Global Additive Technology Markets for Engineered Solid Dosage Forms: Products, Therapeutics, Strategies & Forecasts
3D printing (3DP) or additive manufacturing (AM) is a family of technologies that implement layer-by-layer processes in order to fabricate physical models, based on a computer aided design (CAD) model. 3D printing permits the fabrication of high degrees of complexity with great reproducibility, in a fast and cost-effective fashion.
3D printing has been used extensively in tissue and organ engineering, diagnostics, disease modelling, manufacturing of biomedical devices and the design and development of novel dosage forms. It is utilized in the pharmaceutical industries as a process innovation technology to construct digitally controlled and personalized products by converting a concept into a prototype additive manufacturing using 3D computer-aided design (CAD) or a Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI).
Key Questions Answered in the Additive Technology Markets for Engineered Solid Dosage Forms Report:
What are the leading additive technology modalities being investigated for manufacturing Engineered Solid Dosage Forms?
Who are the suppliers of additive technology products and devices, and what is their market impact?
What are the major factors driving the demand for additive technology in the oral drug space?
What is expected relative impact of additive manufacturing in applications for oral tablets and related drug forms?
What are the design factors, material selection issues, technologies and market development issues for additive manufacturing in the solid oral dosage form space?
What has been the posture of drug regulatory agencies in setting standards and limits on additive manufactured oral drugs?
What are the significant economic, competitive and technology factors that are expected to impact the demand for solid drug forms?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
3D Printing Evolution
Regulatory Initiatives
Additive Fabrication Methods
Continuous Manufacturing
3D Printing Architectures
Inkjet Printing
Nozzle-based Systems
Laser-based System
3D Printing - Enabling Technologies
Stereolithography
Fused Deposition Modelling
Digital Light Processing
Selective Laser Sintering
Selective Laser Melting
Hot Melt Extrusion (HME)
3D Printing Opportunities in Drug Customization
Solid Dosage Forms
Recent Commercial Developments in Drug Printing
Delivery Assist Devices
Market and Commercial Landscape
Approved 3D Printed Drugs
Academic Programs
Market Drivers
Chronic Conditions & Dosing Frequency
Market Factors
Regulatory Factors
Company Profiles
