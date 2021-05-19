Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market- Braj Binani Group, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., among others to contribute to the market growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The advanced polymer composites market is poised to grow by USD 5.25 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.
The report on the advanced polymer composites market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for advanced polymer composites in the automotive industry and rising demand for polyamide as composite.
The advanced polymer composites market analysis includes End-user, Type, and Geography segments. This study identifies the growth of the oil and gas industry as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced polymer composites market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The advanced polymer composites market covers the following areas:
Advanced Polymer Composites Market Sizing
Advanced Polymer Composites Market Forecast
Advanced Polymer Composites Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Braj Binani Group
Covestro AG
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Hexcel Corp.
Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
Owens Corning
SGL Carbon SE
Solvay SA
Teijin Ltd.
Toray TCAC Holding BV
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Energy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Marine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Fiber Type
Market segments
Comparison by Fiber type
Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Carbon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Aramid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Fiber type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
