Global Adhesives Market to top US$ 100 Billion in 2032, Construction to Generate over 19% Market Revenue: Fact.MR Study

With Widespread Urbanization In View Of an Exploding Global Population, Demand for Adhesives for Commercial As Well As Residential Grade Construction Projects Is Increasing Massively, Providing a Significant Opportunity for Future Growth

United States, Rockville MD, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published report by Fact.MR forecasts that the global adhesives market is expected to document a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032. As per the report, demand for adhesives is poised to be valued at over US$ 100 Billion by the end of the said period of assessment. Extensive applications as a binding agents across various industries is expected to stimulate market demand in forthcoming years.



During the 2015-2021 historical period, the industry experienced an incline of 4.8% in value CAGR terms, closing at a valuation of US$ 63 Billion. Growth in the packaging, construction & woodworking, and transportation end-use industries, as well as technological advancements, have all contributed to the expansion of the industrial adhesives market over the years.

Due to strict environmental policies, bio-based alternatives are being developed. Soybean-derived polyols, vegetable oil-based polyamides, polyisoprenes, and epoxies are the major bio-based adhesives that will see increased sales and production during the forecast period.

Which Application area Accounts for Bulk of Adhesives Market Revenue?

The building and construction segment dominates the market, accounting for 19.5% of total market revenue. The building and construction industry is on an upward trend, with significant revenue gains being reported on a regular basis. As a result, demand for building elements is increasing, increasing the demand for sealants and fueling the market growth.

These are used in a variety of applications, including flooring, glazing, walls, ceilings, and windows, and the market will grow as the building and construction industry expands. Automotive and transportation, consumer, and other major applications are also important. The automotive and transportation segment of Adhesives market is expected to grow rapidly, owing to an increase in demand for lightweight, efficient, and eco-friendly vehicles.

Why are Water-based Adhesives Surging in Popularity?

The water-based segment accounts for a sizable market share. These materials are either supplied as a pre-mixed solution or as a dry powder that producers and distributors mix with water to obtain adhesive properties.

Because the polymer in water-based products is water-soluble, the bond formed between them is more susceptible to moisture and water. Water-based adhesives are more flexible, cost-effective, and come in a wider range of colors than other adhesives, making them useful in a variety of industries such as packaging, paper, plastic, and fabric. Water-based adhesives will hold a high market share over the upcoming decades.

Key Segments Covered in the Digital Transaction Management Industry Survey

Adhesives by Type :



Water Based Adhesives

Solvent Based Adhesives Hot Melt Adhesives Reactive Adhesives Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Other Adhesive Types



Adhesives by Application :



Adhesives for Packaging

Adhesives for Building/Construction Adhesives for Transportation Adhesives for Footwear & Leather Goods Adhesives for Product Assembly Adhesives for Consumer/DIY Applications Adhesives for Other Applications





Adhesives by Product :



Acrylics-based Adhesives

Epoxy-based Adhesives Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)-based Adhesives Polyurethane (PU)-based Adhesives Styrenic Blook-based Adhesives Other Adhesive Products



Competitive Landscape

The global adhesives market is a cutthroat one. The market is being driven by a shift in preference from traditional methods to high-performance adhesives. This has also resulted in the entry of numerous startups into the global market, increasing its competitiveness. Leading players are increasingly focusing on research and development in order to meet the needs of end-use industries with adhesives suitable for all applications.

GE Sealants & Adhesives introduced a new nine-product line of Siliconized Acrylic Latex caulks and sealants in January 2020 to protect painting projects of inside and outside home renovation, including painting & sealing, bath & kitchen, and doors & windows.

Bostik, an adhesive specialist for consumer, construction, and industrial markets launched a modified and innovative silicone sealant for back bedding applications in September 2019.

Huntsman Corporation completed the acquisition of Gabriel Performance Products (Gabriel) from Audax Private Equity in January 2021. Gabriel is a North American specialty chemical manufacturer of specialty additives and epoxy curing agents for the coatings, adhesives, sealants, and composite end markets.





Key players in the Adhesives Market

3M

Arkema S.A.

Henkel Corporation

Ashland Inc.

Avery Dennison

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

H.B. Fuller Company

Key Takeaways from Adhesives Market Study

Global adhesives market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 63 Billion by 2022-end

By application, building/construction to remain primary beneficiary, accumulating 19.5% revenue

By type, water-based adhesives to experience noteworthy uptake in forthcoming years

North America to be an opportunistic growth market, flourishing at a CAGR of over 5.5%

Europe to document a CAGR of 3.2% with respect to adhesives sales until 2032

Over 2/5th of global adhesives revenue to be accounted for by the Asia Pacific market

Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

