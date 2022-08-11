U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,223.50
    +13.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,387.00
    +127.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,429.25
    +37.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.40
    +7.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.94
    +1.01 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.80
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.50
    -0.24 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0337
    +0.0035 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.91
    -1.86 (-8.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6740
    -0.1990 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,462.28
    +1,394.63 (+6.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    575.84
    +44.62 (+8.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.28
    -9.83 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Global Advanced Wound Care Market Report 2022-2030: Featuring Key Players 3M, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast Group, Molnlycke Health Care & Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product, By Wound Type By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced wound care market size is expected to reach USD 16.85 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of diabetes and pressure ulcers is expected to be one of the major drivers for advanced wound care market growth.

The major factor driving the growth of the market is rising incidences of acute diseases and trauma cases. According to National Institutes of Health, in 2017, there were 29.1 million visits to emergency departments for injuries in the United States.

Moreover, increasing number of surgical procedures and growing geriatric population are also expected to support the growth of the market. However, reimbursement issues related to advanced wound care products and high cost of treatment are anticipated to restraint the market growth during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

  • The infection management segment held a significant revenue share in the advanced wound care market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increasing number of surgical site infections (SSIs). According to an article published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 2015, SSIs are among the most common complications associated with surgeries. The incidence of SSIs is especially high in lower-risk procedures, such as hernia repair and knee replacement.

  • As per the findings of a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases in 2016, the global SSI rate was 4.6% in 2012. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that SSIs account for 20% of all hospital-acquired infections in the U.S.

  • The rising number of surgical site infections is expected to drive the demand for advanced wound care products, such as antimicrobial dressings and negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices, over the forecast period.

  • Chronic wounds are persistent injuries that take a significant amount of time to heal. The global advanced wound care market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, which has been increasing at a rapid pace over the last decade. According to a study published in 2016 by the Wound Care Society, nearly 6.5 million people suffer from chronic wounds in the U.S., which is expected to increase to 7.2 million by 2025.

  • North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this region can be attributed to the high incidence of diabetes and other chronic wounds, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of obesity.

For this report, the publisher has segmented the global advanced wound care market based on product, wound type, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

  • Infection Management

  • Silver Wound Dressings

  • Non-silver Wound Dressings

  • Collagen Dressings

  • Exudate Management

  • Hydrocolloids Dressings

  • Foam Dressings

  • Alginate Dressings

  • Hydrogel Dressings

  • Active Wound Care

  • Skin Substitutes

  • Growth Factors

  • Devices and Accessories

  • NPWT Devices and Accessories

  • Debridement Devices and Accessories

  • Wound Assessment and Monitoring Devices

  • Other Devices and Accessories

  • Grafts and Matrices

  • Topical Agents

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

  • Acute Wounds

  • Burns and Traumatic Wounds

  • Surgical Wounds

  • Chronic Wounds

  • Diabetic Foot Ulcers

  • Pressure Ulcers

  • Venous Legs Ulcers

  • Other Wounds

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

  • Hospitals

  • Wound Care Centers

  • Homecare Settings

  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Advanced Wound Care Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Advanced Wound Care Market By Product Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Advanced Wound Care Market By Wound Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Advanced Wound Care Market By End-use Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Advanced Wound Care Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M

  • Smith+Nephew

  • ConvaTec Group PLC

  • Coloplast Group

  • Molnlycke Health Care AB

  • Paul Hartmann AG

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Organogenesis Inc.

  • Medtronic

  • DermaRite Industries LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hd46zs

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Oregon biotech Siga Technologies set to deliver first monkeypox treatment

    Four years after Siga Technologies (Nasdaq: SIGA) gained approval for a smallpox drug, the Corvallis company is gearing up to get the same antiviral into a clinical trial for monkeypox. Tpoxx, also known as tecovirimat, is the only drug available to treat the virus, though it is not yet approved in the U.S. for the disease. The Food and Drug Administration designated Tpoxx as an investigational drug for monkeypox, allowing it to be released from the Strategic National Stockpile only after prescribers jump through considerable hoops.

