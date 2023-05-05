Global Aerial Imaging Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030 - Rising Investments in Startups
DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerial Imaging: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Aerial Imaging Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Aerial Imaging estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
UAV & Drone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.2% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fixed Wing Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 14.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $843.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.3% CAGR
The Aerial Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$843.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.7% and 14.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Aerial Imaging Maintains Resilience amid the Pandemic
Communication Technologies Facilitate Surveying Activities Amidst the Pandemic
With More than Bird's Eye View, Aerial Imaging Assists Local Governments Make Informed Decisions
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Aerial Imaging: A Prelude
Market Outlook
Key Challenges
North America Remains Frontrunner in Global Aerial Imaging Market
Aerial Imaging Technology Witnesses Major Leap Forward with Drones
Aerial & Satellite Imagery: Primary Merits & Limitations
Factors Influencing Selection of Aerial & Satellite Imagery
Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Investments in Startups
Surveying & Mapping Industry Observes Paradigm Shift towards Aerial Imaging
Aerial Photogrammetry for Mapping Applications
Drones for Surveying & Mapping Workflows
The Growing Need to Manage Disaster Risk Against the Backdrop of Climate Change Drives Demand for Aerial Imaging
Aerial Imagery Helps Better Preparedness in Event of Natural Catastrophes
Growing Frequency of Extreme Weather Events & Related Losses Drives the Focus on Disaster Preparedness
Addressing Gaps with Remote Sensing
Environmental Monitoring & Wildlife Conservation: Growing Application Areas
Aerial Imaging Makes Big Wave in Construction Sector amid COVID-19 to Overcome Inherent Operational Issues
Aerial Imaging Presents Holistic Mapping Solution for Diverse Industries
Unprecedented Catastrophes Make Insurers to Bet on Aerial Imaging to Analyze Effect of Natural Disasters
Drone Usage for Aerial Imaging Gains Traction in Insurance Industry
Aerial Imaging to Help Scientists Estimate River Discharge
Expanding Population and Rising Demand for Food Fuel Adoption of Agricultural Aerial Imaging Systems
Startups from across the World Developing Innovative Aerial Imaging Solutions for the field of Agriculture
Labor Shortage in Agriculture to Drive Increased Uptake of Aerial Imaging
Growing Attention Towards Precision Farming Benefits Uptake
Companies Gear Up to Tap Agricultural Drone Demand for Field Mapping Application
Agricultural Drones Powered by Multispectral Imaging Transform Farming Practices
Real Estate Industry Leverages Aerial Imaging Technology
Aerial Imagery Becomes More Meaningful With AI and DL for Land Surveying and Civil Engineering Enterprises
Factors Set to Favor and Positively Influence Drone-based Aerial Imaging
Key Challenges
An Insight into Technological Advancements in Aerial Imaging
Drone Cameras Get Smarter
3D Aerial Modeling with Drones
360 VR Drone Cameras
Vertical Drone Cameras
Advances Related to Software, Sensors and AI
Aerial Imaging to Embrace AI
Surveying and Mapping Services find Significance for Smart City Initiatives
Aerial Imagery for Border Enforcement & Migration Surveillance
Protection of Critical Infrastructure Drives Adoption of Aerial Imaging in Energy & Utilities Industry
Projected Infrastructure Investments in the Energy Sector Sets the Business Climate for Aerial Imaging in Utilities
Aerial Imaging Brims with Huge Potential for Efficient Deployment of Solar Projects
Aerial Photography for Different Phases of Solar Projects
Oil & Gas Industry: Aerial imaging Helps Surveillance of Critical Assets and Remote Sites
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 74 Featured)
3D Robotics
Aerial Imaging Productions, LLC
AeroVironment, Inc.
Airobotics
Blom Norway AS
Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.,
Cyberhawk Innovations Limited
Datumate
Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC
SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.
EagleView Technologies, Inc.
Fugro N.V.
Getmapping PLC,
Global UAV Technologies Ltd
Hoverfly Technologies, Inc.
Keystone Aerial Surveys, Inc.
Kucera International Inc.
Landiscor Real Estate Mapping
Nearmap Ltd.
Panasonic Corporation
PrecisionHawk
Sanborn Map Company, Inc.
Sky-Watch A/S
Verisk Analytics, Inc.
Yuneec International
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s000lr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aerial-imaging-strategic-market-report-2023-market-to-reach-8-1-billion-by-2030---rising-investments-in-startups-301816386.html
SOURCE Research and Markets