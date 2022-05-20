U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

Global Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market (2022 to 2027) - Expanding Data Center Infrastructure Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market

Global Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market
Global Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market by Type (Stationary, Motive), Construction Method (Flooded, VRLA), End-User (Utilities, Transportation, Industrial, Commercial & Residential) and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, RoW) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of advanced lead acid battery is estimated to grow from USD 22.7 billion in 2022 to USD 30.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The advanced lead acid battery market has been growing moderately over the past five years, owing to rapid technological advancements and expansion in the telecom sector.

Utility is the fastest growing segment of advanced lead acid battery market by end-user

The advanced lead acid battery market by end-user is segmented into utility, transportation, industrial, and commercial & residential. The utility segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to growing industrialization in developing countries such as India and China, which will enhance the electricity demand, creating the market for advanced lead acid batteries.

By type, motive segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

By type, motive segment was the largest in the advanced lead acid battery market, in 2021, in terms of value. Motive advanced lead acid batteries are used in automotive and automobile applications and have a significantly high discharge and charge rate. These batteries commonly comprise of cathode, and anode plates, strengthened with either an amalgamate of lead and antimony in a flooded setup or calcium and lead alloy in a sealed setup. Usage of motive advanced lead acid batteries in automotive sector is expected to drive the market in the future.

Asia Pacific was the fastest growing region for advanced lead acid battery market in 2021

Asia Pacific is one of the major market for advanced lead acid battery, in terms of value. Asia Pacific is the leader in the advanced lead acid battery market, and this dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period as well. Key countries in the Asia Pacific advanced lead acid battery market include China, Japan, South Korea, and India, which dominated the region's overall market in terms of value in 2021. The growing demand for electricity in emerging countries of Asia Pacific are expected to drive the growth of the advanced lead acid battery market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market
4.2 Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market, by Region
4.3 Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market, by Type
4.4 Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market, by Construction Method
4.5 Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market, by End-User

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Cost-Competitive Energy Storage Solution
5.2.1.2 Rapid Technological Advancements and Expansion in Telecom Sector
5.2.1.3 Easily Recyclable Compared to Lithium-Ion Battery
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Low-Cost Alternatives in Energy Storage Space
5.2.2.2 Safety Related to Battery Usage
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Expanding Data Center Infrastructure
5.2.3.2 Increase in Renewable Energy Generation Target
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Growth of Electric Vehicles
5.2.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem/Market Map
5.5 Value Chain
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.7 Regulatory Landscape
5.8 Lead Acid Battery Patent Analysis
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.10 Trade Data
5.11 Case Study
5.12 Impact of COVID-19 on Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market

6 Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Stationary
6.2.1 Usage in Commercial & Residential and Utility Sectors to Drive the Demand
6.3 Motive
6.3.1 Increased Application in Transportation Sector to Boost Market

7 Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market, by Construction Method
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Flooded
7.2.1 Demand for Flooded Batteries Mostly Driven by Usage in Stationary Units, Ups
7.3 Vrla Battery (Valve-Regulated Lead Acid Battery)
7.3.1 Asia-Pacific is Largest and Fastest-Growing Market for Vrla Batteries

8 Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market, by End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Utility
8.2.1 Growth in Power Consumption to Increase Demand in Utility Segment
8.3 Transportation
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific is Largest as Well as Fastest-Growing Market in Transportation Segment
8.4 Industrial
8.4.1 Growing Industrialization in Developing Countries Creating Demand for Advanced Lead Acid Battery
8.5 Commercial & Residential
8.5.1 Growing Industrialization in Developing Countries Driving Demand for Advanced Lead Acid Batteries for Power Backup

9 Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Strategies of Key Players
10.3 Revenue Analysis
10.4 Ranking of Leading Market Players, 2021
10.4.1 Enersys
10.4.2 Exide Industries Ltd.
10.4.3 Gs Yuasa International Ltd.
10.4.4 Clarios
10.4.5 Leoch International Technology Limited Inc.
10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10.5.1 Star
10.5.2 Emerging Leaders
10.5.3 Pervasive
10.5.4 Participants
10.6 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Matrix, 2021
10.6.1 Progressive Companies
10.6.2 Starting Blocks
10.6.3 Dynamic Companies
10.6.4 Responsive Companies
10.7 Competitive Scenario

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key Companies
11.2.1 Enersys
11.2.2 Clarios
11.2.3 Exide Industries Ltd.
11.2.4 Gs Yuasa International Ltd.
11.2.5 Leoch International Technology Limited Inc.
11.2.6 Crown Battery
11.2.7 Narada Power
11.2.8 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
11.2.9 East Penn Manufacturing Company
11.2.10 Fiamm Energy Technology S.P.A.
11.2.11 The Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd.
11.2.12 Tianneng Group
11.2.13 Shuangdeng Group Co., Ltd.
11.2.14 Trojan Battery Company, LLC.
11.2.15 Camel Group Co., Ltd.
11.2.16 Chaowei Power Holdings Limited
11.2.17 Coslight Technology International Group Co., Ltd.
11.3 Other Players
11.3.1 Ritar International Group
11.3.2 First National Battery
11.3.3 Midac Batteries S.P.A.
11.3.4 Csb Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
11.3.5 Gridtential Energy, Inc.
11.3.6 Banner Batteries
11.3.7 Exide Technologies
11.3.8 Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. Kg

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fik2ti

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


