Global Advanced Glass Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Featuring Corning, Huihua Glass and Koch Industries Among Others

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Glass Market by Type, Application, Product - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Advanced Glass Market size valued to USD 65.89 billion in 2021, is projected to garner USD 117.93 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022-2030.

Advanced glasses are superior grade glasses, manufactured using soda-ash, natural gas, and silica sand. Depending on its application, these glasses undergo various chemical and mechanical procedures, hence offering highly technical and technological advancements. These glasses have numerous advantages such as resistance to ultra-violet rays, solar control, UV protection, sound reduction, durability, safety, and security. Due to high performance index, these glasses have wide applications in different industry verticals such as construction, automotive, electronics, sports, optics, lighting, as well as aerospace & defense.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The upsurge in urbanization demands better constructions of residential, commercial and industrial infrastructures. The growing demand for advanced infrastructures and modern architectures, are bolstering the global advanced glass market growth. Besides, increasing adoption of advanced glasses in optics, lighting, electronic gadgets, home appliances, and other cutting-edge technologies are to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

However, high-cost raw materials and their accessibility, may hinder the growth of global advanced glass market, during the forecast period.

Moreover, factors like raising demands for value-added materials in infrastructural advancements, stringent building & automobile safety codes, emerging economies proceeding to larger markets, and heavy investments in R&D activities, are to create lucrative opportunities in the global advanced glass market in future.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The advanced glass market share analysis based on application, end user, and geography.

Based on glass type, the market is segmented into laminated glass, coated glass, toughened glass, and others. Other types of advanced glass are chemically strengthened glass, ceramic glass, and filter glass. Based on function, the market covers optics & lighting, high performance, safety & security, solar control, and others. Based on verticals, the market is classified into construction, electronics, aerospace & defense, automotive, sports & leisure, and other. The construction segment is segmented into residential & commercial construction, infrastructure construction and industrial construction. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments are included for the regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Geographical Analysis

North America denotes a higher adoption of the advanced glass, hence it is expected to hold the highest advanced glass market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to the factors like growth in energy efficient building projects, high R&D investments, high consumer awareness, and technological advancements.

It is expected that the emerging economies, specifically the Asia-Pacific region shall witness a growing market size, owing to factors such as rise in infrastructure expenditure, increasing demand for highly precise structured glasses, proliferating automobile sales and increasing vehicle manufacturing capacities.

Competitive Landscape

The advanced glass market engrosses various market players. Some of the major market players are Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Saint Gobain S.A., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Corning Inc., GrayGlass Company, Schott AG, Advanced Glass & Mirror, Inc., Guardian Industries, Sisecam Group, PPG Industries, Inc., Abrisa Technologies, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Advanced Glass Market - Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot, 2022- 2030, Million Usd
2.1. Market Dynamics
2.1.1 Drivers
2.1.1.1 Rise in Demand of Advanced Glass in the Automotive Industry is Expected to Propel the Growth of the Market.
2.1.1.2 Growing Usage of Advanced Glass in Construction Activities and Energy Storage Applications is Another Driving Factor of this Market
2.1.2 Restraints
2.1.2.1 Rising Raw Material Cost Associated With Advanced Glass May Hinder the Growth of the Market
2.1.3 Opportunities
2.1.3.1 Advanced Glass Material Products Will Be Ultra-Thin, Large in Size, and Multi-Functional, and Provide High Transmittance. Such Products Will Provide Lucrative Opportunities for the Advanced Glass Market
2.1.3.2 New Innovations in Smart Glass Technology

3. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
3.1. Impact on Market Size

4. Global Advanced Glass Market, by Type
4.1. Overview
4.2. Safety & Security
4.2.1 Safety & Security Market, by Region
4.2.1.1 North America Safety & Security Market, by Country
4.2.1.2 Europe Safety & Security Market, by Country
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific Safety & Security Market, by Country
4.2.1.4 Rest of the World Safety & Security Market, by Country
4.3. Solar Control
4.3.1 Solar Control Market, by Region
4.3.1.1 North America Solar Control Market, by Country
4.3.1.2 Europe Solar Control Market, by Country
4.3.1.3 Asia-Pacific Solar Control Market, by Country
4.3.1.4 Rest of the World Solar Control Market, by Country
4.4. Optics & Lighting
4.4.1 Optics & Lighting Market, by Region
4.4.1.1 North America Optics & Lighting Market, by Country
4.4.1.2 Europe Optics & Lighting Market, by Country
4.4.1.3 Asia-Pacific Optics & Lighting Market, by Country
4.4.1.4 Rest of the World Optics & Lighting Market, by Country
4.5. High-Performance
4.5.1 High-Performance Market, by Region
4.5.1.1 North America High-Performance Market, by Country
4.5.1.2 Europe High-Performance Market, by Country
4.5.1.3 Asia-Pacific High-Performance Market, by Country
4.5.1.4 Rest of the World High-Performance Market, by Country

