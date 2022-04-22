U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

Global Aerial Imaging Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2026 - Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for Aerial Imaging

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Aerial Imaging

Global Market for Aerial Imaging
Global Market for Aerial Imaging

Dublin, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerial Imaging - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aerial Imaging Market to Reach US$4.6 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Aerial Imaging estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is led by advancements in technologies such as cameras, processing methods, collection platforms and cloud storage and analytics platforms that continue to enrich aerial data. The global market is anticipated to be also bolstered by continuing technological advances related to camera systems to achieve ultra-resolution imagery.

The market growth is also stimulated by ongoing technological advances in aerial platforms and camera systems along with rising awareness about various advantages of the technology and growth of location-based services. The ability of aerial photography to enable perfect shot, enhanced pilot handling and elevated angle view for high-resolution imagery is expected to considerably drive its demand across the government sector, opening lucrative avenues for growth.

In the coming years, the technology is likely to find extensive use to support town planning, energy exploration and homeland security applications as well as to manage environmental or climate changes.

UAV & Drone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.9% CAGR to reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fixed Wing Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 14.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 21.5% share of the global Aerial Imaging market. The drone/UAV platform dominates the market owing to increasing adoption of the option for aerial imaging in sectors such as government, oil & gas, construction, agriculture and military & defense. Drones/UAVs provide a cost-efficient alternative to fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters for aerial imaging, which is pushing up their adoption in low-budget, small-scale imaging applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $725.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $767 Million by 2026

The Aerial Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$725.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$767 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 14.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$331 Million by the end of the analysis period.

North America dominates market share due to early adoption and extensive application of aerial imagery within the defense, energy and agriculture industries. Led by the US, the regional market is poised to gain from increasing use of drones in the forestry and agriculture industries coupled with advances in the telecom sector and ongoing innovations in the defense domain.

Market in Asia-Pacific is predicted to register the fastest growth rate over the coming years on account of rising attention on drone surveying and mapping in the agriculture and government sectors across various countries like India and China. The regional market is expected to receive a major growth stimulus from increasing use of UAVs for aerial imaging within the forestry and agriculture industries.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • Aerial Imaging Maintains Resilience amid the Pandemic

  • Communication Technologies Facilitate Surveying Activities Amidst the Pandemic

  • With More than Bird's Eye View, Aerial Imaging Assists Local Governments Make Informed Decisions

  • Aerial Imaging: A Prelude

  • Market Outlook

  • Key Challenges

  • North America Remains Frontrunner in Global Aerial Imaging Market

  • Aerial Imaging Technology Witnesses Major Leap Forward with Drones

  • Aerial & Satellite Imagery: Primary Merits & Limitations

  • Factors Influencing Selection of Aerial & Satellite Imagery

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 74 Featured)

  • 3D Robotics

  • Aerial Imaging Productions, LLC

  • AeroVironment, Inc.

  • Airobotics

  • Blom Norway AS

  • Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.,

  • Cyberhawk Innovations Limited

  • Datumate

  • Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC

  • SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

  • EagleView Technologies, Inc.

  • Fugro N.V.

  • Getmapping PLC,

  • Global UAV Technologies Ltd

  • Hoverfly Technologies, Inc.

  • Keystone Aerial Surveys, Inc.

  • Kucera International Inc.

  • Landiscor Real Estate Mapping

  • Nearmap Ltd.

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • PrecisionHawk

  • Sanborn Map Company, Inc.

  • Sky-Watch A/S

  • Verisk Analytics, Inc.

  • Yuneec International

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Investments in Startups

  • Surveying & Mapping Industry Observes Paradigm Shift towards Aerial Imaging

  • Aerial Photogrammetry for Mapping Applications

  • Drones for Surveying & Mapping Workflows

  • The Growing Need to Manage Disaster Risk Against the Backdrop of Climate Change Drives Demand for Aerial Imaging

  • Aerial Imagery Helps Better Preparedness in Event of Natural Catastrophes

  • Growing Frequency of Extreme Weather Events & Related Losses Drives the Focus on Disaster Preparedness

  • Addressing Gaps with Remote Sensing

  • Environmental Monitoring & Wildlife Conservation: Growing Application Areas

  • Aerial Imaging Makes Big Wave in Construction Sector amid COVID-19 to Overcome Inherent Operational Issues

  • Aerial Imaging Presents Holistic Mapping Solution for Diverse Industries

  • Unprecedented Catastrophes Make Insurers to Bet on Aerial Imaging to Analyze Effect of Natural Disasters

  • Drone Usage for Aerial Imaging Gains Traction in Insurance Industry

  • Aerial Imaging to Help Scientists Estimate River Discharge

  • Expanding Population and Rising Demand for Food Fuel Adoption of Agricultural Aerial Imaging Systems

  • Startups from across the World Developing Innovative Aerial Imaging Solutions for the field of Agriculture

  • Labor Shortage in Agriculture to Drive Increased Uptake of Aerial Imaging

  • Growing Attention Towards Precision Farming Benefits Uptake

  • Companies Gear Up to Tap Agricultural Drone Demand for Field Mapping Application

  • Agricultural Drones Powered by Multispectral Imaging Transform Farming Practices

  • Real Estate Industry Leverages Aerial Imaging Technology

  • Aerial Imagery Becomes More Meaningful With AI and DL for Land Surveying and Civil Engineering Enterprises

  • Factors Set to Favor and Positively Influence Drone-based Aerial Imaging

  • Key Challenges

  • Global Drone Enabled Service Revenues by Application in Percentage: 2025P

  • An Insight into Technological Advancements in Aerial Imaging

  • Drone Cameras Get Smarter

  • 3D Aerial Modeling with Drones

  • 360 VR Drone Cameras

  • Vertical Drone Cameras

  • Advances Related to Software, Sensors and AI

  • Aerial Imaging to Embrace AI

  • Surveying and Mapping Services find Significance for Smart City Initiatives

  • Aerial Imagery for Border Enforcement & Migration Surveillance

  • Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for Aerial Imaging

  • Protection of Critical Infrastructure Drives Adoption of Aerial Imaging in Energy & Utilities Industry

  • Projected Infrastructure Investments in the Energy Sector Sets the Business Climate for Aerial Imaging in Utilities

  • Aerial Imaging Brims with Huge Potential for Efficient Deployment of Solar Projects

  • Aerial Photography for Different Phases of Solar Projects

  • Oil & Gas Industry: Aerial imaging Helps Surveillance of Critical Assets and Remote Sites

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1pei

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


