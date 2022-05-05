Global Advanced Wound Care Market Report 2022: Market is Anticipated to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2030 - Innovative and Advanced Wound Products Driving Growth

Company Logo

Global Advanced Wound Care Market

Global Advanced Wound Care Market

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Moist, Antimicrobial), by Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), by End-use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global advanced wound care market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.

An increase in the aging population and the increasing number of diabetic patients are some major factors driving this market's growth. For instance, according to Administration for Community Living's profile on older Americans, the U.S. population aged 65 and above was estimated to be 54.1 million in 2019, which is about 19% of the U.S. population.

This population increased by about 36% from 2009 to 2019 and is projected to reach 80.8 million by 2040, and 94.7 million by 2060. As the elder population is more prone to wounds, an increasing number of elder populations is anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Moreover, there has been an increase in the number of surgical procedures and traumatic incidents globally. For instance, as per a study by ResearchGate, in 2020, around 6.6% of mortality occurs due to trauma every year. Similarly, there has been an increase in the number of surgical site infections. Advanced wound care products help to contain and reduce these surgical site infections, thereby, an increase in the number of surgical site infections is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the lifting of lockdown impositions, are expected to have a positive impact on the market in coming years. Many elective surgeries which were postponed are expected to take place.

Story continues

In addition to this, many leading manufacturers are introducing new products which may help them to capitalize on the increasing demand for advanced wound care products during the forecast period.



Advanced Wound Care Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the moist wound care segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 59.2% in 2021, owing to an increase in the number of chronic wound patients

Based on application, the chronic wound segment is likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of diabetic foot ulcers globally

On the basis of end-use, the hospital segment dominated the market, owing to the increasing number of surgeries among the patients in hospitals. On the other hand, the home healthcare segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.11% in the forecast period

North America dominated the market and accounted for the highest revenue share of 45.2% in 2021 owing to the increasing number of surgical procedures and technological advancements

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and conditions affecting wound healing capabilities

Introduction of innovative and advanced wound products

Rising geriatric population

Increasing number of road accidents, trauma cases, and burns

Increasing number of surgeries

Market restraint analysis

Delayed diagnosis & delayed treatment rates in emerging nations

Advanced Wound Care: Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis-Porter's

SWOT Analysis, By Pest

Impact of COVID-19 on Market

Competitive Analysis

Smith & Nephew

Molnlycke Health Care Ab

Convatec Group plc

Baxter International

Urgo Medical

Coloplast Corp.

Medtronic

3M

Derma Sciences (Integra Lifesciences)

Medline Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5tguf

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



