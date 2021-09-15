U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.25
    +12.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,672.00
    +89.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,439.25
    +52.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.40
    +6.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.49
    +1.03 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.90
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -0.46 (-2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3350
    -0.3450 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,206.64
    +1,295.57 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,198.19
    +39.46 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,040.69
    +6.63 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market (2021 to 2030) - Focus on Product Type, Volume Sold, Analysis and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market: Focus on Product Type, Volume Sold, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market report highlights that the market was valued at $3,348.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $8,783.0 million by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market Report

  • What is the volume sold for each of the key product types in the market?

  • What are some of the features of the products available in the market or in the pipeline?

  • What are the key regulations governing the global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market?

  • What are the key technological developments expected to have a strong impact on the market in the coming years?

  • How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market?

  • Who are the leading players who held major share of the advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market in 2020?

  • How has the patent filing trend in the field of advanced dermatology drug delivery devices grown over the years?

  • What are the key factors that are expected to promote or restrain market growth?

  • What are the likely scenarios in which the global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market can grow in the future?

  • What are the potential scenarios and effects of COVID-19 recovery for the advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market?

  • What is the most common sales channel, and how likely is it to dominate the market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

  • What is the current revenue contribution of different product types, and how is it expected to be modified during the forecast period?

  • What is the current revenue contribution of different end users, and how is it expected to be modified during the forecast period?

The use of drug delivery devices to administer drugs through the skin is not a new concept and has been done using needle-and-syringe combinations for decades. Advanced dermatology drug delivery devices are based on the concept of drug delivery with added features for reduced pain, enhanced medication adherence, consumer engagement, user-friendly design, and ease of administration. These devices include injectors, patches, airless dispensers and bottles, dermal pumps, valves, and add-on devices for safety and enhanced connectivity.

The market currently is dominated by needle-and-syringe combination products, which is almost universally disliked, accounts for a large chunk of the market. Most of the advanced drug delivery devices aim to capture some of that share with at least one of the features mentioned previously. The primary driving factors that are expected to boost the growth of the market include the push for connected devices, increasing number of business synergies among drug delivery device manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies leading to the launch of new combination products in the market, the growing focus on prescription/medication/patient adherence, and innovative technologies in drug delivery such as microneedle patches. The key effort to bridge the gap in demand for connected devices is to increase the awareness for such products in emerging countries.

Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market Drivers

Presently, the factors driving the growth of the market as per the global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market report include the global push for connected devices, increasing number of business synergies with pharmaceutical companies, novel technologies in drug delivery, and growing focus on prescription adherence.

As technology continues to evolve, sensors and connectivity are becoming essential elements in drug delivery. Connected devices are expected to be increasingly used for customized disease management. The market acceptance for connected devices is growing, mainly fueled by the overall increase in the adoption of connected devices and patient monitoring amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Going forward, drug delivery devices are expected to comprise features that promote adherence. With evolving technologies, key players in the market are expected to integrate their offerings with connectivity features through apps. The growing focus on patient convenience is increasingly driving these technological advancements in the case of drug delivery.

Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market Challenges

The challenges that are restricting the growth of the market include stringent regulations and concerns around data privacy, and the lack of awareness of advanced dermatology drug delivery devices among a large section of the population in emerging countries.

The concept of connected healthcare is revolutionary. However, it also adds to data privacy concerns. Similar to all connected devices, networked medical devices are prone to security breaches. In terms of product launches, the market has registered a high rate of innovation during 2015-2020. In addition, the concept of connected medical devices is a relatively new concept and needs more time to gain acceptance among the masses, especially in emerging countries.

Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market Opportunities

Potential opportunities that are likely to boost the growth of the market include developing a customized apps marketplace for pharma companies, leveraging synergies to expand into emerging markets, and developing low-cost devices to improve sales in price-sensitive markets.

