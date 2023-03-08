ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Adhesives Market to Reach $98.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Adhesives estimated at US$58.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$98.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.8% over the period 2022-2030. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$28.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Acrylic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Conventional Adhesive Technology: An Overview

Hybrid Structural Instant Adhesives: A Breakthrough in Adhesive

Technologies

Cyanoacrylates

Epoxies

Rising Demand and Product Innovation Boost Industrial Adhesives

Market

Overview of Automotive Adhesives Market

Wood Adhesives Market to Exhibit Decent Growth

Competitive Scenario & Key Players

Overview of Electronic Adhesives Market

Increasing Adoption in Various End-Use Sectors Drive the Market

Surface Mounting Application to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Adhesive Technologies for Mobile Device Manufacturing Evolve

Expansion of End-Use Industries Propels Demand for Glass

Bonding Adhesives

Robust Packaged Food Industry to Impel Label Adhesives Market

Confluence of Positive Factors to Propel Metal Bonding

Adhesives Market

Emerging Economies Provide Growth Platform for Roofing

Adhesives Market

High Strength Laminating Adhesives Market Gather Stream

Rising Consumption of Packaged Food Propels Lamination

Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market

Robust Demand from End-Use Sectors Drive Acrylic Adhesives Market

Acrylic Based Adhesives - The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market - A Review

Non-Woven Adhesives Witness Increasing Demand in Emerging Markets

Composite Adhesives Market Continues to Experience Notable

Expansion

Hot Melt Adhesives Market Maintains Strong Momentum

Economic Growth and Consumer Trends Shape Hot Melt Adhesives

Market

Players Eye Global Expansion

Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Experiencing Consistent Growth

An Overview of Anaerobic Adhesives Market

Emerging Economies to Provide Significant Impetus to Epoxy

Adhesives Market

Overview of Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market

Product Innovation and Demand for Flexible Packaging Bolster

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

Packaging Remains Promising Application Area

Developing Economies Provide Significant Push to Tile & Stone

Adhesive Market

Demand for Solvent-Free, Sustainable Products Drives UV

Adhesives Market

An Overview of Waterproof Adhesives Market

Growth of End-Use Industries Provides Impetus to Polyurethane

Adhesives Market

Robust Demand from Automotive and Aircraft Industries to Fuel

Structural Adhesives Market

Demand for Pre-Packed Food to Drive Rigid Packaging Adhesives

Market

Rising Use in Common and Commercial Glues Drives Polyvinyl

Acetate Adhesives Market

Water-Based Adhesives - The Most Popular Major Adhesive Technology

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Based Adhesives - A Major Revenue

Contributor

Product Developments Spearhead Market Growth

Need to Achieve Product Differentiation Encouraging Product

Innovations

Environmental Friendly Products Poised to Benefit

Solvent Based Adhesives Set to Lose Ground to Eco-Friendly

Green Technologies

Radiation Cured Adhesives Gain Traction

Focus on Innovation in Adhesives - Select Technological

Advancements

3M’s Multi-Material Composite Urethane Scotch-Weld? Adhesives

Advancement Benefit Medical and Automotive Industry

Henkel’s Hybrid Structural Instant Adhesives

Uses and Applications

Regulations Impacting the Adhesives Industry over the Years

Year Y2K Onwards

The 1990s



