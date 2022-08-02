Global Aerotropolis Market Report 2022-2026 - Surging Demand for Air Travel Drives Need for New Airport Construction and Expansion Projects

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerotropolis - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Aerotropolis Market to Reach US$5.1 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aerotropolis estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period.

An aerotropolis refers to an urban sub-region, whose economy, land-use, and infrastructure are focused on an airport. In other words, it relates to planned development around and on an airport, to gain from the economic advantages opportunities it can offer. An aerotropolis is generally planned and is not highly restricted with regards to internal space, as they are generally created on a Greenfield basis.

At its core area, an aerotropolis comprises an airport city, and has commercial centers, aviation related businesses and residential spaces on the outer regions. The significant evolution of airports during the last few years, from passenger transport hubs to sophisticated commercial operations, and the considerable increase in air travel and air freight are the main reasons behind the rising focus on aerotropolis.

Growth in the aerotropolis market is being fostered by rising investments in airport construction, surging need for airports in smart cities, and increasing demand for airport-oriented operations. Future investments in aerotropolis are poised to be influenced by a desirable blend of several components including speed, connectivity, agility, transformation and prosperity. Aerotropolis is being increasingly preferred by frequent business travelers owing to airport proximity.



The main value proposition of an aerotropolis is that it provides businesses quick connectivity to their enterprise partners, customers, and suppliers globally and nationally. Aerotropolis therefore has become a means to regional and national economic growth. On the basis of airport type, the market is classified into brown field airport and Greenfield airport.

The Greenfield airport segment holds the lion`s share of the market, supported by increasing air travel and rising passenger traffic. Europe has emerged as a prominent market due to strong governmental focus on development of channelized free zones and economic zones to offer value-added services to the population.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $805 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $697 Million by 2026

The Aerotropolis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$805 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 23.7% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$697 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$329.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Asia-Pacific has emerged as the most dynamic region in terms of aerotropolis development that can be credited to aggressive efforts by various countries, most notably China, to promote airport cities and aerotropolises. The region is witnessing ongoing work on several projects along with announcement of ambitious plans across countries.

The decision of increasing number of airports to join the aerotropolis momentum is poised to further cement the position of Asia-Pacific region in airport-linked industrial and commercial development projects. China remains the frontrunner in the aerotropolis race in Asia-Pacific region and globally, with over 100 airports in the country embracing the aerotropolis model and principles.

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Aerotropolis Faces a Challenging Environment

How Was the Aerospace Industry Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Aerospace Industry Recovery to Strengthen by 2022

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

A Review of Impact on Airport Industry

What to Expect in 2022

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Insight into the Concept of Aerotropolis

Aerotropolises Set to Emerge as Economic Catalysts for Countries

Challenges and Issues

Market Outlook

Factors Influencing Aerotropolis Investments

Expanding Passenger Traffic and Airport Modernization Programs in Asia-Pacific to Drive Gains

Asia-Pacific Hails Super Conscious Efforts to Lead Aerotropolis Development from Front

China Remains at Epicenter of Aerotropolis Development

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Air Travel Drives Need for New Airport Construction and Expansion Projects

Global Air Traffic Passenger Traffic Estimates and Forecasts in Billion for the Period 2015-2025

Increase in Aircrafts in Operation and Number of Flights Undertaken by Airlines Drives Prospects

Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

A Glimpse of Airport Construction Projects Scheduled for Conclusion in the Near Future

Select Airport Construction/ Expansion Projects in Asia-Pacific

Airport Construction Projects in Latin America

Aerotropolis Ambitious Projects in Key Regions

Select Aerotropolis in Asia-Pacific

Aerotropolis Playing an Important Role in Facilitating Trade

Strive for Better Tourist Experience to Drive Aerotropolis Construction

Pandemic Impact on Tourism Industry: A Review

E-Commerce Growth Spurs Industrial Development in the Aerotropolis Region

Rise in Passenger Numbers to Drive Shift to Smart Aerotropolis

Aerotropolis Development Using a Hybrid Model

Growing Investments in Airport IT Infrastructure Drive Healthy Growth in Spending on Aerotropolis Projects

Smart Cities to Fuel Investments in Aerotropolis Projects

Smart Technologies Promote Diversification of Revenue Generation for Airport

Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Megatrends Favoring Market Growth