A number of synergies between the manufacturers of advanced dermatology drug delivery devices and third-party software developers/cloud-service providers are expected to act as a catalyst for the development of the customized apps marketplace. Emerging markets present lucrative opportunities for the growth in the adoption of advanced dermatology drug delivery devices. In addition, manufacturers of advanced dermatology drug delivery devices are expected to benefit by marketing similar low-cost devices specifically for low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) to maximize their profits.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the key players operating in the market include AptarGroup, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bespak, Credence MedSystems, Inc., E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices, Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P., Latch Medical, LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, Medicsensors S.L, Midas Pharma GmbH, Nemera, Owen Mumford, Portal Instruments, Inc., Vaxxas Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

The global advanced dermatology drug delivery devices market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments in the past few years undertaken by the different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are funding activities, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), partnerships, alliances, and business expansion, regulatory and legal activities, and new offerings. The preferred strategy for companies has been business synergies followed by funding activities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Research

3 Research Methodology

4 Industry Analysis
4.1 Technology Landscape
4.2 Supply Chain Analysis
4.3 Funding Scenario
4.4 Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives
4.5 Patent Analysis

5 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market
5.1 Impact on Dermatology Practices
5.2 Impact on the Adoption of Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices
5.3 Impact on Market Size
5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market
5.4.1 Short-Term Impact (2-4 Years)
5.4.2 Mid-Term Impact (5-10 Years)
5.4.3 Long-Term Impact (8-12 Years)
5.5 Entry Barriers and Opportunities

6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Key Strategies and Developments
6.2.1 Funding Activities
6.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)
6.2.3 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions
6.2.4 Regulatory and Legal Activities
6.2.5 New Offerings
6.3 Business Model Analysis
6.4 Pricing Analysis

7 Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market Scenario
7.1 Assumptions and Limitations
7.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment
7.3 Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market Size and Forecast
7.3.1 Realistic Growth Scenario
7.3.2 Pessimistic/Conservative Growth Scenario
7.3.3 Optimistic Growth Scenario
7.4 Market Dynamics
7.4.1 Impact Analysis
7.4.2 Market Growth Promoting Factors
7.4.2.1 Global Preference for Connected Devices
7.4.2.2 Increasing Number of Business Synergies with Pharmaceutical Companies
7.4.2.3 Novel Technologies in Drug Delivery
7.4.2.4 Growing Focus on Prescription Adherence
7.4.3 Market Growth Restraining Factors
7.4.3.1 Stringent Regulations and Concerns Around Data Privacy
7.4.3.2 Lack of Awareness Among a Large Section of the Population in Emerging Countries
7.4.4 Market Growth Opportunities
7.4.4.1 Development of a Customized Apps Marketplace for Pharma Companies
7.4.4.2 Leveraging Synergies to Expand into Emerging Markets
7.4.4.3 Developing Low-Cost Devices to Improve Sales in Price-Sensitive Markets

8 Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market (by Product Type)
8.1 Opportunity Assessment
8.2 Growth Share Matrix
8.3 Hardware

9 Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market (by Sales Channel)
9.1 Opportunity Assessment
9.2 B2B Sales Channel
9.3 B2C Sales Channel

10 Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market (by End User)
10.1 Opportunity Assessment
10.2 Hospitals
10.3 Dermatology Practices
10.4 Home Use

11 Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market (by Region)

12 Company Profiles
12.1 AptarGroup, Inc.
12.1.1 Company Overview
12.1.2 Role of AptarGroup, Inc. in the Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market
12.1.3 Product Portfolio
12.1.3.1 Volume of Bottles Sold
12.1.3.1.1 Less than 50 ml
12.1.3.1.2 50ml-100ml
12.1.3.1.3 100ml-150ml
12.1.3.1.4 More than 150ml
12.1.4 Financials
12.1.5 Research and Development (R&D) Insights
12.1.6 Recent Developments
12.1.7 SWOT Analysis
12.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company
12.3 Bespak
12.4 Credence MedSystems, Inc.
12.5 E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices
12.6 Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P.
12.7 Latch Medical
12.8 LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG
12.9 Medicsensors S.L
12.10 Midas Pharma GmbH
12.11 Nemera
12.12 Owen Mumford
12.13 Portal Instruments, Inc.
12.14 Vaxxas Inc.
12.15 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pavsub

