Global Adhesive Equipment Market (2020 to 2025) - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesive Equipment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Adhesive Equipment Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 5% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). The growth of the market is significantly driven by the increase in demand for disposable hygiene products (DHP). Concerns for safety, convenience, and hygiene are recognized as prime factors affecting the growth of the disposable hygiene products market.

The adhesive dispensing equipment suppliers act as key partners in helping disposable hygiene manufacturers produce higher quality products faster, more efficiently, and at a lower cost. Furthermore, rising consumption of products, such as sanitary pads, wipes, baby products, and others across the world, is anticipated to drive demand for disposable hygiene products market in the near future.

Moreover, from the end-user perspective, the packaging industry is expected to account for the largest market share of the market, especially for hot melt adhesives and water-based adhesives. This growth is driven by consumer preferences shifting toward new attractive packages, ease of use, sustainability, and conscientious environmental ideals.

Various companies are expanding their solutions for several end-user industries to enhance their market presence. For instance, in June 2019, Henkel expanded its adhesive solutions portfolio with the launch of an adhesive solution called Loctite Liofol LA 2798 for high-performance packaging applications. The base component of Loctite Liofol LA 2798 can be combined with different hardeners for sterilization processes, aggressive filling goods, and hot filling processes. Hence, the above trends are indicative of the fact that the adoption of adhesive equipment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Building and Construction Industry Expected to Grow Significantly

  • The adhesive Equipment market is expected to find an increase in the number of applications in the building and construction industry, owing to the booming urban populations, which is, in turn, growing the expectation for safe, sustainable buildings and a healthy urban environment. Adhesive equipment can be used to outlast mechanical and environmental strain.

  • Also, the use of certain materials, such as wood in the construction industry, as well as the discovery of the classic material for modern architectural solutions, is expected further to boost the use of adhesives in the industry. Hence, the growth of the adoption of adhesive equipment is expected to grow in the industry.

  • Several companies are making product developments and improvisations for the building and construction industry, in an attempt to increase their market share. For instance, in January 2020, DAP reformulated and created a new edition of its DynaGrip Heavy Duty construction adhesive, which is designed to provide stronger and more durable bonds than previous editions of the product, as well as 50% more instant grab. The adoption of adhesive equipment in the industry is expected to grow, hence, fostering the market growth.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Dominate the Market

  • Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the burgeoning packaging and construction industries of the countries, like China, India, South Korea, and ASEAN countries, which have created a huge demand for adhesives market, which, in turn, propelled the adhesive equipment market in the region.

  • Additionally, booming automotive and consumer electronics industries of China and India has further accelerated the demand for adhesives and thereby, boosting the adhesive equipment industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

  • Several global companies are further expanding their presence in the Asia-Pacifc region by expanding their operations in the countries in the region. For instance, in June 2019, Graco Inc. a manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, opened its new Asia Pacific headquarters, the Asia Pacific Innovation Center, in Shanghai.

Competitive Landscape

The competitve landscape of the adhesive equipment market ismoderately fragmented owing to the presence of several equipment providers across the globe. The market players are viewing strategic collaborations and product developments as a lucrative path towards enahcing their market presence.

  • March 2020 - Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Covestro AG collabotrated to develop a solution enabling the efficient fixation of cylindrical lithium-ion battery (LIB) cells inside a plastic cell holder. The solution is based on a UV-curing adhesive from Henkel and a UV-transparent polycarbonate blend from Covestro.

  • June 2019 - BASF doubled its manufacturing capacity for UV acrylic hotmelts sold under the brand name acResin as they built a second production facility at the Ludwigshafen site in Germany. This will its strengthen its position as one of the leading solution providers for sophisticated applications in the adhesives sector.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

  • The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

  • 3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Disposable Hygiene Products (DHP)
5.1.2 Rising Demand from Transportation and Packaging Industries
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Evolving Customer Requirements & Equipment Specifications
5.3 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Equipment Type
6.1.1 Adhesive Pattern Controllers
6.1.2 Adhesive Pump Systems
6.1.3 Applicators
6.1.3.1 Cold Glue Applicators
6.1.3.2 Industrial Hot Melt Applicators
6.1.3.3 Pneumatic Adhesive Applicators
6.1.4 Application Guns
6.1.5 Adhesive Hoses
6.1.6 Adhesive Melters
6.2 By End-user Industry
6.2.1 Building and Construction
6.2.2 Automotive
6.2.3 Furniture and Woodworking
6.2.4 Textiles
6.2.5 Electronics
6.2.6 Packaging
6.2.7 Healthcare
6.2.8 Other End-user Industries
6.3 By Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.1.1 United States
6.3.1.2 Canada
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.2.1 Germany
6.3.2.2 United Kingdom
6.3.2.3 Italy
6.3.2.4 France
6.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.3.1 China
6.3.3.2 India
6.3.3.3 Japan
6.3.3.4 South Korea
6.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.5 Middle-East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 3M Company
7.1.2 Adhesive Packaging, LLC
7.1.3 Atlas Copco Group (SCA Schucker GmbH & Co KG)
7.1.4 Dymax Corporation
7.1.5 Glue Machinery Corporation
7.1.6 Graco Inc.
7.1.7 H.B. Fuller Company
7.1.8 Henkel AG & Company
7.1.9 Hernon Manufacturing Inc.
7.1.10 ITW Dynatec
7.1.11 Nordson Corporation
7.1.12 Robatech AG
7.1.13 Valco Melton

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fgy0e2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


