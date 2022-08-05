U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

Global Adventure Tourism Industry worth Over 3/5th contribution by Soft Tourism: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Adventure tourism is form of travel involving caving, climbing, cycling, hiking, hunting, rafting, and others. Tourism is one of the rapidly growing sectors, wherein adventure tourism is one of its fastest growing segments. Asia-Pacific is one of the most popular travel destination owing to it having great landscapes, good food, and accommodation facilities

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published study by Future Market Insights expects the global adventure tourism market to augment at a 16% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the said assessment period, a valuation of US$ 1,484.01 Billion is expected for the market. Adventure tourism is gaining huge traction owing to the blooming travel industry across the globe. In addition, attractive travel packages, increase in domestic and international flights along with online availability of easy booking are positively influencing the demand for adventure tourism.

From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced noteworthy growth, registering a value CAGR of 10% and closing at US$ 290 Billion. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the market for adventure tourism owing to the non-functioning of the aviation industry. Thus, post the pandemic, adventure tourism companies are offering special and customized trips to different parts of the globe. Moreover, the penetration of user-friendly websites along with easy booking systems is escalating the revenue for the adventure tourism market.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15361

Europe, Asia Pacific and North America are the largest contributors to the adventure tourism market. This is owing to the provision of leisure activities such as scuba diving, river rafting, camping and trekking offered by different travel and tourist industries. With more local companies entering the market, options for exploring newer geographical locations has increased. Adventure tourism is not only focusing on providing relaxation but is doing the same in a sustainable manner. This, in turn, is attracting people to invest in the same.

Tourism took a major hit after the COVID-19 incident in 2020. It caused severe disruptions to the growth of the tourism industry. The industry experienced a sudden halt in international visitation, restrictions on mobility, and increased health and safety concerns. The aviation industry suffered the most damage alongside the travel industry in the country. Volatile border sealing and drastic drop in demand led to 95% drop in the passenger count. The hospitality industry also suffered the same decline in revenue due to the advent of the pandemic. All of this critically decreased the growth of the tourism industry leading to major drop in revenue

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • By activity type, soft adventure is expected to possess 60% of market share in 2022

  • Direct adventure tourism booking to account for a revenue share of 60% in 2022

  • Europe to possess 35% of market share for adventure tourism in 2022

  • Asia Pacific is expected to possess 30% market share for adventure tourism market in 2022

  • North America is expected to procure 25% market share for adventure tourism in 2022

  • Global adventure tourism market value to experience over 4x growth from 2022-2032

“Increase in travel industries across different geographical locations, cheaper flights, aggressive advertising by traveling companies is positively influencing the market for adventure tourism,” states an FMI analyst.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-15361

Key Segments Profiled in the Adventure Tourism Market Industry Survey

Adventure Tourism Market by Activity Type:

  • Soft Adventure Tourism

  • Hard Adventure Tourism

Adventure Tourism Market by Group:

  • Adventure Tourism for Groups

  • Adventure Tourism for Family

  • Adventure Tourism for Couples

  • Adventure Tourism for Solo Travellers

Adventure Tourism Market by Booking Mode:

  • Direct Adventure Tourism Booking

  • Adventure Tourism Booking through Travel Agents

  • Marketplace Adventure Tourism Booking

Adventure Tourism Market by Age Group:

  • Adventure Tourism for 28 and Under

  • Adventure Tourism from 29-40

  • Adventure Tourism from 41-50

  • Adventure Tourism from 51-60

  • Adventure Tourism from 61-70

  • Adventure Tourism for 71 and Over

Market Competition

Key players in the adventure tourism market are Intrepid Group, ltd., Mountain Travel Sobek, G Adventures, Geographic Expeditions Inc., Discovery Nomads, Row Adventures, Austin Adventures, Inc., Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Tui Group, Cox & Kings Ltd.

  • In May 2022, Intrepid Group, ltd invested US$ 7.85 Million in CABN to expand off grid experiences in Australia. Through this investment, the company is planning to deliver more than 70 off grid sustainable cabins across the country by 2023.

  • In March 2022, Austin Adventures, Inc launched three summer trips for 2022. Through these trips, tourists can travel to Jackson Hole Adventure, British Columbia Hut to Hut Hiking Adventure and Galapogas Family Vacation.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global adventure tourism market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (hard and soft), group (solo, couples, family, groups), booking mode (direct, travel agent, marketplace booking), age group (28 and under, 29-40, 41-50, 51-60, 61-70, 71 and over), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Request Customization of the report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15361

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Key Findings

  1.2. Summary of Statistics

  1.3. Market Characteristics and Attributes

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Introduction and Definition

  2.2. Research Scope

3. Market Background

  3.1. Country wise Market Attractiveness Index

  3.2. Adventure Tourism Market Scenario-based Forecast

  3.3. Value Chain Analysis

4. Global Adventure Tourism Market Pricing Analysis

  4.1. Price Point Assessment

      4.1.1. Weighted Average Pricing (2020), by Region

      4.1.2. Key Factors Influencing Pricing

      4.1.3. Price Benchmark by Region

      4.1.4. Price Benchmark by Activity Type

Click Here for Adventure Tourism Market 295 pages TOC Report

About the Travel and Tourism Division at Future Market Insights

The travel & tourism team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Travel and Tourism Market:

USA Sports Tourism Market Size : USA Sports Tourism Market by Sports Type, Sports Tourism, Consumer Orientation, Booking Channel, Tourist, Tour, Age Group & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

USA Sustainable Tourism Market Share : USA Sustainable Tourism Market by Tourism Type, Booking Channel, Tourist Type, Consumer Orientation & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Mexico Sustainable Tourism Market Trends : Mexico Sustainable Tourism Market by Tourism Type, Booking Channel, Consumer Orientation, Tourist Type, Tour Type, Age Group & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

UK Medical Tourism Market Analysis : UK Medical Tourism Market by Product, Capacity, Application, Distribution Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

UAE Sustainable Tourism Market Outlook : UAE Sustainable Tourism Market by Product, Capacity, Application, Distribution Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

South Korea Sports Tourism Market Forecast : South Korea Sports Tourism Market by Sports Tourism Type, Sports Type, Booking Channel, Tourist Type, Tour Type, Consumer Orientation, Age Group & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

South Africa Sports Tourism Market Sales : South Africa Sports Tourism Market by Sports Tourism Type, Sports Type, Booking Channel, Consumer Orientation, Tourist Type, Tour Type, Age Group & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Spain Sports Tourism Market Value : Spain Sports Tourism Market by Sports Tourism Type, Sports, Booking Channel, Tourist, Tour, Age Group & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Italy Sustainable Tourism Market Demand : Italy Sustainable Tourism Market by Tourism Type, Booking Channel, Tourist Type, Tour Type, Consumer Orientation, Age Group & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

France Medical Tourism Market Analysis : France Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type, Services, Tour Type, Consumer Orientation, Age Group, Booking Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

About Us  

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact: 

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/adventure-tourism-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


