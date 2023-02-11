Global Advances in Gene Editing Technologies in Healthcare Market Report 2023: CRISPR, ZFNs, and TALENs have Revolutionized the Gene Editing Field

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advances in Gene Editing Technologies in Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CRISPR, ZFNs, and TALENs are examples of technologies that have revolutionized the gene editing field. Moreover, with constant research efforts, new technologies such as base editing, prime editing, twin prime editing, and PASTE have emerged.

The adoption of gene editing technologies is focused on therapeutics and diagnostics, with CRISPR being the most widely used technology due to the numerous advantages it offers.

Immuno-oncology, blood disorders, and neuro-disorders are just a few of the diseases that gene editing technology targets. In addition, cardiovascular and viral diseases are intriguing areas that gene editing technology has the potential to treat.

A growth driver is the rising need for precise and targeted treatment for currently incurable diseases. Most gene editing companies use CRISPR technology for therapeutic and diagnostic development, mainly because CRISPR has the highest IP and is the most researched technology.

Companies are actively working to overcome the challenges associated with CRISPR technology, which has resulted in the development of novel delivery technologies, new miniaturized Cas molecules, and nuclease expression control.

All these advancements accelerate the adoption of gene editing technologies. Increased venture capital and government funding are other factors driving the growth of these technologies.

Key Questions This Study Answers:

What is gene editing technology?

What are the growth drivers and restraints for gene editing technologies?

What are the emerging trends in gene editing-based therapeutics and diagnostics?

What does the tech innovation landscape look like?

What are the recent R&D activities and collaborations?

What are the growth opportunities for companies developing gene editing-based products?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Gene Editing Technology Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel The Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Scope and Segmentation

Research Context

Research Coverage and Key Questions the Study Will Answer

Research Methodology

Development of Gene Editing Tools

Technology Assessment of Gene Editing Tools

Research Hubs for Gene Editing Technology

Uses of Gene Editing Technology in the Clinic - Therapeutics and Diagnostics

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Emerging Trends in the Adoption of Genome Editing in the Clinic

4. R&D Focus

Technology Developments around CRISPR-Cas

Technology Developments around CRISPR-Cas to Improve Delivery

Technology Developments around CRISPR-Cas to Improve Precision

Next-generation Gene Editing Technology

Emerging Participants Working on Next-generation CRISPR Technology

Emerging Technology Developers Leveraging CRISPR

5. Technology Innovation Ecosystem: Gene Editing Therapeutics and Diagnostics in Clinical Development

CRISPR/Cas: Applications across Indications

Major Participants Developing CRISPR-based Therapeutics

Development of CRISPR-based Gene Editing as Targeted Antibacterials

Development of CRISPR-based Gene Editing as Targeted Antivirals

Non-CRISPR-based Therapeutics

Major Participants Developing Non-CRISPR-based Therapeutics

Development of Gene Editing Tools in Diagnostics

CRISPR-Cas System-based Diagnostic Tools

6. Developments in In-Vivo and Ex-Vivo Delivery

Gene Editing Strategies: Developments in In-Vivo and Ex-Vivo Gene Editing Tools

Challenges and Limitations of Gene Editing Delivery Systems

Developments in Gene Editing Delivery

Current Approaches for Gene Editing Delivery

Developments in Viral Vectors for Gene Editing Delivery

Developments in Nonviral Vectors for Gene Editing Delivery Carriers - Lipid-based Formulations

Cell/Cell Component-derived Carriers

Polymer-based Formulations

Peptide-based Formulations

Development of Other Nanoscale Gene Editing Delivery Carriers

Nanoparticles

Development of Physical Methods of Delivery of Gene Editing Therapeutics

7. Key Stakeholder Ecosystem

A Growing Number of Collaborations are Transforming the Growth of Gene Editing Technologies

Technology Licensing

Acquisitions

Highlights of Gene-Edited Therapeutics and Diagnostic Development Collaborations

Significant VC Funding Boosts the Development of Gene Editing Companies (2019-2022)

Funding Analysis of Gene Editing Companies

Key Takeaways

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Delivery and Formulation Strategies for the Safe and Effective Delivery of Gene Editing Tools

Growth Opportunity 2: Emerging Applications of Gene Editing Technologies Open Profitable Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 3: Advancements in Technologies to Make Them More Precise, Efficient, and Safe

9. Appendix

Future Outlook of Gene Editing Applications beyond Healthcare

Different Gene Editing Tools under Clinical Study through the In Vivo and Ex Vivo Approaches

Existing Gene Editing Delivery Vectors

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

10. Next Steps

