Global Advanced Wound Care Market Report 2022-2030: Featuring Key Players 3M, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast Group, Molnlycke Health Care & Others

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product, By Wound Type By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global advanced wound care market size is expected to reach USD 16.85 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of diabetes and pressure ulcers is expected to be one of the major drivers for advanced wound care market growth.

The major factor driving the growth of the market is rising incidences of acute diseases and trauma cases. According to National Institutes of Health, in 2017, there were 29.1 million visits to emergency departments for injuries in the United States.



Moreover, increasing number of surgical procedures and growing geriatric population are also expected to support the growth of the market. However, reimbursement issues related to advanced wound care products and high cost of treatment are anticipated to restraint the market growth during the forecast period.



Some Key Highlights from the Report

The infection management segment held a significant revenue share in the advanced wound care market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increasing number of surgical site infections (SSIs). According to an article published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 2015, SSIs are among the most common complications associated with surgeries. The incidence of SSIs is especially high in lower-risk procedures, such as hernia repair and knee replacement.

As per the findings of a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases in 2016, the global SSI rate was 4.6% in 2012. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that SSIs account for 20% of all hospital-acquired infections in the U.S.

The rising number of surgical site infections is expected to drive the demand for advanced wound care products, such as antimicrobial dressings and negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices, over the forecast period.

Chronic wounds are persistent injuries that take a significant amount of time to heal. The global advanced wound care market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, which has been increasing at a rapid pace over the last decade. According to a study published in 2016 by the Wound Care Society, nearly 6.5 million people suffer from chronic wounds in the U.S., which is expected to increase to 7.2 million by 2025.

North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this region can be attributed to the high incidence of diabetes and other chronic wounds, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of obesity.

Story continues

For this report, the publisher has segmented the global advanced wound care market based on product, wound type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Infection Management

Silver Wound Dressings

Non-silver Wound Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Exudate Management

Hydrocolloids Dressings

Foam Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Active Wound Care

Skin Substitutes

Growth Factors

Devices and Accessories

NPWT Devices and Accessories

Debridement Devices and Accessories

Wound Assessment and Monitoring Devices

Other Devices and Accessories

Grafts and Matrices

Topical Agents

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Acute Wounds

Burns and Traumatic Wounds

Surgical Wounds

Chronic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Legs Ulcers

Other Wounds

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Wound Care Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Advanced Wound Care Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Advanced Wound Care Market By Product Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Advanced Wound Care Market By Wound Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Advanced Wound Care Market By End-use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Advanced Wound Care Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

3M

Smith+Nephew

ConvaTec Group PLC

Coloplast Group

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Paul Hartmann AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Organogenesis Inc.

Medtronic

DermaRite Industries LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hd46zs

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