  • Bausch Health to Appeal XIFAXAN® Patent Decision to U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC), and its gastroenterology business Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced that, consistent with the company's July 28, 2022, press release, the U.S. District Court of Delaware has issued a decision in the matter of Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. et al v. Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc. finding certain XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) 550 mg HE patents valid and infringed and certain XIFAXAN composition and IBS-D patents invalid. As previously stated, the Company will

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are Poised for a Big Rally, Says Oppenheimer

    Does high risk mean high reward? Not necessarily, so say the pros on Wall Street. Specifically citing penny stocks, or stocks that trade for less than $5 per share, analysts advise caution as these names might still be in the early innings, or it could be that they face an uphill battle that is just too steep. Luring investors with their bargain price tags, these stocks might be up against overpowering headwinds or have weak fundamentals. However, analysts argue there are early-stage companies t

  • Alphabet: You Can Lead a Stock to 'Water' But You Can't Make It Break Out

    In the daily bar chart of GOOGL, below, we can see that the shares have been testing the $120 area a number of times. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways in recent months and mirrors the price action. In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of GOOGL, we can see an upper shadow above $120.

  • IEA Sees Russia Oil Output Down 20% When EU Ban Takes Effect

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil output is set to fall roughly 20% by the start of next year as a European Union import ban comes into force, according to the International Energy Agency.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapon

  • Boeing Just Delivered Its First 787 to American Airlines in More Than a Year. The Stocks Are Jumping.

    The airline manufacturer had stopped delivering the planes after quality problems were found in manufacturing in 2021.

  • Axsome (AXSM) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss

    Axsome (AXSM) reports narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter of 2022. The company records its first sales of the sleep drug, Sunosi, which it acquired from Jazz.

  • The key variable for where inflation goes from here: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

  • Oil Inches Up as IEA Boosts Demand Outlook on Fuel Switching

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after the International Energy Agency boosted its forecast for global demand growth this year. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineWest Texas Intermediate rose 0.

  • Disney has 'out-Netflixed Netflix' and other streaming platforms: Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners Chief Investment Officer Ivan Feinseth discusses Disney's latest earnings report and how it's starting to stand out among other major streaming competitors.

  • Aspen COVID vaccine lines risk going idle as J&J orders dwindle

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare's COVID-19 vaccine production lines may soon go idle, and without any new orders it could be forced to pivot to manufacturing other products, a senior executive said on Wednesday. Aspen currently produces vaccines for Johnson & Johnson and, in March, it struck a deal to produce, price, and sell its own-brand version of the shot for African markets. Aspen has had no orders for its Aspenovax vaccine, and it is not possible to predict future J&J demand, Stavros Nicolaou, Aspen Group Senior Executive, told Reuters, leaving the future of its 450-million-dose annual production capacity in doubt.

  • I’ve analyzed the profit margins of 30,000 gas stations. Here’s the proof fuel retailers are not to blame for high gas prices

    Rewards company Upside says its data shows fuel retailers aren't to blame for high prices at the pump.

  • Inflation: Grocery prices increased 13.1% in July

    The cost of food at-home went up 13.1% in July as inflation in the U.S. cools, up 8.5%

  • Medical Giant J&J Crumbles On Guidance Haircut — Is It A Sell Now?

    Is Johnson & Johnson stock a sell after cutting its 2022 outlook amid currency concerns? Is JNJ stock a sell right now?

  • Ex-Arm Boss Resigns From SMIC’s Board as US-China Tensions Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Tudor Brown, the former president of Arm Ltd., has resigned from the board of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., stepping away from the Chinese chipmaker that has been hit with US sanctions.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRu

  • Primary care has been evolving for years. Expect M&A and partnerships as the market heats up.

    The pandemic may have taught Americans more about the potential of primary care than anything they’d experienced in an exam room in the past.

  • Disney Reports Earnings Surge, Reduces Long-Term Forecast for Disney+ Subscribers

    The entertainment giant’s theme parks division took in record revenue as its streaming business beat analysts’ expectations due to international growth.

  • Big Oil Sees Upside of Climate Bill As Small Drillers Brace for New Fees, Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas executives from Exxon Mobil Corp. to Occidental Petroleum Corp. have been quick to applaud parts of the $437 billion climate, tax and health-care legislation that Congress is poised to pass this week. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against U

  • MDNA: Unconfirmed Partial Response in Pancreatic Cancer Patient…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:MDNA READ THE FULL MDNA RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Update on ABILITY Trial; Unconfirmed Partial Response in Pancreatic Cancer Patient On August 9, 2022, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) filed a voluntary supplement with the U.S. SEC that contained an update on the ongoing Phase 1/2 ABILITY Study (A Beta-only IL-2 ImmunoTherapY Study) of MDNA11 in patients

  • FDA says found possible carcinogen in certain samples of Merck's Januvia

    The agency said it would not object to the temporary distribution of sitagliptin containing the impurity above the acceptable intake limit to avoid a shortage. Shares of Merck, which was not immediately available for comment, fell sharply before recovering to trade up 0.8% at $89.27.