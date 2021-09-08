U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

Global Aerospace Names Rachel Barrie as New Group Chief Executive to Succeed Retiring CEO Nick Brown

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Aerospace, a leading provider of aerospace insurance, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Rachel Barrie as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 January 2022, to succeed retiring CEO Nick Brown. This appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Leading provider of aerospace insurance
Leading provider of aerospace insurance

Nick began his 17-year tenure at Global Aerospace as Chief Underwriting Officer and has served as Group Chief Executive since 2009. He has played a key role in developing a nimble, global organization with a unique culture that is focused on innovation and collaboration both internally and with its clients and brokers. He also led the company's digital transformation to face the demands of an ever-evolving aerospace insurance market.

"Nick has played an integral and pivotal role in guiding Global Aerospace. The company owes a huge debt of gratitude to him, and we respect his personal decision to retire," said John Wilkinson, Chairman of the Board of Global Aerospace Underwriting Managers Ltd. "We thank him for his steadfast leadership and for developing a team that is poised to continue its future success. We wish him all the best for the future."

Nick will be succeeded by Rachel Barrie, who is based in London. Rachel's selection is the culmination of a robust succession planning process led by the Board.

"Rachel is the right choice to lead Global through its next phase of continued growth and drive the future strategy for the company," said John Wilkinson. "Her deep market knowledge and expertise give the Board full confidence that she will continue to provide dynamic leadership for our customers, employees, pool members, and shareholders."

Since 2007, Rachel Barrie has served in a variety of roles at Global Aerospace and most recently served as Group Chief Underwriting Officer. With her extensive proficiency in underwriting and innovation management, she brings over 18 years' experience in aviation insurance to her role.

"It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of Global Aerospace and I want to offer my sincere thanks to my colleagues whose hard work and dedication have allowed us to deliver on our commitments to our customers," said Nick Brown. "I have worked with Rachel for many years and am confident she will be an excellent leader."

"I want to thank Nick for his eminent leadership and also the Board for its confidence in me as I step into this role," said Rachel Barrie. "I am honoured and enthusiastic to have the opportunity to work with our talented team around the world and to serve our stakeholders to the highest level."

About Global Aerospace
Global Aerospace is a leading provider of aerospace insurance with a worldwide portfolio of clients who are engaged in every aspect of the aviation and space industries. Headquartered in the UK, we have offices in Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland and throughout the United States. Across the world, we employ over 300 people. With experience dating back to the 1920s, the company's underwriting is backed by a pool of high-quality insurance companies representing some of the most respected names in the business. For additional information about Global Aerospace, please visit www.global-aero.com. To learn more about the company's SM4 safety program, please visit sm4.global-aero.com.

Contact:
Suzanne Keneally
VP, Group Head of Communications
skeneally@global-aero.com 973-490-8588

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aerospace-names-rachel-barrie-as-new-group-chief-executive-to-succeed-retiring-ceo-nick-brown-301370657.html

SOURCE Global Aerospace

