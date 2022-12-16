U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Factbook 2022

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Factbook

Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Factbook
Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Factbook

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Factbook - World Market Review By Grade, Alloy Type, End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2023-2028.

The Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market was valued at Euro 6334.28 Million in the year 2021 with the Americas region leading the regional market share.

Demand for Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys has increased rapidly over the past year as a result of technological developments and the requirement for inexpensive, long-lasting materials for a wide range of industrial applications, with the aerospace and defence sector accounting for the largest share.

The market for Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys is expanding at a steady rate, driven along by the widespread adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence across industries to improve the manufacturing process.

America is the largest market for Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys, with the U.S. accounting for a significant proportion of the region's overall Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys consumption due to the country's massive military defence budget.

Due to rapid industrial development and governments like as India and China spending extensively in the aerospace and defence sectors, the Asia Pacific area is expected to be the fastest expanding region throughout the projection timeframe.

Scope of the Report

  • The report presents the analysis of Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

  • The Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA) and for 20 Countries including United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Israel and the regions of GCC, North Africa and South Africa.

  • The report analyses the Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market by value (EUR Million).

  • The report analyses the Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys By Grade (Titanium Based Alloys, Chrome Based Alloys, Nickel Based Alloys, Other Grade).

  • The report analyses the Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market, By Alloy Type (Corrosion Resistance, High Performance, Heat Resistant, Electric Alloys).

  • The report analyses the Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market By End User (Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Electric Components and Electronics, Automotive, Other End-Users).

  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Grade, By Alloy Type, and By End User.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Competitive Landscape

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments.

The companies analysed in the report include

  • ThyssenKrupp AG

  • Carpenter Technology

  • AMETEK

  • APERAM

  • ALCoa

  • Hitachi Metals

  • Precision Castparts Corp

  • Allegheny

  • Outokumpu

  • AMG Aluminum

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

400

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$7.24 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$12.26 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

9.3%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1 Overview
1.2 Scope of Research

2. Executive Summary
2.1 Market Dashboard
2.2 Regional Insights
2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors

3. Research Methodology
3.1 Data Collection Process
3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation
3.3 Market Size Calculation

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Trends
4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics

5. Value Chain
5.1 Raw Material Suppliers
5.2 Manufacturers
5.3 Distributors
5.4 End Use Industries

6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment
6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market
6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis

7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook
8.1 Number of Greenfield Aerospace FDI Projects
8.2 Manufacturing Sector
8.3 Oil & Gas Production
8.4 Vehicle Sales
8.5 Investments

9. Average Selling Price Analysis
9.1 Average Selling Price, By Region

10. Competitive Positioning
10.1 Companies' Product Positioning
10.2 Market Position Matrix
10.3 Market Share Analysis

11. Volumetric Analysis, Units, 2018-2028
11.1 Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market, By Volume
11.1.1 Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market, 2018-2028 (Units)
11.2 Americas Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market, By Volume
11.2.1 Americas Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market, 2018-2028 (Units)
11.3 Europe Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market, By Volume
11.3.1 Europe Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market, 2018-2028 (Units)
11.4 Asia-Pacific Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market, By Volume
11.4.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market, 2018-2028 (Units)
11.5 Middle East and Africa Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market, By Volume
11.5.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market, 2018-2028 (Units)

12. Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, EUR MILLION & CAGR
12.1 Macro Economic Factor Impact Index
12.2 Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market: Dashboard
12.3 Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Size, By Value, 2018-2021(EUR MILLION)
12.4 Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Size, By Value, 2022-2028 (EUR MILLION)
12.5 Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market: Summary

13. Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Grade
13.1 Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Grade: Snapshot
13.2 Titanium-Based
13.3 Chrome-Based
13.4 Nickel-Based
13.5 Other Grades

14. Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By Alloy Type
14.1 Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By Alloy Type : Snapshot
14.2 Corrosion Resistance
14.3 High Performance
14.4 Heat Resistant
14.5 Electric Alloys

15. Global Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, 2018-2028, By End User Type
15.1 Advanced Materials Specialty Alloys Market Trend And Forecast Analysis, By End User Type: Snapshot
15.2 Aerospace
15.3 Oil & Gas
15.4 Chemical Processing
15.5 Electric Components and Electronics
15.6 Automotive
15.7 Other End-Users

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zge38d

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


