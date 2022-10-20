U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,716.50
    +9.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,605.00
    +145.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,154.25
    +1.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.80
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.50
    +1.95 (+2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.00
    +7.80 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    +0.33 (+1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9816
    +0.0039 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.82
    +0.32 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1227
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7620
    -0.0530 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,207.56
    +19.89 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.59
    -2.09 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,934.26
    +9.27 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Global Aerospace Foam Market Report to 2030: Increasing Urbanization Fuels the Demand for Aerospace Foam in LAMEA Regions

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Aerospace Foam Market

Global Aerospace Foam Market
Global Aerospace Foam Market

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Foam Market By Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace foam market was valued at $5.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.11% from 2021 to 2030.

Aerospace foams are made from cellular structured materials having low density. They are used for cushioning, insulation, and vibration dampeners. In addition, properties like rigidness, durability, and warmth resistance increase its demand in numerous aircraft applications like rooftops and rotor blades. Increase in government initiatives in military aircraft surges the demand for aerospace foams.

Increase in air traveling rates, majorly in developing countries in Asia-Pacific and South America and surge in disposable income across the globe drive the expansion within the aircraft fleet across the globe. Increase in volumes of passengers and rise in retirement rates drive the requirement for 44,040 new jets, valued at $6.8 trillion, over the subsequent 20 years. In addition, in line with the Boeing Commercial Market Outlook 2020-39, around 8,810 new commercial aircraft deliveries are expected to be made in Europe from 2020 to 2039, which is able to increase the quantity of business aircraft within the region to 9,050, which, in turn, is anticipated to boost the demand for aerospace foams, thereby boosting the growth of the market.

Polymer material solutions offers various uses within the aerospace and aviation industries and top commercial aircraft manufacturers, including Boeing utilize them. The open-cell foam insulation and vibration isolation mounts are lightweight and fire-resistant, which improve passenger comfort, fuel efficiency, and installation costs, hence global commercial aircraft As the airline industry develops the demand for safe, lightweight, and comfortable seating materials increaes, which,inturn, propel the aerospace foam market during the forecast period..

Fluctuations in raw materials prices, availability of raw materials, and governmental regulations in polyurethane foams hamper the market growth. Increase in urbanization fuels the demand for aerospace foam in LAMEA regions. Moreover, rise in overseas export activities drives the demand for aerospace foam in commercial applications. Manufacturing of advanced materials and new product launches by several prominent players within the aerospace industry drive the growth of the aerospace foams industry across the globe. Favorable government regulations in Brazil, along with an increase in the usage of biobased polyurethane foams in North America and Europe drive the aerospace foams market.

The aerospace foam market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Based on product type, it is segmented into polyurethane, polyethylene, ceramic, metal foam, and others. Depending on application, it is classified into general aviation, commercial, and military. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for largest market share of the total revenue in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Increase in adoption of phase change materials products in the region boosts the growth of the aerospace foam market, due to the presence of huge population base and presence of many developing countries in this region.

The key players operating in the global aerospace foam market are BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Armacell, Boyd Corporation, Evonik Industries, SABIC, Rogers Corporation, Zetofoams Plc., General Plastics Manufacturing Company, and ERG Materials.

Other players in the value chain (not profiled in the report) include Aerospace Corporation, ERG Aerospace Corporation, Aerofoam Industries, Technifab Inc., Mueller, Everchem Specialty Chemicals, UFP Technologies, and Solvay are competing for the share of the market through product launch, joint venture, partnership, and expanding the production capabilities to meet the future demand for the aerospace foam market in the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current aerospace foam market trends and estimations from 2021 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing opportunities.

  • An in-depth analysis of aerospace foam market across the globe is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate specific plans.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided.

  • Region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

  • The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2020 to 2030 in terms of value.

  • An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

  • Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the global aerospace foam market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7. Pricing Analysis
3.8. Value Chain Analysis
3.9. Key Regulation Analysis