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech Topped the Market on Tuesday

    Popular coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was a hit with investors on Tuesday. Earlier that day, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson mapped out his government's plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country through the fall and winter. An essential component of this strategy is booster shots for people over 50, as folks in that demographic are considered to be more susceptible to the coronavirus.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Occidental Petroleum Looks Ready to Strengthen

    Some investors may be shying away from stocks like OXY but if there is a successful trade to be made we should consider it.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Macau casino operator stocks plummeted by as much as a third on Wednesday, losing around $14 billion in value, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, a government proposal to revise the city's gaming law spooked a Hong Kong market already slammed hard into the red by a broad Beijing regulatory crackdown, across sectors from technology to education and property, that has sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Regulators across the US are targeting the food delivery industry

    Regulators are coming for the food delivery companies. Recently, New York City and San Francisco placed permanent fee caps over how much third-party delivery services could charge restaurants. The food delivery companies have attracted antitrust scrutiny as well.

  • Wall Street Chiefs Meet China Officials Amid Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street executives and top Chinese regulators plan to hold a virtual meeting to discuss topics including Beijing’s market-roiling crackdown on the private sector and U.S.-China relations. The meeting on Thursday marks a resumption of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable that was first convened in September 2018, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the gathering is private. The talks had taken a back seat amid the pandemic.Bla

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Oil Extends Rally as Industry Report Shows Slump in Inventories

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained after a U.S. industry report showed another decline in inventories of crude and gasoline, signaling a tightening market.Global benchmark Brent rose above $74, while West Texas Intermediate advanced for a fourth day. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported nationwide crude stockpiles fell 5.44 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the matter. Official data will be released later, while the dollar also weakened making commodities p

  • Think you’ll stop working in your 60s? Get real

    Americans say they’re less likely to work into their 60s. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 62 ticked down to 50.1%, from 51.9% in July 2020, the lowest reading since the start of the series in March 2014,” according to the press release. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 67 also declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in July 2020.”

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • China's booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

    One of the world's largest producers of lithium, as well as its biggest customer in the assembly of lithium-ion battery packs, have announced separate fundraising plans to expand their production amid soaring worldwide demand for the renewable energy source in the booming electric car industry. Tianqi Lithium Corporation, based in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, was given the go-ahead by its seven-member board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Goldman Almost Doubles Asia Coal Forecast on Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. almost doubled its outlook for Asian coal prices as a global recovery in power demand and production issues in key mining countries combine to make supply scarce.Benchmark Newcastle thermal coal will average $190 a ton in the fourth quarter, up from a previous forecast of $100, to meet demand in the northern hemisphere winter and taking account of a global rally in natural gas, analysts Paul Young and Hugo Nicolaci said Tuesday in a research note. The bank

  • Deliveroo offers free delivery to Amazon Prime members

    Amazon has waded into the takeaway apps war by giving members of its Prime subscription service free delivery through Deliveroo.

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • Boeing CEO, Board Ask Judge to Clarify Ruling

    Attorneys for Boeing CEO and current and former directors asked a Delaware judge to reconsider her ruling siding with plaintiffs.

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q4 2021

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers.

  • Natural Gas Prices Can Still Double From Here

    Natural gas prices have absolutely exploded this year, reaching levels not seen since 2014, and the rally is still far from over

  • Pinterest Used Her Ideas, ‘Erased’ Her Pay, Influencer Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A woman with 5 million followers on Pinterest Inc. claimed in a lawsuit that founders of the company, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra, used her ideas to help create the social-media platform and never compensated her.Christine Martinez, a digital marketing strategist who lives in Oakland, California, said in a state court filing on Monday in that she was friends with Silbermann when he asked her to help “salvage a failed shopping app,” which would later become Pinterest. Martinez