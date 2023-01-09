U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,916.32
    +21.24 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,641.58
    +10.97 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,726.35
    +157.06 (+1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.11
    +19.31 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.08
    +1.31 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.80
    +9.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    +0.0097 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    -0.0440 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    +0.0092 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8120
    -0.2180 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,346.23
    +402.95 (+2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.33
    +4.04 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Global Aerospace Plastics (PEEK, PPS, PC, ABS, PMMA) Market Research Report 2022 - Growing Demand of Modernization and Expansion of Fleet Facilities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Plastics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy and Others), By Technology, By User Type, By End-use Industry, By Region, and Competition." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Aerospace Plastics Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028 due to increased demand in electronics industry. In the Consumer Electronics market, volume is expected to amount to 4,700 million units by 2027.

Over the next few years, the aerospace plastics market is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for plastics in various aerospace applications, including cabin interiors, structural elements, electrical electronics and control panels, windows, windshields, and canopies. Performance and economy are directly impacted by overall airplane weight reduction.

Additionally, it is predicted that a commercial airplane's lifetime fuel running costs will be eliminated with a weight decrease of 1 kilogram (kg). Plastics are employed in place of aluminum and steel parts because they are lightweight and highly durable, increasing their proportion in the overall structure of an airplane.

The United States is regarded as the market leader in the aerospace sector worldwide, according to the International Trade Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The nation is home to several aircraft producers, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, and Airbus Helicopters, Inc., which has helped the aerospace industry flourish there.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been mandated by the Continuous Lower Energy, Emissions and Noise (CLEEN) Program, to take actions to reduce noise and aviation emissions and increase fuel efficiency by 20%.

Growing Demand of Modernization and Expansion of Fleet Facility

Due to fleet expansion and modernization initiatives, the military, commercial, general aviation, and space industries' respective applications are responsible for driving the market's rising demand for new aircraft. Several rules and specifications, including UL94, FAR 25.853, ASTM, DFARs, MIL-PRF-5425, MIL-PRF-8184, and MIL-PRF-25690, must be followed by aerospace-grade polymers.

The high R&D costs resulting from the manufacturers' strict criteria prevent new players from entering the market without the necessary technological know-how for making aerospace-grade polymers. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the recent COVID-19-related interruption in the global raw material supply chain may temporarily impede the growth of the market under consideration during the projection period. Aerospace Plastics producers are expected to benefit from rising aircraft production and sales, particularly in developing nations.

Leading manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing are significantly expanding the size of their global aircraft fleets, which drives the Aerospace Plastics market's revenue growth. The demand for MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) of various components, parts, and systems is anticipated to significantly increase as more aircraft are put into service; this is anticipated to augment the development in demand for Aerospace Plastics.

Growing Demand of Urbanization's and Luxurious Facility

Global air passenger traffic growth has increased demand for commercial aircraft, which has led to higher levels of commercial aircraft production. Future market expansion for Aerospace Plastics is anticipated to be fueled by the global rise in urbanization. Urbanization describes the flow of people from rural to urban areas and the rise in urban population density.

For instance, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs projects that by 2050, 2.5 billion people, or 68% of the world's population, will reside in urban regions. Therefore, the market for Aerospace Plastics is expanding due to increased global urbanization.

Recent Developments

In February 2021, Boeing has extended its contract with Diehl Aerospace GmbH, a division of the industry-leading supplier of airplane components, for the supply of the B787 Dreamliner interior lighting system. The present agreement ends in 2022, but the extension extends the relationship to 2032.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in Global Aerospace Plastics Market.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Victrex plc

  • Quadrant Engineering Plastics

  • Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

  • Vantage Plane Plastics

  • Toray Industries, Inc.

