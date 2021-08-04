U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,409.59
    -13.56 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,937.29
    -179.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,750.12
    -11.17 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,219.78
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.79
    -1.77 (-2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    -0.05 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2000
    +0.0240 (+2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3912
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5410
    +0.4910 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,965.00
    +390.21 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.68
    +30.91 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.25
    +24.53 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Global Aerospace Tubes Market 2021-2026 with AMETEK Dominating with it's Added Capabilities and Expansion of it's Product Portfolio

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Tubes Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Steel & alloys, titanium & alloys, and nickel & alloys are the three major materials used by the tube manufacturers. Titanium & alloys are gaining traction in the market driven by their enormous advantages over others.

The flourishing aerospace industry was hit with the B737Max grounding in 2019 causing dishevel in the industry. In 2020; however, the pandemic hit the industry hard, causing unimaginable disruption and losses for the stakeholders. The aerospace tubes market followed suit and logged a massive decline of -24% in 2020, creating a lag of 4 to 5 years in the market (unlike their pre-COVID estimates that suggested healthy growth in the market, aligning with the market's movement at the time).

However, the long-term outlook still seems fruitful, well backed by the industry's buoyant nature and strong fundamentals. The lift of Boeing's B737Max in October 2020, gradual opening up of travel restrictions, rebounding aircraft deliveries, and Airbus' significantly healed revenue (reaping profit in Q1 2020 as opposed to grave loss in Q1 2020) are among the few key factors signaling towards the industry's take off to a healthy recuperation, helping the market stakeholders to recoup at a propitious rate of 8.0% to reach US$ 0.9 Billion in 2026.

Market Segments' Analysis

Based on the platform type, the aerospace tubes market is segmented as commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, helicopter, UAV, and spacecraft. Despite taking a nosedive in 2020, commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest and the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for lightweight yet durable components and parts, market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut, rebounding aircraft deliveries, and ungrounding of B737Max are some of the key factors propelling the demand for tubes in the commercial aircraft segment.

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as titanium & alloys, nickel & alloys, steel & alloys, and others. Titanium & alloys are expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. The density of titanium is 40% less than that of steel- or nickel-based alloys yielding a remarkable weight advantage for aerospace structures.

It is a desirable material for high-performance metal tubes owing to their tensile strength (better than that of austenitic or ferritic stainless steels), strength, stiffness, and toughness along with high melting point. Owing to their massive array of advantages, titanium and nickel are gaining traction in the aerospace industry.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace tubes during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, raw material suppliers, and part fabricators. Most of the tube suppliers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of OEMs and to be the partner for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.

Asia-Pacific is likely to recoup at the fastest rate, witnessing the highest growth during the same period. The highest growth of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic; the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for multiple aircraft programs; increasing procurement of military aircraft, owing to rising defense budget; and upcoming indigenous aircraft, C919.

Key Players

The market for aerospace tubes is gradually consolidating as the major companies are performing mergers & acquisitions to quickly gain the leading position and to tap growing opportunities in this briskly expanding market.

For instance; AMETEK, Inc., a leading global supplier of tubes for a wide range of industries, acquired Global Tubes and FMH Aerospace. After the acquisition, AMETEK, Inc. successfully leaped ahead in the market with the added capabilities and expansion of its product portfolio.

The supply chain of this market comprises several nodes including raw material suppliers, tube manufacturers, tube and duct assemblers, tier players, aircraft and engine OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies.

The key players in the aerospace tubes market are AMETEK, Inc., Leggett & Platt, Inc., Haynes International, Inc., Sandvik AB, Plymouth Tube Co., VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, Senior plc, Kaiser Aluminum, Constellium SE, and Arconic Corporation.

