Global Adblue Market Size & Share to Surpass $32.7 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Adblue Market is valued at USD 27.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 32.7 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

As per Vantage Market Research, the key factors anticipated to accelerate the Adblue market growth over the forecast period are as follows. The increased level of infrastructure, the quick development and expansion of industrialization, and the rise in demand for heavy-duty trucks are the factors propelling the growth of the Adblue market. The major reasons for business growth throughout the predicted period are also being constrained by the low cost of production, which is another consideration.

We forecast that the packaging category in Adblue market sales will account for more than 30.5% of total sales by 2028. The packaging sector is expanding significantly and introducing new products, which is helping the market segment thrive.

Market Dynamics

Adblue Market Demand is Increasing as a Result Of Worldwide Emission Reduction Standards

The ozone layer shields the earth from the sun's damaging rays is impacted by greenhouse gases (GHGs) trapped in the BBC atmosphere, which causes slow heating. Carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), and fluorinated gases are the main GHGs (hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons, sulfur hexafluoride, and nitrogen trifluoride). CO2 is released when fossil fuels like coal, natural gas, and oil are burned, especially in the transportation industry. The World Health Organization estimates that outdoor air pollution causes around 4.2 million premature deaths annually, with black carbon (BC) playing a prominent role. Numerous organizations have imposed standards on exhaust emissions due to excessive GHG output. As a result, it is fueling the market's expansion.

Growing Use of Navigation Systems Among Diverse End-Users to Fuel Market Expansion

The government and automakers' more stringent carbon pollution rules, as well as the surge in sales of passenger and commercial cars, are the primary factors impacting the market's progress. Due to the constantly growing automotive industry, the development of hybrid selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR), and the deployment of SCR technology in passenger vehicles, the demand for Adblue lubricant with high fuel efficiency is going to rise. For market participants, this will probably present lucrative opportunities as sales of heavy and medium-duty cars, which considerably contribute to air pollution, have increased due to the developing transportation needs to support the flow of goods and the expanding population. Due to the legal requirements for new and used automobiles to minimize carbon emissions, SCR technology used in Adblue is more likely to be implemented.

Top Players in the Global Adblue Market

Shell (UK)

Bosch (Germany)

Nissan Chemicals (Japan)

Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

Daimler AG (Germany)

BASF (Germany)

Fiat Group Automobiles (UK)

Kruse Automotives (US)

Komatsu (Japan)

Alchem AG (Switzerland)

Yara (UK)



Top Trends in Global Adblue Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Adblue industry is industrialization and infrastructure improvement. The market for Adblue has been greatly boosted by rising industrialization, better infrastructure, and demand for heavy-duty trucks. Additionally, the Adblue Market, centered on agriculture, has been propelled by the low cost of manufacturing and expanding use of Adblue in farm equipment.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Adblue industry is rapid advancements in catalytic technology. The quick development of catalytic technology and the frequent modifications in governmental regulations present great development potential.

Top Report Findings

Based on Types, most of the Adblue market's revenue is controlled by the packaging category. Especially during the projected period, the packaging industry is expanding significantly, and new product developments are boosting the segment's growth.

Based on the Usage Methods, most of the Adblue market's revenue is controlled by the post-combustion category due to SCR's expanding adoption. With the aid of the SCR catalytic converter, harmful nitrogen oxides are changed into safe nitrogen and water. It also serves big vehicles like trucks, cabs, and trains, which promotes industry growth.

Based on the Applications, most of the Adblue market's revenue is controlled by the cars and passenger vehicles category. Governments worldwide have implemented several rules to reduce emissions from passenger automobiles, which has allowed the diesel exhaust fluid market for passenger cars to grow significantly.



Recent Developments in the Global Adblue Market

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has proposed a rulemaking to revise the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards for tires to reduce the risk of blowouts during high-speed travel.



Cars and Passenger Vehicles Category in Adblue Market to Generate Over 25% Revenue

Adblue is expensive in terms of investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Adblue to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the application, the Adblue market is divided into commercial vehicles, cars, passenger vehicles, non-road mobile machines, railways, and others.

During the forecast period, the market for Adblue is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the cars and passenger vehicles category. Governments worldwide have put strict rules and guidelines to limit emissions from passenger vehicles. As a result, Adblue in passenger automobiles is growing.

On the other hand, the commercial vehicles category is anticipated to grow significantly. The demand for commercial cars in developing nations is mostly to blame for the growth. As a result, more Adblue is being consumed, contributing significantly to greenhouse gas emissions.

Europe Region in Adblue Market to Generate More 42% Revenue

Europe dominates the market for Adblue due to an increase in the usage of heavy, medium, and light-duty on-road vehicles, passenger cars, and non-road mobile machinery, including mining, industrial, forestry, and agriculture sectors.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on Adblue Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Adblue Market Segmentation

By Types

Packaging

Equipment

Other Types



By Applications

Commercial vehicles

Cars and passenger vehicles

Non-road mobile machines

Railways

Other Applications



By Usage Methods

Pre combustion

Post-combustion

Other Usage Methods



By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 27.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 32.7 Billion CAGR 3.2% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Shell, Bosch, Nissan Chemicals, Mitsui Chemicals, Daimler AG, BASF, Fiat Group Automobiles, Kruse Automotives, Komatsu, Alchem AG, Yara Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

