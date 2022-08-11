Global Advanced Wound Care Market Report 2022-2030: Featuring Key Players 3M, Smith & Nephew, Coloplast Group, Molnlycke Health Care & Others
Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product, By Wound Type By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global advanced wound care market size is expected to reach USD 16.85 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.
Increasing prevalence of diabetes and pressure ulcers is expected to be one of the major drivers for advanced wound care market growth.
The major factor driving the growth of the market is rising incidences of acute diseases and trauma cases. According to National Institutes of Health, in 2017, there were 29.1 million visits to emergency departments for injuries in the United States.
Moreover, increasing number of surgical procedures and growing geriatric population are also expected to support the growth of the market. However, reimbursement issues related to advanced wound care products and high cost of treatment are anticipated to restraint the market growth during the forecast period.
Some Key Highlights from the Report
The infection management segment held a significant revenue share in the advanced wound care market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increasing number of surgical site infections (SSIs). According to an article published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 2015, SSIs are among the most common complications associated with surgeries. The incidence of SSIs is especially high in lower-risk procedures, such as hernia repair and knee replacement.
As per the findings of a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases in 2016, the global SSI rate was 4.6% in 2012. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that SSIs account for 20% of all hospital-acquired infections in the U.S.
The rising number of surgical site infections is expected to drive the demand for advanced wound care products, such as antimicrobial dressings and negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices, over the forecast period.
Chronic wounds are persistent injuries that take a significant amount of time to heal. The global advanced wound care market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, which has been increasing at a rapid pace over the last decade. According to a study published in 2016 by the Wound Care Society, nearly 6.5 million people suffer from chronic wounds in the U.S., which is expected to increase to 7.2 million by 2025.
North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this region can be attributed to the high incidence of diabetes and other chronic wounds, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of obesity.
For this report, the publisher has segmented the global advanced wound care market based on product, wound type, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Infection Management
Silver Wound Dressings
Non-silver Wound Dressings
Collagen Dressings
Exudate Management
Hydrocolloids Dressings
Foam Dressings
Alginate Dressings
Hydrogel Dressings
Active Wound Care
Skin Substitutes
Growth Factors
Devices and Accessories
NPWT Devices and Accessories
Debridement Devices and Accessories
Wound Assessment and Monitoring Devices
Other Devices and Accessories
Grafts and Matrices
Topical Agents
Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Acute Wounds
Burns and Traumatic Wounds
Surgical Wounds
Chronic Wounds
Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Pressure Ulcers
Venous Legs Ulcers
Other Wounds
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Hospitals
Wound Care Centers
Homecare Settings
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Advanced Wound Care Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Advanced Wound Care Market By Product Insights & Trends
Chapter 6. Advanced Wound Care Market By Wound Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 7. Advanced Wound Care Market By End-use Insights & Trends
Chapter 8. Advanced Wound Care Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
3M
Smith+Nephew
ConvaTec Group PLC
Coloplast Group
Molnlycke Health Care AB
Paul Hartmann AG
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Organogenesis Inc.
Medtronic
DermaRite Industries LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hd46zs
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900