CHAPTER 4: AEROSPACE FOAM MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Polyurethane Foam
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Polyethylene Foam
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Ceramic Foam
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Metal Foam
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country
4.6 Others
4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: AEROSPACE FOAM MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 General Aviation
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Commercial Aircraft
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Military
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: AEROSPACE FOAM MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Top winning strategies
7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
7.4. Competitive Dashboard
7.5. Competitive Heatmap
7.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1 BASF SE
8.1.1 Company overview
8.1.2 Company snapshot
8.1.3 Operating business segments
8.1.4 Product portfolio
8.1.5 Business performance
8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.2 HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
8.2.1 Company overview
8.2.2 Company snapshot
8.2.3 Operating business segments
8.2.4 Product portfolio
8.2.5 Business performance
8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.3 ARMACELL
8.3.1 Company overview
8.3.2 Company snapshot
8.3.3 Operating business segments
8.3.4 Product portfolio
8.3.5 Business performance
8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.4 BOYD CORPORATION
8.4.1 Company overview
8.4.2 Company snapshot
8.4.3 Operating business segments
8.4.4 Product portfolio
8.4.5 Business performance
8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.5 EVONIK INDUSTRIES
8.5.1 Company overview
8.5.2 Company snapshot
8.5.3 Operating business segments
8.5.4 Product portfolio
8.5.5 Business performance
8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.6 SABIC
8.6.1 Company overview
8.6.2 Company snapshot
8.6.3 Operating business segments
8.6.4 Product portfolio
8.6.5 Business performance
8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.7 ROGERS CORPORATION
8.7.1 Company overview
8.7.2 Company snapshot
8.7.3 Operating business segments
8.7.4 Product portfolio
8.7.5 Business performance
8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.8 ZETOFOAMS PLC
8.8.1 Company overview
8.8.2 Company snapshot
8.8.3 Operating business segments
8.8.4 Product portfolio
8.8.5 Business performance
8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.9 GENERAL PLASTICS MANUFACTURING COMPANY
8.9.1 Company overview
8.9.2 Company snapshot
8.9.3 Operating business segments
8.9.4 Product portfolio
8.9.5 Business performance
8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.10 ERG MATERIALS
8.10.1 Company overview
8.10.2 Company snapshot
8.10.3 Operating business segments
8.10.4 Product portfolio
8.10.5 Business performance
8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfq8zs

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Warren Buffett purchased more than 20 million shares of this stock in 2022. And it has a 133% return. But can that growth sustain?

    Pros warn there are “just as many who have lost” trying to game the strategy. Here's what you may want to do instead.

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen is buying a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., and other assets out of bankruptcy for $92 million.

  • IBM stock jumps on earnings beat and boosted full-year forecast

    Jared Blikre checks out IBM shares following its third-quarter earnings report.

  • AT&T stock gains after earnings beat, driven by continued subscriber rush

    Shares of AT&T Inc. were up 2% in premarket trading Thursday after the telecommunications company topped profit expectations for its latest quarter.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Chinese Markets Are Sinking Fast as Xi Fails to Boost Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese assets is intensifying as this week’s Communist Party Congress disappoints traders wanting relief from a strict Covid-Zero policy and help for an economy mired in a property crisis.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate for Her to GoA Tense Pay Disput

  • 3 Potentially Explosive Stocks You'll Want in Your Portfolio Before the Next Bull Market (and They're Dirt Cheap Now)

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has disappointed investors over the past few quarters. As for the past, Amazon has a solid track record of revenue and profit growth. The company also has grown important metrics, such as return on invested capital and free cash flow (until recently).

  • Should I wait for real estate prices to plummet before buying a house? Here are 3 simple reasons why this housing downturn is nothing like 2008

    Waiting for housing to plunge? You may be waiting a long time.

  • Missed Out on Alphabet? My Best Artificial Intelligence Stock To Buy and Hold.

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, continues to rely heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. AI supercharged Google's self-proclaimed mission to "organize the world's information and make it universally acceptable and usable," keeping it ahead of the competition. Hence, the technology deserves some credit for its $1.3 trillion market cap.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Kinder Morgan Q3 profits up 16% as demand for natural gas transport, LNG grows

    Kinder Morgan said it is seeing growing value for its existing gas storage and pipeline assets in Q3 earnings.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more

    Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

  • Why Sweden’s $41 Billion of Property Debt Is Alarming Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Even in Sweden few people knew much about Castellum AB. Yet the hurried sale of 40 million shares in the property company earlier this month is now seen by some as a harbinger of things to come in the European property market. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Chinese E

  • Nokia posts forecast-beating net profit

    Nokia said it still expects to deliver net sales growth in mobile networks on a constant-currency basis in 2022 after strong sales growth in North America during the quarter.

  • 3 REITS That Could Be Yield Traps

    Investors seeking income are often attracted to high-yielding dividend stocks. With recent sell-offs on real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks, many of them now sport much higher yields than a year ago. But many of these stocks are nothing more than yield traps or poorly performing stocks that are high risks for further downside or dividend cuts. Remember the adage that all that glitters is not gold. Here are three REIT stocks that could be yield traps. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: