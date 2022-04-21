Global Aerosol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2022-2030: Rising Demand from Various End-use Industries, Such as Personal Care, Household, Automotive and Industrial, and Medical

Company Logo

Global Aerosol Market

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerosol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Steel, Aluminum), by Type (Bag-In-Valve, Standard), by Application (Personal Care, Household), by Region (EU, APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerosol market size is anticipated to reach USD 131.9 billion by 2030 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6%

The rising demand for aerosol products from various end-use industries, such as personal care, household, automotive and industrial, and medical, is anticipated to drive the growth.

Aerosol paints are being increasingly used for automotive as well as architectural paint applications. Uniform propulsion, ease of application, and aesthetic appeal of aerosols are key factors driving their demand in architectural and automotive paint end-use industries.



Furthermore, the rapidly expanding construction sector, especially in developing countries such as India, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia, is expected to further fuel the product demand in paint application. Globally, the cases of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), have considerably increased over the past several years, majorly due to the changing lifestyle and rising geriatric population.

The growing cases of such respiratory diseases are principally driving the demand for aerosol-based inhalers. In addition, high demand for various pain relief sprays owing to their convenience of application is further anticipated to expand the market growth in the coming years. Asia Pacific is among the significant regional markets.



The rising demand for personal care products from developing countries is anticipated to propel the demand for aerosol. In addition, increasing awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene is boosting the growth of household products like cleaners, sanitizing agents, and air fresheners.

The growing demand from Asia Pacific is encouraging aerosol manufacturers to increase their production. The global market is highly competitive with numerous players involved in acquisitions and expansions. In addition, they also conduct R&D for the emerging sectors, such as household and personal care.



Aerosol Market Report Highlights

The personal care application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 due to extensive usage of aerosol in deodorants, hair mousses, hair sprays, and others due to its convenience, which contributed to the growth of this segment

The automotive & industrial application segment is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2030 due to increasing preference for aerosol-based greases and oils by the automobile service stations

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2030 on account of the rising penetration of retail, growing construction activities, and increasing sales of automobiles

The market in Europe is expected to witness sluggish growth in the coming years owing to the regulations regarding Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) emissions imposed by the European Commission and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

The global market is highly competitive owing to the presence of major players like Proctor & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Aerosol Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis

3.7. Aerosol Market - Market dynamics

3.8. Business Environment Analysis: Aerosol Market

3.8.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.8.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.9. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Aerosol Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Aerosol: material movement analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.2. Steel

4.3. Aluminum



Chapter 5. Aerosol Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Aerosol: type movement analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Bag-In-Valve

5.3. Standard



Chapter 6. Aerosol Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Aerosol: application movement analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Personal Care

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (Million Units) (USD Million)

6.2.2. Deodorants

6.2.3. Hair Mousse

6.2.4. Hair Spray

6.2.5. Shaving Mousse/Foam

6.2.6. Suncare

6.3. Household

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (Million Units) (USD Million)

6.3.2. Insecticides

6.3.3. Plant Protection

6.3.4. Air Fresheners

6.3.5. Furniture & Wax Polishes

6.3.6. Disinfectants

6.3.7. Surface care

6.4. Automotive & Industrial

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (Million Units) (USD Million)

6.4.2. Greases

6.4.3. Lubricants

6.4.4. Spray Oils

6.4.5. Cleaners

6.5. Food

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (Million Units) (USD Million)

6.5.2. Oils

6.5.3. Whipped Cream

6.5.4. Edible Mousse

6.5.5. Sprayable Flavors

6.6. Paints

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.6.2. Industrial

6.6.3. Consumer

6.7. Medical

6.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (Million Units) (USD Million)

6.7.2. Inhaler

6.7.3. Topical Application



Chapter 7. Aerosol: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. SWOT Analysis

7.2. Aerosol Market Regional movement analysis, 2021 & 2030



Chapter 8. Aerosol Market: Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Their Impact on the Market

8.2. Participant Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.4. Public Companies

8.5. Private Companies



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Henkel

Reckitt Benckiser

S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Procter and Gamble

Unilever

Crabtree & Evelyn

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Beiersdorf AG

Estee Lauder

Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fk492r

