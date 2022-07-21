U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,963.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,811.00
    -42.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,496.50
    +31.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,826.00
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.11
    -4.77 (-4.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.00
    -19.20 (-1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.17
    -0.49 (-2.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0197
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    -0.57 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1966
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6600
    +0.4200 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,984.02
    -754.32 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.51
    -14.19 (-2.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.69
    -25.62 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

The Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market grew USD 3,639.83 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.18%.

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Advanced Distribution Management System Market Research Report by Offering (Services and Solution), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Distribution Management System Market Research Report by Offering, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06307759/?utm_source=GNW

The Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market size was estimated at USD 2,148.34 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,340.19 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 9.18% to reach USD 3,639.83 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Advanced Distribution Management System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Offering, the market was studied across Services and Solution. The Solution is further studied across Customer Information System, Distributed Energy Resources Management System, Energy Management System, Geographic Information System, Meter Data Management System, and Outage Management System.

Based on Deployment Mode, the market was studied across Cloud and On-premises.

Based on Organization Size, the market was studied across Large enterprises and SMEs.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Defense and Government, Energy and Utilities, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Telecommunication, and Transportation and Logistics.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Advanced Distribution Management System market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Advanced Distribution Management System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market, including AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Elipse Software, ETAP, General Electric Company, Hexagon AB, Hitachi Energy Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, Minsait ACS, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Open Systems International, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SparkMeter, Survalent Technology Corporation, Tantalus Systems Corp., and Wipro Limited.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06307759/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla reports a second-quarter earnings beat, 50% annual growth in vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's second-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Oil Slumps With Stuttering US Fuel Demand, Libya Ramp Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid as investors assessed signs of lackluster US gasoline demand and the return of supplies from Libya.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownWest Texas Intermediate fell toward $95 a barrel

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Buying stocks now could bring you pain over the next few weeks. But you’ll be thanking yourself a year from now, these analysts say.

    Our call of the day from Bernstein analysts sees things looking up down the road for stocks, but more capitulation in this market will be needed.

  • ‘Our long-term outlook for the stock market remains bullish’: Here are 2 stocks that Oppenheimer likes

    By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • United Airlines beats on second-quarter revenue, returns to profitability

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down United Airlines' second-quarter earnings, which saw a revenue beat.

  • Verizon Q2 Preview: EPS Beat in Store?

    Verizon shares have been one of the safer places for investors to park their cash in 2022, decreasing a marginal 1.6% in value.

  • Nokia posts forecast-beating profit, lifts full-year sales guidance

    Nokia Corp. on Thursday posted a forecast-beating second-quarter net profit as demand for mobile networks and network infrastructure remained strong.

  • Americans Are Getting the Stock Market Really Wrong

    A reason more people consider real estate to be a better investment than stocks, bonds, gold, cryptocurrency or a bank account is the value of an average American home grew by more than 20% between the summer of 2021 and 2022. For the third time in four years, a Bankrate survey found that real estate is what Americans consider the best investment. The stock market was preferred by 26% while cash investments and gold followed with 17% and 9%.

  • 5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On

    As has been the case for about six years, gold-mining stock SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) is my largest holding by a significant amount. Originally, I owned shares of Canadian gold-mining company Claude Resources, but Claude was acquired by SSR in a cash-and-stock deal in 2016. Like most precious-metal mining companies, SSR has had its challenges.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $20.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day.

  • Why GameStop Is Beating the Market Yet Again Today

    Some meme-stock traders are hoping to use the retailer's looming stock split to trigger a short squeeze.

  • Apple’s Stock Gloom Spreads as More Analysts Trim Price Targets

    (Bloomberg) -- More analysts covering Apple Inc. are cutting their share-price forecasts, signaling growing concerns about an economic slowdown that could hurt the sales of its products.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Americans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fun

  • Elon Musk swore in March not to sell any Bitcoin, but Tesla cashed out 75% of its Bitcoin holdings amid the crypto winter just months later

    Tesla converted most of its Bitcoin holdings into fiat last quarter, netting $963 million, an implied loss of just around $160 million from its initial investment. Musk said before the quarter began that he’d never sell Bitcoin.

  • Trading Nvidia, AMD and Intel as Congress Votes on Chips Act

    The chip stocks are in focus amid the recent rally. Here's how to trade AMD, Nvidia and Intel now.

  • Top Energy Stocks for July 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Gold Has Been a Disappointment This Year. What Could Change That.

    An indication that the U.S. Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate hikes would trigger a big response in gold prices.

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Things were even worse for the growth stock-driven Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100. Both the Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 have lost nearly a third of their value. Following a miserable six months, two Nasdaq 100 stocks stand out for all the right reasons and can confidently be bought hand over fist by long-term investors.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk Makes This Boast; Netflix Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Tesla stock gained after Elon Musk issued a boast. Netflix stock charged higher on better-than-expected results.