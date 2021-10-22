U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,542.78
    -7.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,686.40
    +83.32 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,079.92
    -135.78 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.95
    -8.23 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.60
    +1.10 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.90
    +14.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.27 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1633
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    -0.0200 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3747
    -0.0049 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5120
    -0.4760 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,657.34
    -2,139.34 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,447.77
    -55.27 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Global Aerial Work Platforms Market is Expected to Grow USD 17.03 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·7 min read

Aerial Work Platform Market by Type (Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Vertical Mass Lifts, Personal Portable Lifts), Operation (Fuel Powered, Electric, and Hybrid), End-User (Construction, Utilities, Logistics & Transportation, and Others)Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Newark, NJ, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global Aerial work platforms market is expected to grow from USD 9.2 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 17.03 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Aerial work platforms are mechanical devices that allow people or equipment to obtain temporary access to challenging areas from a height. Because of its compact size and wide range of applications, Aerial Work Platform is in high demand in the construction industry. Compact and easy to move, articulated boom lifts, telescopic boom lifts, scissor lifts, and other types of lifts are ideal for both inside and outdoor construction tasks. Aerial Work Platforms are safer than traditional scaffolding because they help prevent accidents and fatalities on construction sites. These devices are both safe and convenient, making them suitable for use in construction and maintenance. Aerial work platforms must be inspected before each work shift to ensure that the equipment and its components are in safe working order. Operator training is provided on an annual basis, however, it is required at the very least every five years.

A change is taking place in the globe of aerial work platforms. CAN bus technology, a combination of sensors and controllers is being used by many manufacturers to deliver new features and functionalities to workers to prevent work-related accidents. Furthermore, in the following years, increased demand for self-propped aerial work platforms in developed nations is likely to provide Aerial Work Platform manufacturers possibilities. However, falls from heights, electrocution, tip-overs, and being crushed or injured by falling weights are among risks that can be increased by incorrect or defective equipment use. The majority of the time, the outcomes of such incidents are sad.

Growing Aerial Work Platform across the globe, increased public infrastructure construction, renovation activities, airport authorities for the development and construction of new airports, improved safety measures, advancements in logistics and transportation, and increased government investments are the factors driving the market. However, high startup and maintenance costs, a lack of experienced staff to run the equipment, and a labor and raw material scarcity produced challenges in the construction and design of new equipment, limiting the market growth. Advances in completely electric and hybrid aerial work platforms, rising use of new technologies, and incorporating safety features and telematics solutions are projected to drive market expansion.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419682/request-sample

Key players operating in the global Aerial Work Platform market include are Aichi Corporation, Altec Inc., Haulotte Group, J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, Holland Lift International bv, Haulotte Group, Niftylift Limited, Oshkosh Corporation, Skyjack, Terex Corporation, Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co., Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Oshkosh Corporation, Manitou Group, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. To gain a significant market share in the global Aerial Work Platform market, the key players now focus on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Boom Lifts segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 33.9% in the year 2020

Based on type, the global Aerial work platforms market is segmented into Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Vertical Mass Lifts, Personal Portable Lifts. The boom Lifts segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 33.9% in 2020. This growth is attributed to flexibility & fast operations. Several characteristics of boom lifts, such as their ability to operate in difficult terrain and reach greater heights, contribute to their expanding market share.

The hybrid segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 42.15% in the year 2020

Based on operation, the global Aerial work platforms market is segmented into Fuel Powered, Electric, and Hybrid. The hybrid segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 42.15% in 2020. This growth is attributed to two modes in hybrid, the demand for maintenance and repair services in the residential construction segment. Several advantages of electric segments, such as zero-emission and the capacity to manoeuvre in tight spaces and increased awareness of the benefits of using electric lifting equipment to reduce the environmental effect

The construction segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 31% in the year 2020

Based on End User the global Aerial work platforms market is segmented into Construction, Utilities, Logistics & Transportation, and Others. The hybrid segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 31% in 2020. This growth is attributed to a rapid increase in infrastructural developments and increased government projects.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/aerial-work-platform-market-by-type-boom-lifts-419682.html

