Global Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2022: Transformational Growth of Additive Manufacturing Due to Digitalization and Automation

Digitalized manufacturing processes and advances in Industry 4.0 exhibit the benefits of additive manufacturing, which is constantly expanding in numerous industry verticals, such as automotive, industrial manufacturing, consumer products, aerospace and defense, medical and dental, construction and architecture, and others.

AM's uses and its applications are varied. 3D printing can achieve a more distributed and more decentralized supply chain and increase the reliability of manufacturing processes and the parts obtained.

It can reduce material waste, improve production times, resolve complex geometries, improve weight savings, improve spare parts management, expand portfolios by cost-effective customization, reduce design times, and reduce overall time-to-market.



Key Issues Addressed:

Which are the different AM technologies, how are they spread, and which one is the most used? What are the main benefits of each AM technology?

Who are the key AM providers? The leading vendors are given by region (Europe, MEA, NA, LATAM, and APAC).

Which market trends are affecting AM applications? Which drivers and restraints are shaping the path of AM? How is the revenue forecast till 2026?

How is AM affecting each industry vertical? How is the revenue segmented by industry vertical?

Where is AM enabling growth opportunities?

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Additive Manufacturing

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Additive Manufacturing

Scope of Analysis

Why Additive Manufacturing

Types of Additive Manufacturing

Other Useful Definitions

Application of AM Technologies by Key Industry Verticals

AM Comparison by Technology

AM Key Providers

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Additive Manufacturing Impact Analysis by Application

Other Global Leading Companies Using AM Technologies

Growth Opportunity Universe - Additive Manufacturing Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Post-processing Services to Expand End-user's Application Range

Growth Opportunity 2: OEM's Know-how Services to Enhance Strategic Partnerships with B2B Customers

Growth Opportunity 3: Artificial Intelligent Solutions to Optimize AM Processes and Reduce Failures

List of Other Providers of Additive Manufacturing Products and Services

