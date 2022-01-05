U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

Global Aerospace Coatings Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace coatings market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015 & 2020. Aerospace coatings are made using multiple layers of materials to improve aircraft efficiency and overall performance. These coatings can withstand high temperatures and offer resistance against corrosion and ultraviolet (UV) rays, which helps to increase the lifespan of the aircraft. As a result, they are utilized to protect the exteriors of planes from harsh weather conditions, improve durability, reduce in-flight drag on wings, prevent surface icing and facilitate vacuum-suction waste evacuation. They are also used to keep the interiors like ceiling panels, galley carts, sidewalls and seats cool.

A significant rise in the demand for commercial aviation on account of the improving living standards of individuals and the thriving e-commerce and travel and tourism industry represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, rapid globalization is encouraging the adoption of private jets for business travel, which is also contributing to the market growth. The increasing number of space missions is further escalating the demand for aerospace coatings.

Moreover, with the growing international border disputes, governing agencies of numerous countries are procuring advanced military warplanes, which is influencing the market growth. In line with this, several manufacturers are developing UV-cured aerospace coatings to reduce the emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). They are also using lightweight materials and chrome-free technologies to reduce weight and fuel consumption, thereby minimizing the carbon footprint of the aircraft. This is anticipated to expand the applications of aircraft coatings in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global aerospace coatings market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aalberts Surface Treatment GmbH, Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings Inc., IHI Ionbond AG, Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co. (GmbH & Co. KG), PPG Industries Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., The Sherwin-Williams Company and Zircotec Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global aerospace coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aerospace coatings market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the resin type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product form?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the aircraft type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global aerospace coatings market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Aerospace Coatings Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Resin Type
6.1 Epoxy
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Acrylic
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Polyurethane
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product Form
7.1 Liquid
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Powder
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Exterior
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Interior
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type
9.1 Commercial
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Military
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End User
10.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Companies (MRO Companies)
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Aalberts Surface Treatment GmbH
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 Hentzen Coatings Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 IHI Ionbond AG
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co. (GmbH & Co. KG)
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 PPG Industries Inc.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Saint-Gobain S.A.
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 The Sherwin-Williams Company
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Zircotec Ltd.
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ycsz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aerospace-coatings-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301454618.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

