, and Naming Strategy
1.2.3. L2-P Status in Europe 2016-19: Self-Park & Remote Parking Availability
1.2.4. L2 Penetration in European Car Sales in 2016-18
1.2.5. L2 Oem Ranking in 2016 Vs 2018: Leaders & Followers
1.3. Sae Level 1 in Europe in 2016-18: Acc, Aeb Cui, Pa & Lka Availability in Oems
1.4. Level 0 Penetration in Europe in 2016-18: Bsm, Ddm, Fcw, Ldw, and Tsr
1.4.1. Marketing Names for Adas L0/L1 Features in Top-6 Premium Oems
1.5. Major Automated Driving & Amod Pilots in 2019-20: Who Tests What and Where
1.6. The Implications of Level 3-Conditionally Automated Driving to Hmi

2. Regulatory, Engineering and Other Challenges for L3-5 Deployment
2.1. Read Why Regulation Challenges Autonomous Driving Deployment
2.2. Overview of Ad Regulatory & Legal Status in Key Geographies in 2018-19
2.3. The Amendment of Reg.79-Steering Equipment Will Allow L3 Deployment in Europe
2.3.1. Adas Are Assistive and Hands-On the Wheel Are Always Required
2.3.2. Reg.79 Amendment is the Critical Step Towards Self-Steering Systems
2.3.3. Three Concerns Arising from the Unece Reg.79'S Amendment
2.4. The Usa Has Opened Up the Road to Highly Autonomous Vehicles
2.4.1. State of Av Testing in the United States in 2016/17
2.4.2. Concern Over U.S Federal Autonomous Vehicle Policy
2.5. L3 Automated Driving to Become Legal in Germany from Autumn 2017
2.6. The Impact of Ad Regulation on L3 Deployment
2.7. Technical Challenges for Deployment and Other Key Factors Affecting Ad Adoption
2.8. Liability in L3 and the Role of Event Data Recorders for Ad
2.9. Vehicle Cybersecurity Becomes a Top Priority for Carmakers
2.9.1. Oem and Regulatory Activity Heats-Up in Major Car Markets
2.9.2. What is Needed to Secure Connected Cars?

3. Carmaker & Tier-1 Strategies to Commercialize Automated Driving
3.1. Incremental Vs Skip Approach to Reach Highly Automated Driving
3.2. Building Your Own Ads Platform Vs Collaboration
3.2.1. Consortiums for L3-5 Platforms, Amod and Hd Maps
3.2.2. Learn Why Leading Adas Suppliers Are Well Positioned to Monetize Adas Growth
3.3. Digitalisation Unlocks Personalisation & New Mobility Services
3.4. Use Cases and Business Models to Commercialise L4/5
3.4.1. Mobility-As-A-Service (Maas)

4. From Assisted to Autonomous: L2-4 Roadmap from Leading Oems
4.1. Overview of L2-L4 Driving and Parking Roadmap by Oem at Earliest Implementation
4.2. Automated Driving Technology Roadmap: Key Adas Features and Sensor Set
4.2.1. The Differences in Roadmaps Between L4 in Passenger Cars Vs Robotaxis
4.3. Aggregate Sales Forecast by L2-D to L4-Driving Features in Europe, Usa, China 2013-2025
4.3.1. Aggregate Level 2-Driving Forecast in Eu, Usa and China Between 2013 & 2025
4.3.2. Aggregate Level 3-Driving Equipped Car Sales Forecast Up to 2025
4.3.3. Learn Which Geographies Will Lead Level 3 Deployment
4.3.4. Aggregate Sales of Cars & Lvs Equipped With Level 4-Driving Systems by 2025
4.4. European Automated Driving Forecast Up to 2025: Driving Vs Parking Features
4.4.1. European Ad Roadmap for Driving Features: L2-D to L4-D
4.4.2. Market Shares of European Car Sales by Level of Automation During 2015-2025
4.4.3. The Impact of Euroncap'S 2025 Roadmap
4.4.4. Partial Automation (L2-D) Forecast in European Car Sales 2013-25
4.4.5. Conditional Automation (L3-D) Forecast in European Car Sales 2018-25
4.4.6. European L4-Driving Sales Forecast 2018-25
4.4.7. European Ad Roadmap for Parking Features: L2-P to L4-P
4.5. Usa Automated Driving Forecast for Driving Features Up to 2025
4.5.1. Usa Lv Sales & Penetration by Level 2 to L4 Driving Features, 2013 and 2025
4.5.2. Usa Forecast of Light Vehicle Sales With L2-D Features Between 2013 & 2025
4.5.3. Usa Forecast of Light Vehicle Sales With L3-D Features by 2025
4.5.4. Usa Forecast of Light Vehicle Sales With L4-D Features Between 2013 & 2025
4.6. China Automated Driving Forecast: L2-D to L4-Driving Features 2013-2021
4.7. Lidar Forecast Up to 2030 in Passenger Cars

5. Carmakers' ADAS & Automated Driving Roadmap, Strategy & Outlook
5.1. Audi
5.1.1. Audi'S Adas Feature Availability in Model Range & Sensor Set
5.1.2. Audi'S Ad Outlook: Feature Roadmap and Model Range by Ad Level
5.2. Baic
5.3. Bentley
5.4. Bmw Group
5.4.1. Bmw'S Adas Feature Availability in Model Range & Sensor Set
5.4.2. Bmw'S Ad Outlook: Model Range by Ad Level and Feature Roadmap
5.4.3. Mini
5.5. Byd
5.6. Changan
5.7. Daimler: Mercedes-Benz
5.7.1. Mercedes-Benz'S Adas Feature Availability in Model Range in Europe
5.7.2. Mercedes-Benz'S Ad Outlook: Feature Roadmap & Ad Level Mix
5.8. Fca: Focus on Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep and Maserati
5.8.1. Alfa Romeo'S Roadmap to Level
5.9. Ford
5.10. Geely
5.11. General Motors: Cadillac and Chevy-Cruise
5.12. Great Wall
5.13. Guangzhou Automobile Group (Gac)
5.14. Honda
5.15. Hyundai, Kia and Genesis
5.16. Jaguar Land Rover
5.17. Porsche
5.18. Psa
5.19. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
5.19.1. Nissan & Infiniti
5.19.2. Renault
5.20. Saic
5.21. Subaru
5.22. Tesla
5.22.1. Tesla'S Adas Portfolio and Feature Availability in Model Range
5.22.2. Tesla'S Strategy to Reach L4 With Emphasis on Vision
5.23. Toyota Motors: Lexus and Toyota
5.23.1. Toyota'S Ad Roadmap
5.24. Volvo
5.24.1. Volvo'S Adas Feature Availability in Model Range
5.24.2. Volvo'S Ad Outlook: Model Range by Adas Level
5.25. Vw & Vw Group
5.25.1. Vw'S Strategy and Model Range by Level of Automated Driving

6. Appendix
6.1. Model Availability by Level of Automation in Europe, 2015-2025
6.1.1. Models With Level 2-Driving Features in Europe, 2015-2025
6.1.2. Models With Level 2-Parking Features in Europe, 2015-2025
6.1.3. Models With Level 3-Driving Features in Europe, 2015-2025
6.1.4. Models With Level 4-Driving Features in Europe, 2015-2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7m5o4l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-adas--automated-driving-market-strategy--outlook-report-2022-2025-technological--market-deployment-roadmaps-for-the-introduction-of-l2-4-by-leading-carmaker-301474730.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

