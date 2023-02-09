NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030584/?utm_source=PRN

Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aerospace 3D Printing estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 10.5% over the period 2022-2030. Printers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR

The Aerospace 3D Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 8.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- 3D Systems Corporation

- Airbus B.V.

- Arcam AB

- Boeing

- EOS GmbH

- ExOne Company

- GE Aviation

- Höganäs AB

- Materialise NV

- Pratt & Whitney

- Rolls-Royce

- Stratasys Ltd.

- Ultimaker B.V.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030584/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Aerospace 3D Printing - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Printers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Materials by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Aircraft by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spacecraft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Spacecraft by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

(UAVs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Aerospace 3D Printing Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Aerospace 3D Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by Vertical - Printers and Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: USA 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printers and

Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by End-Use - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial

Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR

Table 17: USA 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aircraft,

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft for the Years

2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by Vertical - Printers and Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 19: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printers

and Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by End-Use - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial

Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR

Table 21: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aircraft,

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft for the Years

2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Aerospace 3D Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by Vertical - Printers and Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printers and

Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by End-Use - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial

Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR

Table 25: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aircraft,

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft for the Years

2023 & 2030

CHINA

Aerospace 3D Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by Vertical - Printers and Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: China 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printers and

Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by End-Use - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial

Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR

Table 29: China 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aircraft,

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft for the Years

2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Aerospace 3D Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 30: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR

Table 31: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by Vertical - Printers and Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printers

and Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by End-Use - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial

Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR

Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aircraft,

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft for the Years

2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Aerospace 3D Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 36: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by Vertical - Printers and Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 37: France 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printers

and Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by End-Use - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial

Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR

Table 39: France 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aircraft,

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft for the Years

2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Aerospace 3D Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by Vertical - Printers and Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 41: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printers

and Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by End-Use - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial

Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR

Table 43: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aircraft,

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft for the Years

2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by Vertical - Printers and Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printers and

Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by End-Use - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial

Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR

Table 47: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aircraft,

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft for the Years

2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Aerospace 3D Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 48: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by Vertical - Printers and Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 49: UK 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Printers and

Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace 3D Printing by End-Use - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial

Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR

Table 51: UK 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D Printing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aircraft,

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft for the Years

2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aerospace 3D Printing by Vertical - Printers and Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 53: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D

Printing by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Printers and Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aerospace 3D Printing by End-Use - Aircraft, Unmanned

Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 55: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D

Printing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft for

the Years 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Aerospace 3D Printing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aerospace 3D Printing by Vertical - Printers and Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D

Printing by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Printers and Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aerospace 3D Printing by End-Use - Aircraft, Unmanned

Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 59: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D

Printing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft for

the Years 2023 & 2030

REST OF WORLD

Table 60: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aerospace 3D Printing by Vertical - Printers and Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 61: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D

Printing by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Printers and Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Aerospace 3D Printing by End-Use - Aircraft, Unmanned

Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 63: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace 3D

Printing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Spacecraft for

the Years 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030584/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aerospace-3d-printing-market-to-reach-15-3-billion-by-2030--301742113.html

SOURCE Reportlinker