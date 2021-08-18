U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

Global Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market
Global Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 8; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 487
Companies: 43 - Players covered include Jenoptik AG; The Dewey Electronics Corporation; The Marvin Group; United Technologies Corporation - Pratt & Whitney Division; United Technologies Corporation (UTC); UTC Aerospace Systems - Collins Aerospace and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Application (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Military Land Vehicle, Rotarycopter)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Commercial Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Military Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $530.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $382.8 Million by 2026
The Aerospace and Military Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$530.1 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$382.8 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Military Land Vehicle Segment to Reach $153.3 Million by 2026
In the global Military Land Vehicle segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$91.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$113.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32.6 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aerospace-and-military-auxiliary-power-unit-apu-market-to-reach-2-4-billion-by-2026--301356610.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