Regional Segment of Aerial work platforms Market

  • North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

  • South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

  • Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the global Aerial work platforms market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region holds the largest market share of 38% in the year 2020. This growth is ascertained by the U.S. in the North America region owing to the growing construction industry and government projects. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow and holds the largest share in China, despite a stagnant construction market, Chinese construction firms have recognized and embraced a wide range of aerial work platforms. Furthermore, rather than extending their physical store space to Western saturation levels, China's retail business is focusing on the omnichannel network, which has boosted the storage and warehousing market in recent years.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419682

About the report:

The global Aerial work platforms market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insights into the market. In addition, the study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors' position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419682&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketresearchplace.com

Related Reports

Corrugated Equipment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/corrugated-equipment-market-by-equipment-hq-flexo-non-hq-419674.html
Portable Generator Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-portable-generator-market-by-fuel-natural-gas-419486.html
Cold Chain Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/cold-chain-market-by-type-refrigerated-transport-refrigerated-419386.html
High-K & ALD CVD Metal Precursors Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/high-k-ald-cvd-metal-precursors-market-size-419722.html


Recommended Stories

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is on Fire Today

    The steel stock stunned the market with exceptionally strong third-quarter numbers.

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Intel plummets on slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down Intel’s latest earnings report.

  • Intel shares fall amid slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Matt Bryson, Wedbush SVP, Equity Research, discusses Intel Q3 earnings beat and weak future outlook amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Is QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • Novavax Faces 1 Major Risk Right Now. Should You Buy the Stock Anyway?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the coronavirus vaccine race as a favorite. Manufacturing issues have delayed Novavax's submission for emergency authorization in the U.S. and other countries. A news report suggested Novavax's delays may not be over.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Is Fisker Stock a Buy?

    The company hopes to bring a different approach to electric vehicle manufacturing, but will it succeed?

  • Snap’s stock gets hammered as Apple’s privacy crackdown stings advertisers

    Snapchat parent Snap was smacked in early trading Friday, falling more than 20% on news that Apple's privacy changes were hurting advertising.

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • Is Bank of America Corp. (BAC) A Great Stock to Invest In?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its Bill Nygren third-quarter 2021 market commentary – a copy of which can be seen here. In the letter, the fund talked about governance with a related topic about shareholders vs. stakeholders, and also discussed some great companies to invest in. You can take a look at the […]

  • Google Charges Higher Fees for Ads, Lawsuit Says. That’s Not Why Alphabet’s Stock Is Dropping.

    The search giant takes a cut of 22% to 42% of U.S. ad spending that goes through its systems, according to the lawsuit. Snap's sales guidance is responsible for the stock's drop.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy Oil Stocks?

    Oil prices are in rally mode, and oil stocks are following along for the ride. Is this the right time to jump aboard? Maybe, but be careful.

  • Want to Play the Trump SPAC? Consider the Warrants.

    The wild, Reddit-fueled trading in Digital World Acquisition — better known as the Trump SPAC — has left the company’s warrants as a cheap play on the surging stock. Shares of the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, which plans to merge with former President Donald Trump’s new social media business, popped 91%, or $41.38, to $86.88 in heavy trading Friday after rising more than fourfold on Thursday. Digital World Acquisition ‘s warrants (DWACW), which can be exercised at $11.50 a share, were up 170%, or $19.30, to $30.59 in trading Friday.

  • Chipotle sizzles to earnings beat, Boston Beer posts Q3 loss on dwindling seltzer sales, Beyond Meat lowers revenue forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung, and Julie Hyman break down how Chipotle, Boston Beer, VF Corp, and Beyond Meat are faring in Friday’s market.

  • Intel stock heads for worst day in a year after earnings cause margin concerns

    Intel Corp. shares plunged toward their biggest one-day loss in almost exactly a year Friday after the chip maker's earnings report showed lower profit margins that are expected to last for years.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Plunges as Revenue Forecast Is Cut

    The maker of faux meat expects quarterly net revenue of about $106 million, compared with its prior forecast of $120 million to $140 million.

  • Frank Fu’s CaaS Capital Portfolio: Didi, Mastercard and More

    In this article, we take a look at Frank Fu’s CaaS Capital portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Fu’s hedge fund and go directly to Frank Fu’s CaaS Capital Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. CaaS Capital is a New York based venture capital firm that invests virtually across all industries. It is managed […]