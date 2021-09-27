U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platforms Market to Reach $1.04 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Increase incidence of medication errors, surge in patient-specific platforms, and rise in the number of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the rapid surge in number of patients in hospitals and healthcare clinics put stress upon the management of personnel and resources. This led to adoption of advanced clinical decision support platforms.

Portland, OR, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platforms Market generated $450.4 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.04 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, top segments, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13465

Increase incidence of medication errors, surge in patient-specific platforms, and rise in the number of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market. However, data security concerns related to cloud-based platforms hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging countries presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic created huge challenges in the healthcare system. The rapid surge in number of patients admitted to the hospitals and healthcare clinics put stress upon the management of personnel and resources. This led to adoption of advanced clinical decision support platforms to enable rapid diagnosis.

  • The implementation of advanced clinical decision software helped healthcare organizations in reducing the decision-making time and also created common data-sharing platforms.

  • Many healthcare organizations changed their vendors for the advanced clinical decision support platforms as they needed desired outcomes rapidly during difficult times.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market based on type, model, setting, and region.

Based on type, the therapeutic segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the diagnostic segment.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13465

Based on model, the knowledge-based segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around four-fifths of the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030. The research also discusses the non-knowledge-based segment.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market analyzed in the research include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner, Epic, Elsevier B.V., IBM Watson, Meditech, NextGen Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Wolters Kluwer Health, and Zynx Health.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Scientific Instruments Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Medical Goggles Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Contrast Media Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Critical Care Nutrition Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Medical Waste Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Ophthalmic Perimeter Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Human Identification Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Root Canal Sealer Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Monoclonal Antibodies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Web Store: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com


