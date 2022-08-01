U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

Global Additive Manufacturing in Fashion & Jewellery Market

Global Market Estimates, Inc.
·2 min read
Global Market Estimates, Inc.
Global Market Estimates, Inc.

EOS GmBH, Primva Additive, Ganokin, Imaginarium, 3D Systems, DWS Systems, 3D Printing Media Network, Heraeus, EnvisionTEC, and Cooksandgold Additive Manufacturing, among others, are key players in the additive manufacturing in fashion & jewellery market.

Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Additive Manufacturing in Fashion & Jewellery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2027.

Factors such as the rising need for prototyping applications in the jewellery industry, the rapidly flourishing jewellery industry in developing nations, and increasing research and development activities related to 3D printing technology are expected to drive the market's growth.


Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Additive Manufacturing in Fashion & Jewellery Market - Forecast to 2027’’


Key Market Insights

  • As per the technology outlook, the Stereolithography segment is expected to be the largest segment in additive manufacturing in the fashion & jewellery market from 2022 to 2027

  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

  • The United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027

  • As per the material, the wax segment is expected to be the largest segment in the additive manufacturing in the fashion & jewellery market from 2022 to 2027

  EOS GmBH, Primva Additive, Ganokin, Imaginarium, 3D Systems, DWS Systems, 3D Printing Media Network, Heraeus, EnvisionTEC, and Cooksandgold Additive Manufacturing, among others, are key players in the additive manufacturing in fashion & jewellery market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/additive-manufacturing-in-fashion-jewellery-market-3887


Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Stereolithography

  • Selective Laser Sintering

  • Laser Metal Deposition

  • 3D Printing

  • Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Castable Plastic

  • Wax

  • Precious Metals

  • Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Netherlands

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Thailand

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Singapore

  • Vietnam

  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Chile

  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Israel

  • South Africa

  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238


