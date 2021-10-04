U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,326.25
    -17.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,057.00
    -110.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,680.75
    -81.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.90
    -6.70 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.72
    -0.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.00
    -7.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1621
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.21
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3574
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1960
    +0.1880 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,647.79
    -133.97 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.78
    -10.29 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Global Aerospace Materials Market 2021-2026 | Maintaining an Uninterrupted Supply Chain due to COVID-19 is a Key Challenge

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Materials Market by Type (Aluminium Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, and Composite Materials), Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business & General Aviation, Helicopters), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace materials market is estimated to be USD 37.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 57.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2021 and 2026.

The demand for next-generation lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft is expected to be the major driver for the aerospace materials market. The aerospace industry is growing due to the increasing air traffic in emerging economies, supported by the rising middle-class population and demand for new-generation fuel-efficient aircraft. This growth is expected to increase the demand for aerospace materials globally

Composite materials based aerospace materials accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the overall aerospace materials market

In terms of value, the composite materials based aerospace materials segment accounted for the largest share of 72.3% of the overall aerospace materials market in 2020. Aircraft manufacturers use a high percentage of composite materials in the new generation aircrafts instead of metals and its alloys used previously.

Most non-critical structural materials such as paneling and esthetic interiors consist of lightweight carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRPs) and honeycomb materials. Composite materials offer several advantages, such as low weight and high strength-to-weight ratio, which help manufacture lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft. The use of these materials also increases manufacturing productivity (processing speeds).

The aerospace materials market in the commercial aircraft segment is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026

Commercial aircraft segment is the largest end-user of aerospace materials. Commercial aviation involves operating aircraft to transport passengers or cargo. Strong economic growth in emerging countries of APAC and South America and an increase in air traffic, and the number of low-cost operators in these regions are also major growth factors of the commercial aircraft segment. Modern lightweight airplanes exhibit a long range of travel and low-cost operations, assisting the beginning of long distant low-budget business models.

Low-cost carriers (LCCs) have proved to be strong competitors in the market, particularly in the developing economies, and have driven the commercial aircraft segment in the last decade. Many commercial airplane deliveries in the single-aisle, wide-body, twin-aisle, and regional jet segments are also expected to increase the demand for aerospace materials during the forecast period and thus drive the commercial aircraft segment.

The aerospace materials market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2021 and 2026

The demand for aerospace materials in the aerospace & defense industry in APAC is growing due to the increased production of indigenous aircraft. The increasing demand for aerospace materials in developing countries such as China, India, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand in APAC will drive the market growth. The developing countries are adopting fuel-efficient aircraft engines which are composite based.

The increased fuel efficiency leads to a reduction in the operational cost of the aircraft. The high economic growth in these countries, along with high urbanization, industrialization, and improved standards of living, also plays a very crucial role in the adoption of fuel-efficient, cost-cutting machinery.

Research Coverage

This report covers the global aerospace materials market and forecasts the market size until 2026. It includes the following market segmentation:

  • By Type (Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Steel Alloys, Super Alloys, Composite Materials and Others)

  • By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business & General Aviation, Military Aircraft, Helicopters and Others)

  • By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, have been discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global aerospace materials market.

Companies Profiled

  • Aerospace Materials Systems

  • Alcoa Corporation

  • Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

  • AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV

  • Avdel Private Limited

  • Avicnet Co. Inc.

  • Constellium SE

  • DuPont De Nemours, Inc.

  • Hexcel

  • Hindalco-Almex Aerospace Limited

  • Kaiser Aluminum

  • Kobe Steel, Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

  • Lee Aerospace Inc.

  • Materion Corporation

  • Novelis

  • Park Aerospace Corp.

  • Renegade Materials Corporation

  • SGL Carbon

  • Sofitec

  • Solvay S.A.

  • Tata Advanced Materials Limited

  • Teijin Limited

  • Thyssenkrupp Aerospace

  • Titanium Metals Corporation

  • Toray Industries, Inc.

  • Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant (UKTMP)

  • VSMPO-AVISMA

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

    • Increasing Demand for Lightweight and More Fuel-Efficient Aircraft in Developing Countries

    • Emergence of Low-Cost Carriers Boosting Heavy Passenger Transportation

    • High Innovation and Technological Advancements

    • Global Plans for Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

  • Restraints

    • Higher Costs of Advanced Aerospace Materials

    • Limited Range of Material Options Owing to Complex Requirements

    • Loss of Demand due to the Global Pandemic

  • Opportunities

    • Growing UAV Market Generating Demand for Aerospace Materials

    • Stable Defense Sector Will Spur Steady Demand

    • High Demand for Commercial Aircraft

  • Challenges

    • Costly Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Services Owing to Regulatory Standards

    • Maintaining an Uninterrupted Supply Chain due to COVID-19

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iizbns

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit sale - Global Times

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Distressed developer China Evergrande will sell a half-stake in its property management unit to Hopson Development for more than $5 billion, Chinese media said on Monday, after both Evergrande and Hopson requested trading halts ahead of a major transaction. Once China's top-selling developer, Evergrande is facing what could be one of the country's largest-ever restructurings as a crackdown on debt leaves it unable to refinance $305 billion in liabilities. Evergrande said it requested a trading halt pending an announcement about a major transaction and Evergrande Property Services Group said the announcement constitutes "a possible general offer for shares of the company."

  • Evergrande Shares Halted Amid Report of Unit Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its property-services arm were halted in Hong Kong stock trading amid a report that the developer agreed to sell a controlling stake in the unit to raise much-needed cash. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Cost

  • Global markets swoon as Evergrande hints at rescue deal

    Asian markets extended their dip into the red as investors digested news that trading of Chinese property giant Evergrande's shares had been suspended.

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Attempt Begins, 7 Stocks Showing Strength; Tesla Deliveries Surge

    Friday marked day one of a market rally attempt, but it's still a correction. Tesla deliveries jumped.

  • BofA warns oil could hit $100 this winter and spur crisis — protect yourself this way

    BofA's red flag could mean a huge profit opportunity for investors.

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It

    (Bloomberg) -- As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    Danny Vena (Roku): There's little doubt that cord-cutting has reached epic proportions. The migration to streaming is undeniable and the biggest beneficiary of this trend is Roku. Roku provides a host of boxes and devices that provide access to all the major streaming services, but it doesn't stop there.

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy Ahead Of Chipmaker's Third-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Staar Surgical Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    While stocks still trade well above bear market territory, the massive increase in many key stocks since March 2020 has prompted concerns that a pullback could come sooner rather than later. Given those factors, stocks such as Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) can serve investors well in a challenging market.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy?

  • Share Trading Suspended as Debt Test Looms: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in China Evergrande Group and its property management unit were suspended from trading Monday, as a fresh debt test loomed for the developer underscoring broader risks that have left credit markets on edge. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’

  • Tesla Just Keeps Delivering More Cars. That Should Be Good News for the Stock.

    Tesla delivered more than 240,000 cars in the third quarter of 2021. Wall Street was looking for about 225,000 to 230,000 deliveries.