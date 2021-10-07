The global ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market is expected to reach $34.6 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 30.94% during the forecast period 2021-2031

According to recent studies, the rapid advancement of automated driving features is leading to the integration of sensors and camera systems in the vehicle’s front and back. Recent studies show that the rapid growth of autonomous driving features is leading to the integration of sensors and video systems in the front and back of vehicles.

Future surround view and mirror replacement apps, as well as so-called smart applications like lane departure warning, park assistant, and others, will benefit from the new features. These devices not only provide visual information, but also actively aid with braking and steering in risky situations, as well as reducing the high beams. As a result, cleaning will become an urgent necessity to ensure that these services run well.



Market Segmentation



ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market by Product



Liquid jets (fluid) are a known and proven technique for cleaning vehicles.It’s difficult to overstate the appeal of a tried-and-true technology designed to match the automotive industry’s high standards for quality, durability, and cost.



Applying this strategy to sensors, on the other hand, introduces new issues in terms of capacity, performance, and long-term viability.



ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market by Application



The growing concern about safety, as well as the government’s tight emission standards, are driving up demand for these sensors in passenger vehicles.Furthermore, governments from all around the world are working hard to support this industry.



To assure safety, efficiency, and accuracy in passenger automobiles, federal authorities have established a number of rules and regulations to increase the usage of these sensor technologies in vehicles.



ADAS and Autonomous Sensor Maintenance Equipment Market by Region



Europe holds the largest market share in the global ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market.The economic situation in Europe is favorable, and the consumers have a high disposable income, thereby leading to high demand for advanced equipment such as ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment.



Along with this, manufacturers are looking to improve their flexibility across the value chain, thereby driving the market toward the adoption of ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Continental AG, SEEVA Technologies, Inc., Ficosa Internacional SA, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., dlhBOWLES, Röchling SE & Co. KG, Kendrion, Waymo, Ford Motor Company, Kautex Textron GMBH & CO. KG, ACTASYS, INC., MS Foster & Associates, INC., Valeo, Shenzhen Mingshang Industrial Co. Ltd., Exotic Automation & Supply



The companies profiled in the report have been selected post in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details of companies such as their product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the ADAS and autonomous sensor maintenance equipment market.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific and Japan

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

