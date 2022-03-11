U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market to Surpass US$ 23,440.7 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Coherent Market Insights
·5 min read
Coherent Market Insights
Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to coherent market insights, the global adoptive cell therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4, 932.5 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market:

Key trends in the market include inorganic strategies by key players such as fundraising, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, Arcellx, a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced that it raised US$ 115 million in Series C financing to advance its pipeline of adaptive and controllable cell therapies.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global adoptive cell therapy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period due to an increase in the prevalence of lymphoma, which is expected to drive the global adoptive cell therapy market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the statistics of GLOBOCAN is a Windows based software which provides access to a worldwide database of cancer incidence and mortality rates, in 2018, lymphoma accounted for 3.2% of the 18.1 million new cancer cases and 2.9% of the 9.6 million cancer deaths worldwide in 2018.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4957

Based on Type, CAR-T segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global adoptive cell therapy market in 2022, owing to product approvals, and collaboration for adoptive cell therapy. For instance, in December 2021, Kite, a Gilead Company, and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited is a global pharmaceutical company and the second-largest pharmaceutical company in Japan, announced that YESCARTA (axicabtagene ciloleucel), a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, will be available to patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphomas in Japan through the first treatment center authorized by Daiichi Sankyo. Kite and Daiichi Sankyo will also build on the exclusive licensing deal for commercialization rights for axicabtagene ciloleucel in Japan, formalized in January 2017. Both partners are pleased to agree on a broadening of their business collaboration in Japan.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit higher CAGR in the global adoptive cell therapy market over the forecast period due to key players in the market focusing on growth strategies such as acquisition. For instance, in November 2021, Laurus Labs, an India-based pharma and biotech company announced that it had signed an agreement to invest in Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy (ImmunoACT), an IIT-Bombay incubated company that's developing an indigenous CAR T-cell therapy for curing specific types of blood cancers. The Laurus Labs will acquire 26.62% stake (fully diluted basis) in ImmunoACT for a cash consideration of approximately ₹46 crore (US $ 460 million).

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global adoptive cell therapy market are Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc., Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., Transgene SA, Cellectis, ImmunityBio, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, bluebird bio, Inc., Arcellx, Sana Biotechnology, Inc., Biodesix, Inc, and Laurus Labs.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4957

Market Segmentation:

  • Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market, By Type :

    • CAR-T

    • TCR-T

    • NK

    • TIL

  • Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market, By Application :

    • Lymphoma

    • Leukemia

    • Others

  • Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market, By End User :

    • Hospitals

    • Cancer Treatment Centers

  • Global Adoptive Cell Therapy Market, By Region:

    • North America

      • By Country

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Latin America

      • By Country

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Argentina

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Europe

      • By Country

        • Germany

        • U.K.

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

        • Russia

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • By Country

        • China

        • India

        • Japan

        • Australia

        • South Korea

        • ASEAN

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Middle East

      • By Country

        • GCC

        • Israel

        • Rest of Middle East

    • Africa

      • By Country/Region

        • South Africa

        • Central Africa

        • North Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Car T Cell Therapy Market, by Type (Abecma, Breyanzi, Kymriah, Tecartus, and Yescarta), by Application (Cancer, Lymphoma, and Others), by End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Cell Source (Adult Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Embryonic Stem Cells, and Others), by Application (Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds and Injuries, Cancer, Autoimmune Disorders, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com


