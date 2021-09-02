U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.50
    +7.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,338.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,640.75
    +31.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.00
    +4.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.95
    +0.36 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.70
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1858
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.05
    -0.43 (-2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9750
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,042.71
    +2,456.04 (+5.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,301.77
    +88.60 (+7.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.66
    -2.18 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims expected to hit lowest level since March 2020

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Global Advanced Analytics Market (2021 to 2027) - by Type, Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced Analytics Market By Type, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Advanced Analytics Market size is expected to reach $56.2 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 23.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Advanced analytics refers to the process of examining the data with the help of advanced techniques and tools. Techniques such as data simulation, optimization, and mining are used for descriptive, predictive, and statistics data to provide knowledge to deal with business intelligence (BI). It provides broad and in-depth analytics that are anticipated to deliver organizations a better understanding of their information.

Nowadays, there is a trend of social media platforms, which is providing internet vendors abundant data and information. Conventional analytics techniques and tools fail to identify hidden patterns in data whereas advanced analytics market tools support extracting the hidden information, that is later used by organizations to give prominent understanding to their customers' behavior. Advanced analytics also support companies to customize their offerings to customers by utilizing the extracted hidden information.

The key factor contributing to the high growth of the advanced analytics market is the increasing amount of business data across the world. Therefore, this industry is rapidly growing with the pace of time. Advanced analytics is a wide area of inspection, which is used to do modifications and improve business operations. It involves the use of mathematical operations to gain insights into the data. It supports the creation of suggestions, finding hidden insights, and forecast predictions.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, everything is disrupted, from the customer behavior to supply chains and eventually creating an economic slowdown, which is causing further changes. The imposition of several restrictions around the world forced the population to stay locked inside their houses. The pandemic has augmented the use of analytics and AI in many companies.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increase in the deployment of advanced analytics in businesses to secure business continuity and process optimization. Advanced analytics is gaining popularity due to its deployment in the businesses along with the improvements in the latest technologies like data mining, neural networks, machine learning, multivariate statistics, semantic analysis, and the growing data volumes generated by organizations.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Big Data Analytics, Business Analytics, Customer Analytics, Risk Analytics, Statistical Analysis and Others. The big data analytics segment dominated the market in 2020, with the largest share in the market. The factors responsible for the massive growth of this segment are the rising popularity of social media and the growing number of digital or virtual offices that generate large volumes of data. Information management is arising as a section where big data analytics have a positive impact on business productivity and processes.

Deployment Type Outlook

Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The on-premise segment acquired the largest share in revenue in 2020. Companies are adopting on-premise analytics to get the authority and more flexibility to personalize their IT infrastructure. It also provides the facility to the organizations to secure their data from any illegal activities & failures, and decrease the dependency on the internet infrastructure.

Enterprise Size Outlook

Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. With the growing number of small and medium enterprises in nations like Japan, Singapore, Australia, and China, there is an increase in the adoption of cutting-edge analytics. Several governments of the nations are taking initiatives to offer funds to small and medium enterprises for implementing cloud-based solutions that will contribute to the growth of the small and medium enterprises segment.

End User Outlook

Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Military & Defense, Healthcare, Government and Others. The IT & Telecommunications segment is rising the demand for collaboration tools like web conferencing and video conferencing, thereby propelling the growth of the advanced analytics market during the forecast period. Companies are deploying analytical tools and techniques to avoid illegal transactions like cloning, unauthorized access, and illegitimate authorization. Telecom operators having a large subscriber base are deploying big data analytics to make micro-segmentation and customize the needs of the individual customer.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness a promising growth rate during the forecast period. Companies in the region are highly deploying big data analytics tools and solutions to cope up with the growing cases of digital fraud. The rise in the e-commerce industry in nations like Malaysia, China, Singapore, India, and Japan, has contributed to the rising demand for predictive analytics over the forecast period.

Cardinal Matrix - Advanced Analytics Market Competition Analysis

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the Advanced Analytics Market. Companies such as Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation and SAP SE are some of the key innovators in the market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, RapidMiner, Inc., Altair Engineering, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), and KNIME AG.