5. Global Advanced Glass Market, by Application
5.1. Overview
5.2. Building and Construction
5.2.1 Building and Construction Market, by Region
5.2.1.1 North America Building and Construction Market, by Country
5.2.1.2 Europe Building and Construction Market, by Country
5.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific Building and Construction Market, by Country
5.2.1.4 Rest of the World Building and Construction Market, by Country
5.3. Aerospace & Defense
5.3.1 Aerospace & Defense Market, by Region
5.3.1.1 North America Aerospace & Defense Market, by Country
5.3.1.2 Europe Aerospace & Defense Market, by Country
5.3.1.3 Asia-Pacific Aerospace & Defense Market, by Country
5.3.1.4 Rest of the World Aerospace & Defense Market, by Country
5.4. Automotive
5.4.1 Automotive Market, by Region
5.4.1.1 North America Automotive Market, by Country
5.4.1.2 Europe Automotive Market, by Country
5.4.1.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Market, by Country
5.4.1.4 Rest of the World Automotive Market, by Country
5.5. Electronics
5.5.1 Electronics Market, by Region
5.5.1.1 North America Electronics Market, by Country
5.5.1.2 Europe Electronics Market, by Country
5.5.1.3 Asia-Pacific Electronics Market, by Country
5.5.1.4 Rest of the World Electronics Market, by Country
5.6. Sports and Leisure
5.6.1 Sports and Leisure Market, by Region
5.6.1.1 North America Sports and Leisure Market, by Country
5.6.1.2 Europe Sports and Leisure Market, by Country
5.6.1.3 Asia-Pacific Sports and Leisure Market, by Country
5.6.1.4 Rest of the World Sports and Leisure Market, by Country
5.7. Optical
5.7.1 Optical Market, by Region
5.7.1.1 North America Optical Market, by Country
5.7.1.2 Europe Optical Market, by Country
5.7.1.3 Asia-Pacific Optical Market, by Country
5.7.1.4 Rest of the World Optical Market, by Country
5.8. Others
5.8.1 Others Market, by Region
5.8.1.1 North America Others Market, by Country
5.8.1.2 Europe Others Market, by Country
5.8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Others Market, by Country
5.8.1.4 Rest of the World Others Market, by Country

6. Global Advanced Glass Market, by Product
6.1. Overview
6.2. Coated Glass
6.2.1 Coated Glass Market, by Region
6.2.1.1 North America Coated Glass Market, by Country
6.2.1.2 Europe Coated Glass Market, by Country
6.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific Coated Glass Market, by Country
6.2.1.4 Rest of the World Coated Glass Market, by Country
6.3. Laminated Glass
6.3.1 Laminated Glass Market, by Region
6.3.1.1 North America Laminated Glass Market, by Country
6.3.1.2 Europe Laminated Glass Market, by Country
6.3.1.3 Asia-Pacific Laminated Glass Market, by Country
6.3.1.4 Rest of the World Laminated Glass Market, by Country
6.4. Toughened Glass
6.4.1 Toughened Glass Market, by Region
6.4.1.1 North America Toughened Glass Market, by Country
6.4.1.2 Europe Toughened Glass Market, by Country
6.4.1.3 Asia-Pacific Toughened Glass Market, by Country
6.4.1.4 Rest of the World Toughened Glass Market, by Country
6.5. Ceramic Glass
6.5.1 Ceramic Glass Market, by Region
6.5.1.1 North America Ceramic Glass Market, by Country
6.5.1.2 Europe Ceramic Glass Market, by Country
6.5.1.3 Asia-Pacific Ceramic Glass Market, by Country
6.5.1.4 Rest of the World Ceramic Glass Market, by Country

7. Global Advanced Glass Market, by Region

8. Company Profiles
8.1. Advanced Glass & Mirror, Inc.
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Company Snapshot
8.1.3 Product Portfolio
8.1.4 Primary Market Competitors
8.2. Agc Inc.
8.2.1 Company Overview
8.2.2 Company Snapshot
8.2.3 Operating Business Segments
8.2.4 Product Portfolio
8.2.5 Business Performance
8.2.6 Sales by Business Segment
8.2.7 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
8.2.8 Primary Market Competitors
8.3. Corning Incorporated
8.3.1 Company Overview
8.3.2 Company Snapshot
8.3.3 Operating Business Segments
8.3.4 Product Portfolio
8.3.5 Business Performance
8.3.6 Sales by Business Segment
8.3.7 Sales by Geographic Segment
8.3.8 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
8.3.9 Primary Market Competitors
8.4. Fuyaogroup.Com
8.4.1 Company Overview
8.4.2 Company Snapshot
8.4.3 Product Portfolio
8.4.4 Business Performance
8.4.5 Sales by Geographic Segment
8.4.6 Primary Market Competitors
8.5. Huihua Glass Co. Limited
8.5.1 Company Overview
8.5.2 Company Snapshot
8.5.3 Product Portfolio
8.5.4 Primary Market Competitors
8.6. Koch Industries
8.6.1 Company Overview
8.6.2 Company Snapshot
8.6.3 Product Portfolio
8.6.4 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
8.6.5 Primary Market Competitors
8.7. Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
8.7.1 Company Overview
8.7.2 Company Snapshot
8.7.3 Product Portfolio
8.7.4 Business Performance
8.7.5 Sales by Business Segment
8.7.1 Sales by Geographic Segment
8.7.2 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
8.7.3 Primary Market Competitors
8.8. Saint Gobain
8.8.1 Company Overview
8.8.2 Company Snapshot
8.8.3 Product Portfolio
8.8.4 Business Performance
8.8.5 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
8.8.6 Primary Market Competitors
8.9. Sisecam Group
8.9.1 Company Overview
8.9.2 Company Snapshot
8.9.3 Product Portfolio
8.9.4 Business Performance
8.9.5 Sales by Business Segment
8.9.6 Sales by Geographic Segment
8.9.7 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
8.9.8 Primary Market Competitors
8.10. Tyneside Safety Glass
8.10.1 Company Overview
8.10.2 Company Snapshot
8.10.3 Product Portfolio
8.10.4 Key Strategic Moves & Developments
8.10.5 Primary Market Competitors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hdrxss

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


