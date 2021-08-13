U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

The Global Adult Vibrator Market is expected to grow by $ 5.22 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Adult Vibrator Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the adult vibrator market and it is poised to grow by $ 5. 22 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adult Vibrator Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03312086/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on adult vibrator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a paradigm shift in the perception of sex toys and mainstream exposure. In addition, a paradigm shift in the perception of sex toys is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The adult vibrator market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.

The adult vibrator market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Dual-purpose vibrators
• Insertion vibrators
• External vibrators

By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Retail outlets and specialty stores

By Geography
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the rise in disposable income as one of the prime reasons driving the adult vibrator market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on adult vibrator market covers the following areas:
• Adult vibrator market sizing
• Adult vibrator market forecast
• Adult vibrator market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading adult vibrator market vendors that include Ann Summers Ltd., Bad Dragon Enterprises Inc., California Exotic Novelties LLC, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Crave, Dame Products LLC, LELOi AB, PHE Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and The Aneros Co. Also, the adult vibrator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03312086/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


