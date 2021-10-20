U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.19
    +16.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,609.34
    +152.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.68
    -7.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.47
    +11.56 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +1.29 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.60
    +15.10 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.53 (+2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1658
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3822
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2930
    -0.0670 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,274.16
    +2,335.43 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,548.70
    +67.90 (+4.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Report 2021-2026: Prominent Players are Henkel, B. Fuller, Arkema S.A., Avery Dennison, & 3M

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adhesives & Sealants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The adhesives and sealants market was valued at USD 50061.01 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period

The adhesives and sealants industry serves a significant purpose in numerous industries such as aerospace and defense, paper and packaging, construction, manufacturing, transportation, etc. The outburst of population and urbanization in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Bangladesh, etc., has fostered the demand for adhesives and sealants by a considerable amount. Water-based adhesives and hot melt adhesives comprise more than 50% of the total demand in India.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The typical difference between an adhesive and sealant is that sealants offer lower strength and higher elongation than adhesives.

Water-based adhesives had the highest market share, followed by pressure-sensitive adhesives. The major factor of water-based adhesives popularity is the almost negligible emissions of VOCs. Thus, they offer an environment-friendly solution.

Silicone-based sealants have an excellent low-temperature movement capability and outstanding UV and heat stability. Major applications of such sealants are protecting glazing systems, insulating glass units to improve thermal performance, and missile impact and bomb blast situations. Thus, they have the highest share in the global sealants market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The APAC emerged as the largest market for adhesives and sealants among all the regions. The rising population, rapid urbanization, increase in demands from the industries such as construction, electronics, packaging, medical and healthcare, etc., are propelling growth in the APAC adhesives and sealant market.

Germany is the largest market for adhesives and sealants in Europe. The major end-use sectors for adhesives and sealants in Europe are building and construction, paper and board, industrial assembly, and transportation.

Silicone-based sealants will dominate the sealants industry due to the numerous advantages they offer. The increased popularity of biobased adhesives has led to innovations and green adhesives and sealants;

Due to investments in the non-oil sectors in the middle eastern countries, the demand for adhesives and sealants is expected to grow rapidly.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The key adhesive and sealants market companies are Henkel, H.B. Fuller Arkema S.A, Avery Dennison, and 3M.

Enhancing partnerships will be a key idea for the companies to sustain themselves in the market. Such partnerships or acquisitions will ensure mutual transfer of technologies and delivery of a better product.

Major Vendors

  • Henkel

  • B. Fuller

  • Arkema S.A.

  • Avery Dennison

  • 3M

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Sika AG

  • Huntsman Corporation

  • RPM International Inc.

  • Pidilite Industries Ltd.

  • Dow Chemical Company

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Beardow Adams

  • Franklin International

  • Wacker Chemical Corporation

  • ITW

  • DuPont

  • Lintec Corporation

  • Ashland Global Speciality Chemicals

  • Eastman Chemical Company

  • Delo Industrial Adhesives

  • Jowat SE

  • General Sealants Inc.

  • Berry Global, Inc.

  • Chemence

  • Dymax

  • Hexcel Corporation

  • MASTERBOND

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Supplier Chain Analysis

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Demand for Bio-Based Adhesives
8.2 Rising Demand for Adhesives & Sealants in APAC
8.3 Increasing Use of Adhesives and Sealants in Healthcare Industry

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Surging Demand from Building & Construction Industry
9.2 High Demand from Packaging Industry
9.3 Increasing Demand from Consumer Electronics Industry

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Environmental Regulations and Standards
10.2 Feedstock Sourcing and Pricing

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Adhesives
12.4 Sealants

13 Adhesives by Technology
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Water-Based
13.4 Solvent-Based
13.5 Hot Melt
13.6 Reactive
13.7 Pressure-Sensitive
13.8 Others

14 Sealants by Structure Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Silicone Sealants
14.4 Acrylic Sealants
14.5 Polyurethane Sealants
14.6 Polysulfide Sealants
14.7 Butyl Sealants
14.8 Plastisol Sealants
14.9 Others

15 End-User Application
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Paper and Packaging
15.4 Building and Construction
15.5 Automotive and Transportation
15.6 Woodworking and Joinery
15.7 Leather and Footwear
15.8 Consumer and DIY
15.9 Others

16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ruwhdn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-adhesives--sealants-market-report-2021-2026-prominent-players-are-henkel-b-fuller-arkema-sa-avery-dennison--3m-301404649.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Cash, shredded documents found at couple's home in spy case

    The FBI found a trash bag of shredded documents, thousands of dollars in cash, latex gloves and a “go-bag” when they searched the home of a Maryland couple accused of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country, an agent testified Wednesday. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, and his wife, Diana, were arrested this month on espionage charges. Prosecutors allege that Jonathan Toebbe tried to pass submarine secrets to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover agent.

  • Pinterest soars as PayPal reportedly mulls acquisition

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses Pinterest stock surge amid reports that PayPal is mulling its acquisition.

  • Tesla reports earnings on Wednesday — here's what to expect

    Emily McCormick breaks down what the Street is expecting ahead of Tesla’s third-quarter results, which the electric automaker is set to report after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst boosted his bank's rating on the stock in a bullish note. As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Ford's shares were up about 4% from Tuesday's closing price. In a new note on Wednesday morning, Credit Suisse Group analyst Dan Levy raised his bank's rating on Ford's stock to outperform, from neutral, and increased its price target to $20 from $15.

  • Novavax falls on production delay report, but this analyst expects good sales in the future

    Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh discusses the latest developments in the vaccine space, the state of biotech and why he thinks despite the recent selloff in Novavax, the company will deliver good sales in 2023 and beyond.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Analyst calls Coinbase a 'must own' stock, sees price going to $600

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Senior Equity Analyst, discusses Coinbase's new partnership with Facebook for new 'Novi' cryptocurrency wallet.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • 1 Big Reason This Coffee Company's Value Is Soaring

    After launching with an approximate $3 billion valuation, coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continues flexing its market cap muscles. Unlike many IPOs, whose share price spikes briefly and then slumps in profit-taking, Dutch Bros' market capitalization has grown more than threefold since its debut at $23 a share on Sept. 15. The momentum seems to be causing a feedback loop of new investment, while Wall Street analysts are giving the newly public company a slew of bullish ratings.

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    The market has been unkind this year to some of the hottest growth stocks of 2020. Three such stocks are Teledoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), and Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z).

  • Why IBM's Non-GAAP Reporting Isn't as Bad as People Are Saying

    A big-time fund chief says Big Blue isn't nearly as profitable as the featured figures imply, but there's a good reason.

  • Taking a look at Tesla ahead of its earnings report

    Yahoo Finance markets report Ines Ferré takes apart Tesla ahead of its Q3 earnings&nbsp;

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • Why PayPal may be considering a mega-deal for Pinterest

    PayPal Holdings Inc.'s quest to become a 'super-app' may be kicking into a new gear following reports that the company has held acquisition talks with Pinterest Inc.

  • After FedEx's Warning, What Can Investors Expect From UPS?

    FedEx's (NYSE: FDX) earnings shocked the market in late September, and there's a real fear that UPS (NYSE: UPS) will follow suit when it reports results on Oct. 26. A lot is going on, so here's a brief summation of what investors need to look out for when UPS shares its third-quarter earnings. The key number to focus on is the U.S. domestic package segment profit margin.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter