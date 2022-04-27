The Global Aerosol Refrigerants Market is expected to grow by $ 477.87 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Aerosol Refrigerants Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the aerosol refrigerants market and it is poised to grow by $ 477. 87 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerosol Refrigerants Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402787/?utm_source=GNW

81% during the forecast period. Our report on the aerosol refrigerants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for refrigerators, chillers, and air conditioners, growth in e-commerce sales, and high demand for propane-based aerosol refrigerants from cold chain solutions.

The aerosol refrigerants market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The aerosol refrigerants market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Aluminum

• Steel



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the replacement of high-GWP refrigerants with low-GWP alternatives as one of the prime reasons driving the aerosol refrigerants market growth during the next few years. Also, plastic aerosol cans gaining prominence and updated refrigerant management requirements will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on aerosol refrigerants market covers the following areas:

• Aerosol refrigerants market sizing

• Aerosol refrigerants market forecast

• Aerosol refrigerants market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aerosol refrigerants market vendors that include Airosol Co. Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, ATCO International, Baltic Refrigeration Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., Fastenal Co., First Continental International, Fotech Co. Ltd., Gazechim Group, Honeywell International Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Linde Plc, Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., SRF Ltd., Technical Chemical Co., The Chemours Co., TSI Supercool, and Zhejiang Binger New Refrigerant Co. Ltd. Also, the aerosol refrigerants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402787/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