  • International Aerospace Plastics Holdings LP

  • Solvay SA

  • Drake Plastics

  • BASF SE

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Aerospace Plastics Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

Global Aerospace Plastics Market, By Polymer Type:

  • Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

  • Polyphenyl Sulfide (PPS)

  • Polycarbonate (PC)

  • Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

  • Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

  • Others

Global Aerospace Plastics Market, By Aircraft Type:

  • Commercial

  • Military Aircrafts

Global Aerospace Plastics Market, By Application:

  • Flight Deck & Cockpit

  • Cabin Interiors and Structures

Global Aerospace Plastics Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Turkey

  • Egypt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msat7x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aerospace-plastics-peek-pps-pc-abs-pmma-market-research-report-2022---growing-demand-of-modernization-and-expansion-of-fleet-facilities-301716328.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • SoFi Technologies Is Already Profitable (Sort Of)

    In this video, I will be talking about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and explaining how the core business might actually be profitable already. The stock is down 65% since the start of 2022, but management still guided for 50% year-over-year growth.

  • Baxter (BAX) Plans to Form Standalone Kidney Care Company

    Baxter (BAX) plans several strategic actions, including spin-off of Renal Care and Acute Therapies global business units into an independent, publicly traded company to simplify its operating model.

  • Why AMD, Intel, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Monday

    Certain semiconductor stocks do look attractive at their present prices. Intel stock, for example, costs less than 9 times trailing earnings currently. AMD and Nvidia, at 39 times and 60 times trailing earnings, respectively, may not be objectively cheap, but they are at least about 50% cheap-er than what they were selling for a year ago.

  • Tesla price cuts a ‘strategic poker move by Musk,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla price cuts in China, whether Tesla stock is a buying opportunity after a major sell-off, Elon Musk moving more and more operations from California to Texas, and the outlook for EVs and the Tesla Cybertruck.

  • Novavax: John Jacobs to succeed Stanley Erck as CEO

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss John Jacobs replacing Stanley Erck as Novavax CEO.&nbsp;

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are sinking today, down by 15.4% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced its preliminary full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 net revenue numbers.

  • TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    TG Therapeutics (TGTX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Here's Why Tilray Stock Sank Monday

    Investors will likely need to see real progress toward legalization in the U.S. for the stock to get a meaningful catalyst.

  • Tesla stock ‘is now officially oversold,’ strategist says

    Fundstrat Global Advisors Managing Director Mark Newton joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla stock, investor sentiment, Elon Musk, and the outlook for Tesla.

  • Why Nio, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Tanked in December

    Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO), battery developer QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) all dropped more than 20% in December. Nio lost 23.7%, QuantumScape 24.3%, and ChargePoint dropped 23.3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    While the day-to-day machinations of the financial markets have left many investors feeling discouraged lately, stocks can still be a fantastic way to build and sustain wealth over a period of many years. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is at the forefront of cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment, a space on track to eclipse $17 billion by the end of the decade. Therapeutic drugs designed to target the root cause of CF and enhance a patient's quality of life, known as CFTR modulators, remain key to managing the disease for thousands of people globally.

  • Better Buy: InMode or Medtronic?

    The medical equipment makers saw their share prices decline in 2022. Which one is more likely to stage a comeback in 2023?

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Novavax CEO Stanley Erck to step down from role after 10 years

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors report that Novavax will replace Stanley Erck with John Jacobs as the new president and CEO of the biotechnology company.

  • Tesla owners in China protest price cuts as delivery times extend on higher demand

    Tesla shares are climbing higher today despite a mixed slew of news from one of its most important markets, China.

  • Ford to Partner With LG on Turkey Battery Plant, Drops SK

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. will partner with LG Energy Solution Ltd. to build a new battery plant in Turkey, dropping a deal with SK On Co., as the US carmaker seeks to speed up the shift to clean cars and diversify its battery suppliers, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapStocks Rally as

  • Why Editas Medicine Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) are sliding today, down by 7.2% as of 11:26 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced a big shake-up with its research and development focus. Editas stated that it won't invest any further in inherited retinal disease programs.

  • Loss-Making Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

    Riot Platforms, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RIOT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to...

  • Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Boeing, Halliburton, Starbucks in Focus

    Our time-tested methodologies were at work to help investors navigate the market well last week. Here are some of our key performance data from the past three months.

  • Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders

    Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even likes these battles very much. Sometimes he even tends to provoke his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , likes to turn his opponents' attacks into counterattacks.