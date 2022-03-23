U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,499.00
    -6.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,670.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,626.00
    -28.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,079.80
    -2.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.11
    +0.84 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.50
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.27 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1017
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.21
    -0.32 (-1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3240
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.9410
    +0.1250 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,195.24
    -318.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.61
    -4.95 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.15
    +41.43 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.06 (+3.00%)
     

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2026
Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 20; Released: February 2022
Executive Engagements: 47388
Companies: 96 - Players covered include Aclara Technologies LLC; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Eaton Corporation plc; Elster Group GmbH; General Electric; IBM Corporation; Itron, Inc.; Landis+Gyr AG; Schneider Electric SE; Sensus; Siemens AG; Trilliant Holdings Inc and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Device (Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters, and Smart Electric Meters)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2026
The principal objective of AMIs is to monitor and manage the utilization of energy resources. AMI enhances existing AMR (advanced meter reading) technology by enabling bi-directional meter communication which facilitates automatic real-time data collection, as well as bi-directional information transmission throughout the grid. The popularity of AMI till date has been guided by the demand for power, particularly from emerging economies, constantly changing energy policies all over the world, rapid technological developments in the power generation equipment sector, rapidly exhausting non-renewable resources, requirement for efficient utility solutions which adhere to regulatory mandates. The installation of AMI-integrated meters in smart grids for new housing starts and infrastructure projects bodes well for the growth of the AMI in the long run. The use of AMI in utility architectures significantly reduces total operating expenses through effective load management, reliability and two-way communication. The reduced operational costs thus translate into additional revenues and improved asset utilization. AMI also helps reduce the carbon foot-print of power plants and other utility stations by promoting energy conservation programs and enhanced outage management services. From the vendor's side, there is increasing focus on standardization in terms of smart meters design and manufacture to comply with various government regulations worldwide.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period. Smart Gas Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart Electric Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2026
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.0% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada, Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 7.1% 6.3% and 7.3% respectively over the analysis period.

The establishment of new power plants, refurbishment of existing power generation facilities, and the migration to energy-efficient models will drive growth of AMI, particularly smart meters. Liberalization and privatization of the electricity generation sector in several countries across the globe is another factor positively influencing demand for AMI. Ever growing energy needs offer a stable and secure business case for advanced metering systems worldwide. The launch of dynamic pricing programmes and demand response services is prompting utility providers to conserve non-renewable resources and decrease or shift utility consumption towards non-peak hours. AMI is useful for all participants of the supply chain including utility companies which gain from stable load levels on the grid without the need to expand production capacity through heavy investments. On the other hand, end-users including industrial and residential consumers benefit through lower bills and increased efficiency. In addition, the information provided by AMI technology facilitates the optimization of business operations, maintenance, system engineering as well as customer service operations.

Smart Electric Meters Segment to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2026
The growing prominence of smart electricity meter as the cornerstone of the 'Connected Home' or 'Smart Home'; and the upcoming 'Smart City' phenomenon is expected to generate large-scale demand for DR resources. Favorable government initiatives and the rapid penetration of Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) in utilities across the world; and the increasing role of 'Cloud' services in smart grid operations are poised to benefit market expansion in the near term. In the global Smart Electric Meters Segment, USA, Japan, China, and Europe will drive the 9.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.1 Billion will reach a projected size of US$5.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets and is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-advanced-metering-infrastructure-ami-market-to-reach-12-5-billion-by-2026--301506547.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed Chair Powell hinted at a mega–rate hike. The markets are banking on more than one

    Get ready for back-to-back rate hikes of 50 basis points, Goldman Sachs now forecasts.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Adobe’s Lackluster Forecast Suggests Growing Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. gave a disappointing outlook for the current period, suggesting increased competition is making a dent against the company’s prominent design software. Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: Pilots Didn’t Answer Calls as Jet DoveRevenue will be about $4.34 billion in t

  • Alibaba stock surges on share buyback program, Okta stock hit by reports of possible data breach

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news moving Alibaba and Okta stocks.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) -- were up 3%, down 2%, and up 53%, respectively, averaging out to an 18% increase. The surge in StoneCo was obviously going to be way too much to overcome.

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • The Biotech Sector Nears an Inflection Point; Analysts Offer 3 Stocks to Consider

    Mirroring the markets’ overall trend, the biotech sector has not gotten off to a good start in 2022, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) tilting 12% into the red year-to-date. However, according to Yaron Werber, biotech analyst at investment firm Cowen, that is not necessarily indicative of how the rest of the year will pan out. In fact, taking the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference in late February/early March (this year’s took place between March 7-9) as a “time point” that c

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sell stocks, warns one of Wall Street's biggest bears after fresh rally

    It's time to dump stocks after they have rallied off the recent lows, argues one bearish Wall Street strategist.

  • Nickel Investors Wiped Out Again as WisdomTree Shuts Second Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Add another leveraged nickel trade to the long list of wipeouts in the historic turmoil rocking the metal. Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: Pilots Didn’t Answer Calls as Jet DoveJust two weeks after its bearish sibling was shuttered, the WisdomTree Nickel 3x Daily Leveraged

  • Amazon Loses Round One of Indian Retail Battle Royale

    A defeat at the hands of one of India’s wealthiest men—who employed some bare-knuckle business techniques—shows Amazon has a tough road ahead in the crucial growth market.

  • S&P 500 Approaching the Crucial 4500 Level

    The S&P 500 has rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday to reach the crucial 4500 level. If we can get through this on some type of daily close, then it is possible that we continue to go much higher.

  • Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

    Costco always plans for a rainy day. While the warehouse club steadily expands and returns capital to shareholders via dividends (and occasional special dividends), it guards and uses its cash balance carefully. Unlike Amazon and Walmart , Costco has not built out a massive two-day, next-day, and same-day delivery infrastructure.