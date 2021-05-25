Global Aero-Engine Coating Market (2021 to 2025) - A&A Coatings, Akzo Nobel and APS Materials Among Others
Dublin, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aero-Engine Coating Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the aero-engine coating market and it is poised to grow by $28.43 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Our report on aero-engine coating market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on engine safety and improving efficiency and increased procurement of new aircraft.
The aero-engine coating market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for military aircraft enginesas one of the prime reasons driving the aero-engine coating market growth during the next few years.
The report on aero-engine coating market covers the following areas:
Aero-engine coating market sizing
Aero-engine coating market forecast
Aero-engine coating market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aero-engine coating market vendors that include A&A Coatings, Akzo Nobel NV, APS Materials Inc., Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC, Dow Inc., Indestructible Paint Ltd., Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., and Praxair Inc. Also, the aero-engine coating market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
A&A Coatings
Akzo Nobel NV
APS Materials Inc.
Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC
Dow Inc.
Indestructible Paint Ltd.
Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA
OC Oerlikon Corp. AG
PPG Industries Inc.
Praxair Inc.
10. Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ow46lb
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900