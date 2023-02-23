Global Aerosols Market Size, Share & Analysis

Global Market Estimates

Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema Group, Linde Plc, The Chemours Company, Royal Dutch Shell p.l.c., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Diversified CPC International, and Grillo among others, are some of the key players in the aerosol market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Aerosols Market is projected to grow from USD 95.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 135.6 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The market is mainly driven by the growing investment in the development of novel pharmaceutical drugs. The growing number of clinical trials across the globe, stringent regulatory restrictions, and guidelines for drug approval that varies region by region, growing incidence of infections, and rising investment in cancer research are some of the other factors which are expected to propel the aerosols market.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Aerosols Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the propellant type outlook, the liquefied gas segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the packaging material outlook, the aluminum segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/aerosol-market-3882

Propellant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Liquefied Gas

Compressed Gas

Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Aluminum

Steel

Plastic





End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Industrial

Others





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

