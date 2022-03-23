SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.



Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2026

Edition: 20; Released: February 2022

Executive Engagements: 47388

Companies: 96 - Players covered include Aclara Technologies LLC; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Eaton Corporation plc; Elster Group GmbH; General Electric; IBM Corporation; Itron, Inc.; Landis+Gyr AG; Schneider Electric SE; Sensus; Siemens AG; Trilliant Holdings Inc and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Device (Smart Gas Meters, Smart Water Meters, and Smart Electric Meters)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2026

The principal objective of AMIs is to monitor and manage the utilization of energy resources. AMI enhances existing AMR (advanced meter reading) technology by enabling bi-directional meter communication which facilitates automatic real-time data collection, as well as bi-directional information transmission throughout the grid. The popularity of AMI till date has been guided by the demand for power, particularly from emerging economies, constantly changing energy policies all over the world, rapid technological developments in the power generation equipment sector, rapidly exhausting non-renewable resources, requirement for efficient utility solutions which adhere to regulatory mandates. The installation of AMI-integrated meters in smart grids for new housing starts and infrastructure projects bodes well for the growth of the AMI in the long run. The use of AMI in utility architectures significantly reduces total operating expenses through effective load management, reliability and two-way communication. The reduced operational costs thus translate into additional revenues and improved asset utilization. AMI also helps reduce the carbon foot-print of power plants and other utility stations by promoting energy conservation programs and enhanced outage management services. From the vendor's side, there is increasing focus on standardization in terms of smart meters design and manufacture to comply with various government regulations worldwide.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period. Smart Gas Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart Electric Meters segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2026

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.0% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada, Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 7.1% 6.3% and 7.3% respectively over the analysis period.

The establishment of new power plants, refurbishment of existing power generation facilities, and the migration to energy-efficient models will drive growth of AMI, particularly smart meters. Liberalization and privatization of the electricity generation sector in several countries across the globe is another factor positively influencing demand for AMI. Ever growing energy needs offer a stable and secure business case for advanced metering systems worldwide. The launch of dynamic pricing programmes and demand response services is prompting utility providers to conserve non-renewable resources and decrease or shift utility consumption towards non-peak hours. AMI is useful for all participants of the supply chain including utility companies which gain from stable load levels on the grid without the need to expand production capacity through heavy investments. On the other hand, end-users including industrial and residential consumers benefit through lower bills and increased efficiency. In addition, the information provided by AMI technology facilitates the optimization of business operations, maintenance, system engineering as well as customer service operations.

Smart Electric Meters Segment to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2026

The growing prominence of smart electricity meter as the cornerstone of the 'Connected Home' or 'Smart Home'; and the upcoming 'Smart City' phenomenon is expected to generate large-scale demand for DR resources. Favorable government initiatives and the rapid penetration of Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) in utilities across the world; and the increasing role of 'Cloud' services in smart grid operations are poised to benefit market expansion in the near term. In the global Smart Electric Meters Segment, USA, Japan, China, and Europe will drive the 9.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.1 Billion will reach a projected size of US$5.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets and is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2026. More



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com