The development of lightweight tubes for critical applications, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

1. Executive Summary

2. Aerospace Tubes Market Overview and Segmentation

3. Aerospace Tubes Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment
3.1. Aerospace Tubes Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
3.2. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment
3.3. Real GDP Loss vs Aerospace Tubes Market Loss (2020-2021)
3.4. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic
3.5. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million)
3.6. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)

4. Competitive Analysis
4.1. Market Consolidation Level
4.2. Regional Competitive Dynamics
4.3. Market Share Analysis
4.4. Product Portfolio Analysis
4.4.1. By Platform Type
4.4.2. By Material Type
4.5. Geographical Presence
4.6. New Product Launches
4.7. Strategic Alliances
4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Aerospace Tubes Market Trend and Forecast by Platform Type (2015-2026)
5.1. Insights
5.2. Commercial Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
5.3. Regional Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
5.4. General Aviation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
5.5. Military Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
5.6. Helicopter: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
5.7. UAV: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
5.8. Spacecraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6. Aerospace Tubes Market Trend and Forecast by Material Type (2015-2026)
6.1. Insights
6.2. Titanium & Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
6.2.1. By Grade Type: Ti-6Al-4V, Ti-3Al-2.5V, Commercially Pure, and Others
6.3. Nickel & Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
6.3.1. By Grade Type: Waspaloy, Inconel 625, Inconel 718, and Others
6.4. Steel & Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
6.4.1. By Grade Type: 320 Series (304/304L, 321, and Others), 21-6-9, and Others
6.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7. Aerospace Tubes Market Trend and Forecast by Sales Channel Type (2015-2026)
7.1. Insights
7.2. Direct Sales: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
7.3. Distributor Sales: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8. Aerospace Tubes Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2015-2026)
8.1. Insights

9. Strategic Growth Opportunities
9.1. Insights
9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis
9.3. Emerging Trends
9.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
9.5. Strategic Implications
9.6. Key Success Factors (KSFs)

10. Company Profile of Key Players

  • AMETEK, Inc.

  • Arconic Corporation

  • Constellium SE

  • Haynes International, Inc.

  • Kaiser Aluminum

  • Leggett & Platt, Inc.

  • Plymouth Tube Co.

  • Sandvik AB

  • Senior plc

  • VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8682qp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aerospace-tubes-market-2021-2026-with-ametek-dominating-with-its-added-capabilities-and-expansion-of-its-product-portfolio-301348308.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Stock Is Jumping After Europe Contract for Covid Vaccine Approved

    Novavax's vaccine hasn't been approved yet, but that hasn't stopped the European Commission from signing a contract for at least 100 million doses.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Why Microvision Shares Fell 18% Last Month

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 17.8% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A drop or a jump of that magnitude often points to game-changing news, but it was really just business as usual for this ultra-volatile stock. The maker of micro-display systems for augmented reality and lidar laser-scanning tools for autonomous vehicles had one minor news item to share last month.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

    According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. While this sales growth will undoubtedly make some cannabis investors rich, we also know that not every marijuana stock can be a winner. The following trio of pot stocks stand out for all the wrong reasons and should be avoided like the plague in August.

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Why AMD Stock Is Up More Than 4% Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were up 4.2% today as of 3:30 p.m. EDT. The run higher builds on the 13% return AMD had in July following the company's superb second-quarter 2021 earnings update.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Is In Line with Growth, and has Enough Capital to Ramp Up Development

    Young companies such as Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), need capital in order to reach their full potential and profitability. Debt can often be risky and is more appropriate for already profitable companies. That is why cash from investors is a much better option while a company grows.

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • General Motors Stock Falls Despite Raising 2021 Guidance

    GM swung to a Q2 profit and lifted its outlook, a week after rival Ford did so and noted improvement in the supply of chips.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • 3 Reasons PayPal Stock Is a Buy After Earnings

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) continued to experience strong momentum on its platform in the second quarter. The weak guidance and subsequent sell-off stems from eBay. PayPal separated from eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) in 2015, and over the last few years, eBay has been transitioning to its own managed payments system.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Kraft Heinz Earnings Top Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The food purveyor reported an adjusted profit of 78 cents a share, beating forecasts for 72 cents a share, on sales of $6.6 billion, topping expectations for $6.55 billion.

  • Vici Properties to Buy MGM Growth in $17.2 Billion REIT Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Vici Properties Inc. is acquiring MGM Growth Properties LLC, including MGM Resorts International’s stake in the real estate investment trust, in a deal that values the takeover target at $17.2 billion.Under the terms of the agreement, Vici will redeem a majority of the MGM Growth operating partnership units held by MGM Resorts for $43 each, or a total of about $4.4 billion, in cash, and acquire the rest of MGM Growth in a stock-for-stock transaction. The total MGM Growth value inc

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.