Global Aerosols Market Size, Share & Analysis
Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema Group, Linde Plc, The Chemours Company, Royal Dutch Shell p.l.c., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Diversified CPC International, and Grillo among others, are some of the key players in the aerosol market.
Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Aerosols Market is projected to grow from USD 95.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 135.6 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The market is mainly driven by the growing investment in the development of novel pharmaceutical drugs. The growing number of clinical trials across the globe, stringent regulatory restrictions, and guidelines for drug approval that varies region by region, growing incidence of infections, and rising investment in cancer research are some of the other factors which are expected to propel the aerosols market.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Aerosols Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
As per the propellant type outlook, the liquefied gas segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
As per the packaging material outlook, the aluminum segment holds the largest share in the market
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema Group, Linde Plc, The Chemours Company, Royal Dutch Shell p.l.c., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Diversified CPC International, and Grillo among others, are some of the key players in the aerosol market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/aerosol-market-3882
Propellant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Liquefied Gas
Compressed Gas
Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Aluminum
Steel
Plastic
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)
Pharmaceutical
Automotive
Industrial
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
CONTACT: Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com