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

  • Exhaustive coverage

  • The highest number of market tables and figures

  • Subscription-based model available

  • Guaranteed best price

  • Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2017, Feb - 2021, May) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Advanced Analytics Market by Type
4.1 Global Advanced Analytics Big Data Analytics Market by Region
4.2 Global Advanced Analytics Business Analytics Market by Region
4.3 Global Advanced Analytics Customer Analytics Market by Region
4.4 Global Advanced Analytics Risk Analytics Market by Region
4.5 Global Advanced Analytics Statistical Analysis Market by Region
4.6 Global Other Type Advanced Analytics Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Advanced Analytics Market by Deployment Type
5.1 Global On-premise Advanced Analytics Market by Region
5.2 Global Cloud Advanced Analytics Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Advanced Analytics Market by Enterprise Size
6.1 Global Large Enterprises Advanced Analytics Market by Region
6.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Advanced Analytics Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Advanced Analytics Market by End User
7.1 Global BFSI Advanced Analytics Market by Region
7.2 Global IT & Telecom Advanced Analytics Market by Region
7.3 Global Military & Defense Advanced Analytics Market by Region
7.4 Global Healthcare Advanced Analytics Market by Region
7.5 Global Government Advanced Analytics Market by Region
7.6 Global Others Advanced Analytics Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Advanced Analytics Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1 SAS Institute, Inc.
9.1.1 Company Overview
9.1.2 Recent Strategies and Developments:
9.1.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.1.2.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:
9.2 SAP SE
9.2.1 Company Overview
9.2.2 Financial Analysis
9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.2.4 Research & Development Expense
9.2.1 Recent Strategies and Developments:
9.2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.2.1.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.2.2 SWOT Analysis
9.3 IBM Corporation
9.3.1 Company Overview
9.3.2 Financial Analysis
9.3.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis
9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses
9.3.5 Recent Strategies and Developments:
9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.3.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:
9.3.6 SWOT Analysis
9.4 Oracle Corporation
9.4.1 Company Overview
9.4.2 Financial Analysis
9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.4.4 Research & Development Expense
9.4.5 Recent Strategies and Developments:
9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.4.6 SWOT Analysis
9.5 Microsoft Corporation
9.5.1 Company Overview
9.5.2 Financial Analysis
9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.5.4 Research & Development Expenses
9.5.5 Recent Strategies and Developments:
9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.5.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:
9.5.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.5.6 SWOT Analysis
9.6 RapidMiner, Inc.
9.6.1 Company Overview
9.6.2 Recent Strategies and Developments:
9.6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.6.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.7 Altair Engineering, Inc.
9.7.1 Company Overview
9.7.2 Financial Analysis
9.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.7.4 Research & Development Expenses
9.7.5 Recent Strategies and Developments:
9.7.5.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:
9.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
9.7.6 SWOT Analysis
9.8 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
9.8.1 Company Overview
9.8.2 Financial Analysis
9.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.8.4 Research & Development Expense
9.8.5 Recent Strategies and Developments:
9.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
9.8.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:
9.8.6 SWOT Analysis
9.9 Dell Technologies, Inc. (Statsoft)
9.9.1 Company Overview
9.9.2 Financial Analysis
9.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
9.9.4 Research & Development Expense
9.9.5 Recent Strategies and Developments:
9.9.5.1 Product launches and Product Expansions:
9.9.6 SWOT Analysis:
9.10. KNIME AG
9.10.1 Company Overview
9.10.2 Recent Strategies and Developments:
9.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jhn8m

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Why Nikola Stock Jumped Again Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock is continuing on its recent win streak Wednesday having gained almost 10% in the last five trading days. The electric semi truck start-up plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle in the next several months, to be followed by hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The company has been growing its national dealer network in anticipation of the launches, and announced another new partnership today.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Bill Gross Says Bonds Are ‘Investment Garbage’ Amid Low Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross is talking trash about the bond market -- literally.In a meandering and sometimes off-kilter investment outlook posted on his website, the onetime bond king said longer-term Treasury yields are so low that the funds that buy them belong in the “investment garbage can.” Ten-year yields traded at 1.29% as of 6:07 a.m. in New York. They are likely to climb to 2% over the next 12 months, handing investors a loss of roughly 3%, he wrote. Stocks could also fall into the categ

  • Why Fastly and Cloudflare Shares Jumped Today (and Akamai Ticked Higher)

    Shares of content delivery network (CDN) providers Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) were all trading higher Wednesday. Fastly and Cloudflare in particular had jumped sharply, up 7% and 6%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. EDT; Akamai was up about 1% as of this writing. The tech stocks were likely up for two main reasons: a bullish day in the overall market (particularly for tech stocks) and a note from a Piper Sandler analyst saying a new security feature from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could benefit CDN specialists Fastly, Cloudflare, and Akamai.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • Here Are The Top Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying For Her Next Fund

    Cathie Wood plans a new exchange traded fund focused on transparency — and Apple and Microsoft make the cut.

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Okta slides after Q2 earnings release

    SAAS ID company Okta getting slammed after hours following its latest earnings release

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • China Orders Meituan, Didi to Rectify Misconduct by Year-End

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators ordered car-hailing services run by Didi Global Inc., Meituan and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to rectify instances of misconduct by December, amping up scrutiny over an industry that employs millions.Officials from the transportation ministry and other departments summoned executives from 11 companies -- including Didi, Meituan and Alibaba’s ride-sharing and navigation unit Amap -- and criticized them for disrupting fair competition and hurting the interests of d

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Precipitously declining interest rates and abundant access to cheap capital have allowed fast-paced companies to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses. If you're looking for a trio of growth stocks that could fatten your portfolio in September and well beyond, these companies could be your answer.