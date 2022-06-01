Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) Industry Outlook Report 2022: Opportunities in Assisted, Piloted Driving and Automated Vehicle Parking Features
The analyst discusses the global autonomous vehicle forecast, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) feature penetration, regional analysis, and critical predictions in this outlook report.
The automotive industry is among the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing semiconductor shortage. The resulting economic crisis impacted overall vehicle sales, leading to a delay in value chain components supply and technology introduction and a shift in consumer preferences.
Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and value chain partners are realigning their research and development budgets, product strategies, road maps, and launch timelines to adapt to the challenges. They reduced large investments in level (L) 4 autonomous development and rerouted investments to assisted and piloted driving to gain short-term returns.
In 2022, the analyst expects many OEMs to offer L2+ hands-off driving systems in mass-market vehicles in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and Korea, while Europe remains at L2 hands-on driving. We anticipate only a few premium OEMs to launch L3 piloted driving features in their flagship models due to the low value proposition.
The report also identified 4 market trends and 4 technology trends that we expect to register fast advancements, focusing on the commercialization of highly automated vehicles.
The market trends are:
AD function-on-demand
Challenges in L4 robotaxi commercialization
Enabling software tools for AD development
Chip shortage impact on AD
The technology trends are:
Off-the-shelf L3 AD software
Life on board for AD
4D imaging radar for ADAS and AD
Metaverse in AD
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
Autonomous Driving - 2021 Highlights
COVID-19 Pandemic - Industry Challenges
The 2021 Global AD - Actuals Versus Forecast
Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Regulations - Global
ADAS and AD - Top Predictions for 2022
2. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the AD Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Research Scope
4. Definitions and Segmentations
Vehicle Segmentation
SAE International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation
Market Segmentation - ADAS and AD Features by Autonomy Level
5. 2022 Global Economic Outlook
Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021
Top 5 Global Predictions for 2022 - Macroeconomic Trends
Global GDP Growth
2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
Predictions for 2022 - Advanced Economies
Predictions for 2022 - Emerging Economies
Overview - Top 12 Transformation Shifts
Global AV Sales Trends, 2022-2028
Market Assumptions
Technology Assumptions
Forecast by Autonomy Level
Global AV Forecast, 2021-2028
Analysis by Region - North America
Analysis by Region - Europe and UK
Analysis by Region - APAC
6. Global AD Outlook, 2022 - Market Trends
Market Trends
AD Function-on-Demand
Key OEMs' ADAS/AD Function-on-Demand Offerings
L4 Robotaxi - Commercialization Challenges
L4 Robotaxi Players - Commercialization Roadmap
AD - Chip Shortage Impact
Chip Shortage Mitigation Strategies
AD Development - Enabling Software Tools
Enabling Software Tool Developers
7. Global AD Outlook, 2022 - Technology Trends
Technology Trends
Off-the-shelf L3 AD Software
Continental's Driving Planner Software
4D Imaging Radar for ADAS and AD
Vayyar's 4D Imaging Radar
Life on Board for AD
Mercedes F 015 Luxury in Motion Concept
Metaverse in AD
Nissan Concept - Invisible-to-visible (I2V)
8. AD Market Segment Outlook, 2022
Growth Opportunities by Autonomy Level
Companies to Watch
9. Predictions by Region, 2022
Predictions - US
Predictions - Europe (excluding UK)
Predictions - UK
Predictions - Japan
Predictions - China
Predictions - India
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Robotaxi Operations in North America and China
Growth Opportunity 2 - L2 and L2+ Assisted Driving
Growth Opportunity 3 - 4D Radar for ADAS and AD
11. Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
Continental
Mercedes
Nissan
Vayyar
