Trends, opportunities and forecast in advanced IC packaging market to 2026 by packaging type (flip-chip, fan-in wafer level packaging, embedded-die, fan-out, 2. 5D/3D) end use industry (consumer and communication, automotive, industrial, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

The future of the advanced IC packaging market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer & communication, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace & defense industries. The global advanced IC packaging market is expected to reach an estimated $50 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 8% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growing semiconductor industry, increasing miniaturization of electronic devices, demand for higher speed and smaller pitch size, and increasing penetration of 2.5D/3D packaging technology.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the advanced IC packaging industry, include development of packaging solutions for AI and IoT and introduction of new IC packaging technologies, such as fan out and 2.5D/3D.



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global advanced IC packaging market by packaging type, end use industry, and region as follows:



By Packaging Type [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Flip-Chip

• Fan-in Wafer Level (WLP) Packaging

• Embedded-Die

• Fan-Out

• 2.5D/3D



By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Consumer and Communication

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

Some of the advanced IC packaging companies profiled in this report include Amkor, Taiwan Semiconductor, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Technology, Intel, and Samsung.



The analyst forecasts that flip-chip will remain the largest segment due to rise in demand for high speed portable devices and increasing need for high packaging density.



Consumer and communication will remain the largest end-use industry during the forecast period. Increasing demand for smartphones, connected and high performance consumer devices with AI technology, and demand for high performance computing are driving the demand for advanced IC packaging in the consumer and communication market.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the presence of large foundries and manufacturing hub for electronic devices. Economic growth, growing urbanization, growing disposable income, and increasing adoption of digital technologies, such as 5G, Internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving the demand for advanced IC packaging market in this region.



Features of the advanced IC packaging Market

• Market Size Estimates: Advanced IC Packaging market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Advanced IC Packaging market size by various segments, such as packaging type and end use industry in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Advanced IC Packaging market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different packaging type, end use industry, and regions for the advanced IC packaging market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the advanced IC packaging market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global advanced IC packaging market by packaging type (flip-chip, fan-in wafer level packaging, embedded-die, fan-out, and 2.5D/3D) end use industry (consumer and communication, automotive, industrial, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the advanced IC packaging market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the advanced IC packaging market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in the advanced IC packaging market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the advanced IC packaging market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the advanced IC packaging market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the advanced IC packaging market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the advanced IC packaging market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the advanced IC packaging market?

