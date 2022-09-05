U.S. markets closed

Global Aerospace Foams Market Analysis Report 2022: A $6.25 Billion Market in 2026 - Forecast to 2031

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Foams Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace foams market is expected to grow from $4.43 billion in 2021 to $4.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The aerospace foams market is expected to grow to $6.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The aerospace foams market consists of sales of aerospace foams by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for insulation, vibration dampeners, sealing, gasketing, sound blocking, and cushioning. The aerospace foams cellular structured low-density materials that are widely used in various aircraft components due to their excellent tensile strength, durability, rigidness, and lightweight.

The main products aerospace foams in are polyurethane, polyimide, metal foams, melamine, polyethylene, and others. Polyurethane is a synthetic polymer contains urethane radicals. This material is used predominately for vibration damping, in cushioning, as insulating materials, or for packaging applications. The various applications include aircraft seats, aircraft floor carpets, cabin walls and ceilings, flight deck pads, overhead stow bins, and others that are used by end users such as general aviation, commercial aviation, and military aircraft.

North America was the largest region in the aerospace foams market in 2021. Asia Specific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aerospace foams market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The aerospace foams market research report provides aerospace foams market statistics, including aerospace foams industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with the aerospace foams market share, detailed aerospace foams market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aerospace foams industry. This aerospace foams market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The increasing fleet size of commercial aircraft is significantly contributing to the growth of the aerospace foams market. The aircraft fleet is known as the number of airplanes operated by the respective airline. Increasing fleet size requires aerospace foams to be added to aircraft designs such as seats, cabin walls, ceilings, floor carpets, flight deck pads, and overhead stow bins, among others, thereby promoting the growth of aerospace foams used in the manufacturing of aircraft.

For instance, according to Boeing, a US-based aerospace company's commercial market outlook for 2021-2040, the global commercial fleet will exceed 49,000 airplanes by 2040. Therefore, the increasing fleet size of commercial aircraft is driving the aerospace foams market.

Product innovations are shaping the aerospace foams market. The major players in the market are developing innovative foam products for market growth. These are majorly utilized in the aircraft designs such as seats, cabin walls, ceilings, floor carpets, flight deck pads, and overhead stow bins, among others.

For instance, in November 2021, SINOYQX, a China-based melamine foam manufacturer launched YQX Bonded foam, a rebounded or composite foam applicable for vibration-damping properties, acoustic insulating properties, and fire-resistance properties. It promotes sustainable development by reducing the waste of melamine foam and PU foam. It is produced using shredded flexible melamine foam or recycled PU foam. It provides more strength and durability than pure melamine foam.

In May 2021, Diab, a Sweden-based company that develops foam core materials and sandwich technology acquired the ULTEM foam production line from SABIC for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Diab aims to broaden its portfolio and strengthen its position in the market to offer core materials. SABIC is a Saudi Arabia-based company that develops foams for aerospace interior applications.

The countries covered in the aerospace foams market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the aerospace foams market are

  • BASF SE

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Boyd Corporation

  • Rogers Corporation

  • FoamPartner

  • Armacell International S.A.

  • SABIC

  • ERG Materials and Aerospace Corp

  • UFP Technologies Inc.

  • Zotefoams Plc

  • General Plastics Manufacturing Company

  • Solvay SA

  • Greiner AG

  • Pyrotek Inc.

  • Technifab Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aerospace Foams Market Characteristics

3. Aerospace Foams Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Aerospace Foams

5. Aerospace Foams Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Aerospace Foams Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Aerospace Foams Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Aerospace Foams Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Aerospace Foams Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Polyurethane

  • Polyimide

  • Metal Foams

  • Melamine

  • Polyethylene

  • Others

6.2. Global Aerospace Foams Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Aircraft Seats

  • Aircraft Floor Carpets

  • Cabin Walls and Ceilings

  • Flight Deck Pads

  • Overhead Stow Bins

  • Others

6.3. Global Aerospace Foams Market, Segmentation By End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • General Aviation

  • Commercial Aviation

  • Military Aircraft

7. Aerospace Foams Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Aerospace Foams Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Aerospace Foams Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xr444o


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


