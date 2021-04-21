Global Aeronautical Information Management Market Size-Forecast to 2026
Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Aeronautical Information Management Market will grow with a high CAGR value during the forecast period [2021 to 2026].
Aeronautical information management is an advanced technological tool that constantly works on improvising air traffic management systems. The industry includes various offerings and applications to address several types of assistance required in the aviation industry. Increasing accident incidents during travel or on-ground mishap due to heavy traffic has prompted the adoption of more advanced aeronautical information management systems. Government intervention to achieve optimum safety in the aviation sector along with the emerging replacement of older systems with the new ones will be the key factors to drive demand.
Development in incident management and database management system
Technological innovation in the development of incident management and database management systems has instigated the aeronautical information management adoption in the commercial and military aviation sectors. Updated technologies such as automation in navigation, routing, mishap occurrence, and any other incident occurrence in the air traffic control will help in attaining efficiency in the air traffic management system. These advancements are time-saving, effective, and more defensive in nature. Increased focus towards improved flying experience, time management, and better coordination time has instigated the aeronautical information management demand.
Military end-use will witness the highest growth
Under the end-user segment, the military is expected to witness the highest gains during the forecast period. High demand for updated technologies in the defense sector to attain more efficiency and privacy in terms of surveillance will stimulate the demand. Replacement of old air traffic systems with the new ones to adopt automation in terms of routing, navigation, and security will be the major driving factors.
North America holds the highest potential
The North America Aeronautical Information Management market is considered as the highly lucrative region over the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada have the most functional and operational airports in the world owing to heavy domestic passenger traffic. Government support to modernize the existing air traffic management systems and high adoption of automation will induce high penetration.
Industry share is competitive and technology-oriented in nature
The global industry share is competitive in nature and more focused on technological advancement. Major industry players include: Raytheon Technologies, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Saab AB, Honeywell International, Inc., L3harris Technologies, Inc, Frequentis AG, Advanced Navigation And Positioning, Intelcan Technosystems Inc., Bae Systems Plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Intelcan Technosystems Inc, Searidge Technologies, Altys Technologies, Saipher Atc, Leidos, Leidos, and Cyrrus Limited.
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
Data Base Management System
Radar Data Compressor Unit
Incident Management
Data Link Server
Communications Recording & Management
Network Solutions
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
Communication
Controller To Pilot Data Link Communications
Very High Frequency Communication
Automatic Terminal Information System
Voice Communication Control System
Navigation
VHF Omni Directional Range
Distance Measuring Equipment
Tactical Air Navigation System
Non-Directional Beacon
Global Navigation Satellite System
Precision Area Navigation
Surveillance
Automatic Dependent Surveillance
Air Traffic Control Radar Beacon System
Primary Surveillance Radar
Secondary Surveillance Radar
Automation
Arrival And Departure Data Manager
Electronic Flight Strip
Itower Simulation System
Surveillance Data Processing System
Flight Data Processing System
Itower Advance Automation Services
Obstacle Surface Planner
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
Commercial
Military
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
